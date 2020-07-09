CT school uses donated wooden pallets to create classroom 'cubicles'
Talfalah Primary School has built dozens of protective desk screens made from repurposed wooden pallets and plastic sheets.
The primary school has made enough screens to cover all classrooms in grades 4, 5, 6, and 7 so far.
Talfalah Primary principal Ashraf Karriem says the school now plans to implement the protective screens for the foundation phase (grades R,1,2, and 3) as well, as soon as they secure more donations.
While the screens provide an extra layer of saftey, Karriem explains that learners are still expected to wear their masks and face visors at all time, in addition to social distancing.
Talfalah Primary has more than 1,000 pupils across 30 classrooms.
If we can go that [mile] to ensure the safety of our educators and our learners at the school, then we don't mind doing it.Ashraf Karriem, Principal - Talfalah Primary School
We've managed to do it from grade 4 to grade 7, but now the foundation phase teachers had looked at it and are now requesting that we roll it out on their side as well.Ashraf Karriem, Principal - Talfalah Primary School
We call them cubicles. The learners sit inside. The plastic provides some safety where this virus is concerned.Ashraf Karriem, Principal - Talfalah Primary School
The principal says the idea was inspired by another local school that had initiated a similar initiative.
WATCH: Wooden pallets repurposed at Talfalah Primary School
Listen to the principal of Talfalah Primary School chat to John Maytham:
More from Local
Five Cape Town Covid-19 patients survive ICU thanks to high-flow nasal oxygen
Five patients were discharged from ICU in one day at Groote Schuur Hospital following successful high-flow nasal oxygen treatment.Read More
Here's some good Covid-19 news...and let's face it, we need it
On Monday Groote Schuur hospital was able to discharge five patients from critical care after being treated on HFNO machines.Read More
Struggling to get your kids to wear their masks? Here's a possible solution...
Inventor Pam Gordon has come up with Fresh Scent Mask Freshness Spray to encourage kids to keep their masks on...Read More
Gauteng overtakes WC as Covid-19 epicentre amid scramble to find hospital beds
The Western Cape is no longer the province with the most coronavirus infections in the country, according to the latest statistics.Read More
Batten down the hatches...there's a storm a'coming
The City of Cape Town's Alderman JP Smith tells Lester Kiewit how the public can help the city's disaster management teams.Read More
Are the Stormers - who selflessly put themselves in harm’s way - in quarantine?
"The Stormers are all getting tested," says John Goliath. "It’s fantastic that they do it, but there’s a risk involved."Read More
Claims that Mogoeng is an Islamophobe 'malicious fabrication', Kriegler protests
Retired ConCourt Justice Johann Kriegler has defended Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng against what he describes as a vicious attack.Read More
Children's book encourages kids to embrace their 'brown skin and curly hair'
A new children's book seeks to teach children about mixed-race heritage in South Africa and the beauty of diversity.Read More
Telemedicine: How Covid-19 has changed the way we seek medical advice
For Trendspotting Thursdays Refilwe Moloto finds our more about telemedicine and its use during the coronavirus pandemic.Read More
News coverage diminishing due to media cutbacks, laments Prof Anton Harber
Journalist and Wits professor Anton Harber says he's already noted a decline in the quality and range of news coverage in recent months.Read More