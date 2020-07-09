CT school uses donated wooden pallets to create classroom 'cubicles'





Talfalah Primary School has built dozens of protective desk screens made from repurposed wooden pallets and plastic sheets.

Classroom desks at Talfalah Primary School are fitted with handmade Covid-19 protective screens. Image: Supplied

The primary school has made enough screens to cover all classrooms in grades 4, 5, 6, and 7 so far.

Talfalah Primary principal Ashraf Karriem says the school now plans to implement the protective screens for the foundation phase (grades R,1,2, and 3) as well, as soon as they secure more donations.

While the screens provide an extra layer of saftey, Karriem explains that learners are still expected to wear their masks and face visors at all time, in addition to social distancing.

Talfalah Primary has more than 1,000 pupils across 30 classrooms.

If we can go that [mile] to ensure the safety of our educators and our learners at the school, then we don't mind doing it. Ashraf Karriem, Principal - Talfalah Primary School

We've managed to do it from grade 4 to grade 7, but now the foundation phase teachers had looked at it and are now requesting that we roll it out on their side as well. Ashraf Karriem, Principal - Talfalah Primary School

We call them cubicles. The learners sit inside. The plastic provides some safety where this virus is concerned. Ashraf Karriem, Principal - Talfalah Primary School

The principal says the idea was inspired by another local school that had initiated a similar initiative.

