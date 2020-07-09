Gauteng overtakes WC as Covid-19 epicentre amid scramble to find hospital beds





Data from the Health Department shows that Gauteng accounts for more than 75,000 of South Africa's over 224,000 infections.

Gauteng's rate of new daily infections has been on an upward trajectory for the past few weeks.

The Western Cape now has 73,292 Covid-19 cases compared to 75,015 cases in Gauteng.

South Africa has recorded 224, 665 total infections so far, including 3,602 deaths and 106,842 recoveries.

Healthcare workers at the bedside of a patient admitted to the Nasrec field hospital in Gauteng during the coronavirus pandemic. Health MEC Bandile Masuku visited the facility on Friday, 3 July 2020. Picture: @BandileMasuku/Twitter

The Health Ministry has warned Gauteng residents to brace for a viral onslaught, as the province scrambles to find more beds for patients in critical condition, reports EWN's Mia Lindeque.

Over 3,000 Covid-19 patients have been hospitalised in the province.

Last week the Health Minister Zweli Mkhize met with the provincial structures to make sure that around 1,000 beds are prioritised. Mia Lindeque, EWN reporter

We just heard from Mkhize just yesterday, saying that we might be running out of beds in the next three or four weeks Mia Lindeque, EWN reporter

