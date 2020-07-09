Streaming issues? Report here
South Africa is becoming a country of old people. Median age has risen to 27 from 23
Guests
Lumkile Mondi - Senior Lecturer at School of Economics and Business Science of the University of the Witwatersrand
PLAY CLAP: ARY3 - RMB Founders - 7'50" - Founding directors Paul Harris and Laurie Dippenaar resign from the RMB Holdings board after 32 years.
ZOOM: Personal Finance Feature: Julia - The super saver
ZOOM: Small Business Focus: How to get your marketing right in a shrinking media world.
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Supersaver Julia has changed lives, and she can change yours! – Bruce Whitfield

9 July 2020 3:00 PM
by
Need the inspiration to save? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews “Supersaver Julia” at around 7:15 pm tonight.

Every year in July (since 2013) The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews supersaver Julia (and her personal finance advisor Warren Ingram).

pixabay.com

Julia is wildly inspirational.

When she first came on the show, she drove an old Corsa Lite, despite earning a massive salary (at the time it was R1 million per year!) as a corporate consultant.

Year in and year out – through booms and busts - Julia invested a third of her income.

As her income has escalated, her expenses remained the same.

Tune in to The Money Show tonight (Thursday, 9 July) at around 7:15 pm to hear how she’s investing – or not – in a pandemic.

Read:

We need to be inspired to put away money, even in tough times like this.

Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show

Supersaver Julia started investing just before the last financial crisis. She invested a lump sum of money and proceeded to invest a third of everything she earned over many years until she had kids and needed the car and the house and all that sort of stuff.

Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show

Supersaver Julia has changed lives, and she can change yours!

Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show

9 July 2020 3:00 PM
by
