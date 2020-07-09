Five Cape Town Covid-19 patients survive ICU thanks to high-flow nasal oxygen





On Monday, five coronavirus patients were discharged from critical care and ICU wards and admitted to normal wards after they were treated on the high-flow nasal oxygen (HFNO) machines.

Grassy Park resident Ivan Cummings and Hanover Park resident Shahied Fischer were among the five patients who came off the HFNO machine on Monday. The men are both 56 years old.

Groote Schuur Hospital staff have celebrated this small victory in the Western Cape's fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

The hospital's Tracey Morris says removing five patients off the HFNO machines on one day is a notable achievement.

Morris, who's the operational nursing manager for Groote Schuur's Covid-19 ward c13, says HFNO treatment is giving more patients a fighting chance.

HFNO is working. On one day, five patients came off these machines of the 13 that we had. It's a form of celebration. Tracey Morris, Operational nursing manager in ward c13 - Groote Schuur Hospital

Ventilators were used as one of the main treatments for critical care COVID-19 patients during the initial phases of the global pandemic, but the Western Cape Government implemented HFNO treatment at its tertiary hospitals.

The HFNO machine is a device that can deliver concentrated oxygen to a patient’s lungs, via long tubes that sit just below the patient’s nostrils.

Morris says her colleague of 10 years was also wheeled out of her critical care ward after successful HFNO treatment.

One of my staff members was on these HFNO machines. To see her being pushed out of my ward was quite exciting and something to celebrate. Tracey Morris, Operational nursing manager in ward c13 - Groote Schuur Hospital

Patients normally come in with oxygen via face masks. They deteriorate and that's when they're put onto the special machines that provide high volumes of oxygen. Tracey Morris, Operational nursing manager in ward c13 - Groote Schuur Hospital

Coronavirus fatalities have taken their toll on hospital staff. With hospital visits prohibited, nurses and doctors become the only family that patients have, Morris says.

