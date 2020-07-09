Are the Stormers - who selflessly put themselves in harm’s way - in quarantine?





On Wednesday, Western Cape Premier Alan Winde announced going into self-isolation after testing positive for Covid-19.

On the Friday before that, Winde welcomed the Stormers Rugby team to the Brackengate field hospital, where they helped to move beds at the 338-bed site.

Winde was masked and didn't interact with any particular player in close contact for more than 15 minutes.

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi. Picture: @Springboks/Twitter.

Lester Kiewit interviewed senior sports reporter John Goliath about persistent, yet unconfirmed, rumours that Cape Town’s premier rugby team are in quarantine.

The Stormers are all getting tested... They were supposed to start training next week… If it’s a case that they need to quarantine, it’ll set them back two weeks… John Goliath, senior sports reporter - IOL

The date for rugby’s return in South Africa has not been set. They’re looking at the end of July or August. This is a big blow for them. John Goliath, senior sports reporter - IOL

The work that Springboks and Stormers captain Siya Kolisi and his wife are doing – it’s incredible! He’s been up and down the N2 between Port Elizabeth and Cape Town, feeding the homeless… and people who live in abject poverty… that work will have to stand still for the next 14 days… It’s fantastic that they do it, but there’s a risk involved. John Goliath, senior sports reporter - IOL

Listen to the interview in the audio below.