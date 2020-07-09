Batten down the hatches...there's a storm a'coming





The City of Cape Town's disaster management teams are on high alert ahead of the severe weather forecast over the next couple of days.

Heavy winds and rain are predicted across the Western Cape from Friday evening, with snowfall expected in parts of the province.

I can only imagine the kind of storm damage we will see over the next day or two. Alderman JP Smith, Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security - City of Cape Town

The one thing people can help us to is to observe the blockage of stormwater canals and drains in your area. If you see that it's blocked or obstructed, do alert the city. Alderman JP Smith, Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security - City of Cape Town

Smith is encouraging members of the homeless community to make use of the safe spaces available:

At the moment we have 350 bed spaces free at the safe spaces and the shelters... there are no fees charged. Alderman JP Smith, Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security - City of Cape Town

