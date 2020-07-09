Small Business Focus: How to get your marketing right in a shrinking media world
Pavlo Phitidis, founder at Aurik Business Accelerator, is a handholding specialist on Thursdays. he has a timeous observation that in a world where the media is shrinking at the scale that it is and a rapid pace that it is for small businesses, most of which are heavily dependent on the reach of a particular community media, with that gone, how do you reach your customers?
It's very worrying. If you look at what happened earlier this year, there were some very well-known magazines that faded away, we now have this announcement from Media24. They're losing some of their titles, Caxton have lost some of their titles, newspapers are being lost.Pavlo Phitidis, Founder - Aurik Business Accelerator
COVID-19 has really gone and accelerated the decline of these magazines but what is concerning around it really offered an alternative platform for a small business that might afford to take an advert or two in a year to get itself heard and seen above the noise because in the interim what we have also then seen is a massive concentration of digital platforms, really there are nine of them in the world today, five of which sit in among there companies.Pavlo Phitidis, Founder - Aurik Business Accelerator
Between those five social media platforms and the rising power of Amazon, which is also selling advertising space more actively now, eating and challenging them, it's become what is called a "cac place", the customer acquisition cost, has become unaffordable for small-medium enterprises.Pavlo Phitidis, Founder - Aurik Business Accelerator
Do not focus on the product or service you are offering. Focus on the customer group that you are trying to reach. That means you've got to get your demographics right. That means, for example, the measurable aspects and character of the market that you want to reach.Pavlo Phitidis, Founder - Aurik Business Accelerator
Listen below for the full interview...
This article first appeared on 702 : Small Business Focus: How to get your marketing right in a shrinking media world
More from Business
Personal Finance Feature: Julia - The super saver
Though leaving corporate to venture into tourism has been a big test of resilience, she is still happy with her decision.Read More
SA is becoming a country of old people. Median age has risen from 23 to 27
Lumkile Mondi says skills and knowledge that have driven a lot of the growth in the past are going to be undermined.Read More
Supersaver Julia has changed lives, and she can change yours! – Bruce Whitfield
Need the inspiration to save? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews “Supersaver Julia” at around 7:15 pm tonight.Read More
Eskom heaps more misery on SA as load shedding returns. Because the cold front
"The generation system is constrained due to the cold front. Expect load shedding," warns Eskom's Sikonathi Mantshantsha.Read More
Daniel Mminele on his shapeshifting career
Absa CEO Daniel Mminele says they had to transition very quickly within a very space of time into operating in a new normal.Read More
Payment methods ... the good, the bad and the ugly
Wendy Knowler says it is expensive to issue or bank a cheque. For example, to deposit a cheque can cost well over R100.Read More
For the first time in SA there is a specific law on how banks treat customers
Caroline Da Silva of the FSCA says they will look into patterns of complaints to see how to change a bank's behaviour.Read More
When business, technology and politics collide
The most recent example is China’s new security law introduced into Hong Kong.Read More
Guardrisk vs Café Chameleon: what it means for the rest of the industry
Lawyer PJ Veldhuizen says Judge Le Grange's judgment will be precedent-setting until it goes on appeal.Read More
Weekday traffic in Cape Town still way below pre-lockdown levels
Traffic volumes on the N1, N2, N7 and M5 freeways were only at about 65% of normal levels by the end of June.Read More