Small Business Focus: How to get your marketing right in a shrinking media world

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
CT school uses donated wooden pallets to create classroom 'cubicles' A primary school near Manenberg has repurposed wooden pallets to provide an extra layer of protection for learners and teachers. 9 July 2020 6:02 PM
Five Cape Town Covid-19 patients survive ICU thanks to high-flow nasal oxygen Five patients were discharged from ICU in one day at Groote Schuur Hospital following successful high-flow nasal oxygen treatment. 9 July 2020 4:24 PM
Here's some good Covid-19 news...and let's face it, we need it On Monday Groote Schuur hospital was able to discharge five patients from critical care after being treated on HFNO machines. 9 July 2020 4:13 PM
View all Local
We need to find kingpins hiring hitmen in taxi killings - Bonginkosi Madikizela Western Cape Transport MEC, Bonginkosi Madikizela talks to Refilwe Moloto about how the latest attack. 9 July 2020 8:16 AM
[WATCH] I've tested positive for Covid-19, anyone can get it: Premier Alan Winde Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has announced that he's tested positive for the coronavirus. 8 July 2020 3:07 PM
VBS CFO Truter 'was the sentinel who should have sounded the alarm' Scorpio investigative journalist at Daily Maverick, Pauli van Wyk explains how VBS CFO Philip Truter was paid to keep quiet. 8 July 2020 7:28 AM
View all Politics
Small Business Focus: How to get your marketing right in a shrinking media world Pavlo Phitidis says focus must be on the customer group you are trying to reach. You've got to get your demographics right. 9 July 2020 8:38 PM
Personal Finance Feature: Julia - The super saver Though leaving corporate to venture into tourism has been a big test of resilience, she is still happy with her decision. 9 July 2020 8:02 PM
SA is becoming a country of old people. Median age has risen from 23 to 27 Lumkile Mondi says skills and knowledge that have driven a lot of the growth in the past are going to be undermined. 9 July 2020 7:30 PM
View all Business
Weekday traffic in Cape Town still way below pre-lockdown levels Traffic volumes on the N1, N2, N7 and M5 freeways were only at about 65% of normal levels by the end of June. 8 July 2020 3:03 PM
'Demand for property below R3 million is starting to recover' For some properties – with interest rates at half-a-century lows – it’s becoming cheaper to buy than to rent. 8 July 2020 1:35 PM
Stellenbosch awarded global stamp of approval for safety protocols An international tourism body has declared that Stellenbosch's health and hygiene protocols meet global standards. 8 July 2020 10:23 AM
View all Lifestyle
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

Small Business Focus: How to get your marketing right in a shrinking media world

9 July 2020 8:38 PM
by
Tags:
Marketing
Media
Pavlo Phitidis

Pavlo Phitidis says focus must be on the customer group you are trying to reach. You've got to get your demographics right.

Pavlo Phitidis, founder at Aurik Business Accelerator, is a handholding specialist on Thursdays. he has a timeous observation that in a world where the media is shrinking at the scale that it is and a rapid pace that it is for small businesses, most of which are heavily dependent on the reach of a particular community media, with that gone, how do you reach your customers?

It's very worrying. If you look at what happened earlier this year, there were some very well-known magazines that faded away, we now have this announcement from Media24. They're losing some of their titles, Caxton have lost some of their titles, newspapers are being lost.

Pavlo Phitidis, Founder - Aurik Business Accelerator 

COVID-19 has really gone and accelerated the decline of these magazines but what is concerning around it really offered an alternative platform for a small business that might afford to take an advert or two in a year to get itself heard and seen above the noise because in the interim what we have also then seen is a massive concentration of digital platforms, really there are nine of them in the world today, five of which sit in among there companies.

Pavlo Phitidis, Founder - Aurik Business Accelerator 

Between those five social media platforms and the rising power of Amazon, which is also selling advertising space more actively now, eating and challenging them, it's become what is called a "cac place", the customer acquisition cost, has become unaffordable for small-medium enterprises.

Pavlo Phitidis, Founder - Aurik Business Accelerator 

Do not focus on the product or service you are offering. Focus on the customer group that you are trying to reach. That means you've got to get your demographics right. That means, for example, the measurable aspects and character of the market that you want to reach.

Pavlo Phitidis, Founder - Aurik Business Accelerator 

Listen below for the full interview...


This article first appeared on 702 : Small Business Focus: How to get your marketing right in a shrinking media world


9 July 2020 8:38 PM
by
Tags:
Marketing
Media
Pavlo Phitidis

Recommended

More from Business

broken-heart-broke-money-coins-finances-love-relationship-divorce-break-up-123rf

Personal Finance Feature: Julia - The super saver

9 July 2020 8:02 PM

Though leaving corporate to venture into tourism has been a big test of resilience, she is still happy with her decision.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

180710sactwu-strikejpg

SA is becoming a country of old people. Median age has risen from 23 to 27

9 July 2020 7:30 PM

Lumkile Mondi says skills and knowledge that have driven a lot of the growth in the past are going to be undermined.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Woman saving money piggy bank mask 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Supersaver Julia has changed lives, and she can change yours! – Bruce Whitfield

9 July 2020 3:00 PM

Need the inspiration to save? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews “Supersaver Julia” at around 7:15 pm tonight.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

candle-dark-electricityjpg

Eskom heaps more misery on SA as load shedding returns. Because the cold front

9 July 2020 9:30 AM

"The generation system is constrained due to the cold front. Expect load shedding," warns Eskom's Sikonathi Mantshantsha.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200106-daniel-mminele-edjpg

Daniel Mminele on his shapeshifting career

8 July 2020 8:43 PM

Absa CEO Daniel Mminele says they had to transition very quickly within a very space of time into operating in a new normal.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

171227prieska-arrestjpg

Payment methods ... the good, the bad and the ugly

8 July 2020 8:14 PM

Wendy Knowler says it is expensive to issue or bank a cheque. For example, to deposit a cheque can cost well over R100.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

123rf A pile of two hundred rand notes, South African currency money

For the first time in SA there is a specific law on how banks treat customers

8 July 2020 7:42 PM

Caroline Da Silva of the FSCA says they will look into patterns of complaints to see how to change a bank's behaviour.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Flag of Hong Kong

When business, technology and politics collide

8 July 2020 7:15 PM

The most recent example is China’s new security law introduced into Hong Kong.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

cafe-chameleonjpg

Guardrisk vs Café Chameleon: what it means for the rest of the industry

8 July 2020 7:09 PM

Lawyer PJ Veldhuizen says Judge Le Grange's judgment will be precedent-setting until it goes on appeal.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town CBD during lockdown Step Above

Weekday traffic in Cape Town still way below pre-lockdown levels

8 July 2020 3:03 PM

Traffic volumes on the N1, N2, N7 and M5 freeways were only at about 65% of normal levels by the end of June.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

CT school uses donated wooden pallets to create classroom 'cubicles'

Local

Eskom heaps more misery on SA as load shedding returns. Because the cold front

Business

W Cape Soc Dev's Josh Chigome 'pushed and shoved' by cops on Signal Hill

Local Politics

EWN Highlights

Eskom: No load shedding on Thursday

9 July 2020 8:37 PM

Legal Resources Centre takes CoCT to court over evictions amid lockdown

9 July 2020 8:30 PM

NW MEC Kegakilwe gets official funeral, will be laid to rest Friday

9 July 2020 8:03 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA