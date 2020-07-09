Five Cape Town Covid-19 patients survive ICU thanks to high-flow nasal oxygen
On Monday, five coronavirus patients were discharged from critical care and ICU wards and admitted to normal wards after they were treated on the high-flow nasal oxygen (HFNO) machines.
Grassy Park resident Ivan Cummings and Hanover Park resident Shahied Fischer were among the five patients who came off the HFNO machine on Monday. The men are both 56 years old.
Groote Schuur Hospital staff have celebrated this small victory in the Western Cape's fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.
The hospital's Tracey Morris says removing five patients off the HFNO machines on one day is a notable achievement.
Morris, who's the operational nursing manager for Groote Schuur's Covid-19 ward c13, says HFNO treatment is giving more patients a fighting chance.
HFNO is working. On one day, five patients came off these machines of the 13 that we had. It's a form of celebration.Tracey Morris, Operational nursing manager in ward c13 - Groote Schuur Hospital
Ventilators were used as one of the main treatments for critical care COVID-19 patients during the initial phases of the global pandemic, but the Western Cape Government implemented HFNO treatment at its tertiary hospitals.
RELATED: [WATCH] I've tested positive for Covid-19, anyone can get it: Premier Alan Winde
The HFNO machine is a device that can deliver concentrated oxygen to a patient’s lungs, via long tubes that sit just below the patient’s nostrils.
Morris says her colleague of 10 years was also wheeled out of her critical care ward after successful HFNO treatment.
One of my staff members was on these HFNO machines. To see her being pushed out of my ward was quite exciting and something to celebrate.Tracey Morris, Operational nursing manager in ward c13 - Groote Schuur Hospital
Patients normally come in with oxygen via face masks. They deteriorate and that's when they're put onto the special machines that provide high volumes of oxygen.Tracey Morris, Operational nursing manager in ward c13 - Groote Schuur Hospital
Coronavirus fatalities have taken their toll on hospital staff. With hospital visits prohibited, nurses and doctors become the only family that patients have, Morris says.
Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:
More from Local
CT school uses donated wooden pallets to create classroom 'cubicles'
A primary school near Manenberg has repurposed wooden pallets to provide an extra layer of protection for learners and teachers.Read More
Here's some good Covid-19 news...and let's face it, we need it
On Monday Groote Schuur hospital was able to discharge five patients from critical care after being treated on HFNO machines.Read More
Struggling to get your kids to wear their masks? Here's a possible solution...
Inventor Pam Gordon has come up with Fresh Scent Mask Freshness Spray to encourage kids to keep their masks on...Read More
Gauteng overtakes WC as Covid-19 epicentre amid scramble to find hospital beds
The Western Cape is no longer the province with the most coronavirus infections in the country, according to the latest statistics.Read More
Batten down the hatches...there's a storm a'coming
The City of Cape Town's Alderman JP Smith tells Lester Kiewit how the public can help the city's disaster management teams.Read More
Are the Stormers - who selflessly put themselves in harm’s way - in quarantine?
"The Stormers are all getting tested," says John Goliath. "It’s fantastic that they do it, but there’s a risk involved."Read More
Claims that Mogoeng is an Islamophobe 'malicious fabrication', Kriegler protests
Retired ConCourt Justice Johann Kriegler has defended Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng against what he describes as a vicious attack.Read More
Children's book encourages kids to embrace their 'brown skin and curly hair'
A new children's book seeks to teach children about mixed-race heritage in South Africa and the beauty of diversity.Read More
Telemedicine: How Covid-19 has changed the way we seek medical advice
For Trendspotting Thursdays Refilwe Moloto finds our more about telemedicine and its use during the coronavirus pandemic.Read More
News coverage diminishing due to media cutbacks, laments Prof Anton Harber
Journalist and Wits professor Anton Harber says he's already noted a decline in the quality and range of news coverage in recent months.Read More