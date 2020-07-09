Here's some good Covid-19 news...and let's face it, we need it





There's been some good news amongst the soaring numbers of new coronavirus cases and rising death tolls.

Five patients admitted to a high-care Covid-19 ward at Groote Schuur hospital were on Monday discharged from critical care and ICU wards to normal wards after being treated on high -flow nasal oxygen (HFNO) machines.

Operational nursing manager Tracey Morris says it's been a few tough weeks on ward c13, but that Monday's results have been encouraging.

In one day five patients came off these machines of the 13 that we had. Tracey Morris, Operational nursing manager - Groote Schuur Hospital

To me, it's a form of celebration because otherwise, they wouldn't have had a chance, and I think they also appreciated the chance these machines gave them. Tracey Morris, Operational nursing manager - Groote Schuur Hospital

I was quite excited about it and so was my staff. It hit home when one of my staff members was on one of these machines. Tracey Morris, Operational nursing manager - Groote Schuur Hospital

HFNO machines provide patients with high volumes of oxygen and have been implemented by the Western Cape Government into its tertiary hospitals.

Doctors at Groote Schuur are now using HFNO for patients who, in the early days of the epidemic, would have been intubated on ventilators.

Listen to the full conversation below: