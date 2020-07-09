Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:39
South Africa is becoming a country of old people. Median age has risen to 27 from 23
Guests
Lumkile Mondi - Senior Lecturer at School of Economics and Business Science of the University of the Witwatersrand
Today at 19:08
PLAY CLAP: ARY3 - RMB Founders - 7'50" - Founding directors Paul Harris and Laurie Dippenaar resign from the RMB Holdings board after 32 years.
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Personal Finance Feature: Julia - The super saver
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Small Business Focus: How to get your marketing right in a shrinking media world.
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Here's some good Covid-19 news...and let's face it, we need it

9 July 2020 4:13 PM
by
Groote Schuur
COVID-19
Ventilators
HFNO

On Monday Groote Schuur hospital was able to discharge five patients from critical care after being treated on HFNO machines.

There's been some good news amongst the soaring numbers of new coronavirus cases and rising death tolls.

Five patients admitted to a high-care Covid-19 ward at Groote Schuur hospital were on Monday discharged from critical care and ICU wards to normal wards after being treated on high -flow nasal oxygen (HFNO) machines.

Operational nursing manager Tracey Morris says it's been a few tough weeks on ward c13, but that Monday's results have been encouraging.

In one day five patients came off these machines of the 13 that we had.

Tracey Morris, Operational nursing manager - Groote Schuur Hospital

To me, it's a form of celebration because otherwise, they wouldn't have had a chance, and I think they also appreciated the chance these machines gave them.

Tracey Morris, Operational nursing manager - Groote Schuur Hospital

I was quite excited about it and so was my staff. It hit home when one of my staff members was on one of these machines.

Tracey Morris, Operational nursing manager - Groote Schuur Hospital

HFNO machines provide patients with high volumes of oxygen and have been implemented by the Western Cape Government into its tertiary hospitals.

Doctors at Groote Schuur are now using HFNO for patients who, in the early days of the epidemic, would have been intubated on ventilators.

Listen to the full conversation below:


Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
