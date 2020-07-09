Struggling to get your kids to wear their masks? Here's a possible solution...





If you're a parent who's concerned that your children pull off their masks as soon as they're out of sight, why not try a squirt or two of this...

It's the Fresh Scent Mask Freshness Spray and it's the brainchild of inventor Pam Gordon.

She tells CapeTalk's Pippa Hudson that she came up with the idea at the start of the national lockdown

I really enjoyed coming up with the idea and getting the whole process through. Pam Gordon, Inventor - Fresh Scent Mask Freshness Spray

It was very difficult during lockdown because so many businesses were closed and manufacturers weren't working at full strength. Pam Gordon, Inventor - Fresh Scent Mask Freshness Spray

They would spray it just once in the morning, let it dry, put the mask on and then they'd have this delicious, yummy strawberry flavour and also the bubblegum flavour. Pam Gordon, Inventor - Fresh Scent Mask Freshness Spray

We have looked at other scents, including watermelon and spearmint. Pam Gordon, Inventor - Fresh Scent Mask Freshness Spray

