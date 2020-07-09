Streaming issues? Report here
Home
arrow_forward
Business

Personal Finance Feature: Julia - The super saver

9 July 2020 8:02 PM
by
Tags:
Warren Ingram
supersaver julia

Though leaving corporate to venture into tourism has been a big test of resilience, she is still happy with her decision.

Every year in July (since 2013) The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews supersaver Julia (and her personal finance advisor Warren Ingram).

This year is no exception as Bruce engages Julia for the Personal Finance Feature.

Nice to be back on the show for the eighth year running. It has been a huge journey. I gave up my corporate job just over six months ago, around September last year, to start a business. So, that was really bad timing. If only I had a crystal ball to be able to see the future, but I still feel very positive about the future.

Julia

Read more about Julia here:

I don't think I will need to go back to corporate. That's one of the reasons why I saved so hard to be financially so I can do what I want with my life.

Julia

Even though it has been a harrowing and big test of resilience for the past few months, I'm still happy with my decision.

Julia

It's been brutal for everyone in the tourism industry. I'm lucky in the sense that I don't have a lot of capital invested in the business. I didn't have a lot of fixed costs and I think my colleagues in the industry who have a lot of fixed costs already suffering right now.

Julia

Julia's business is still operating and she has also been moving clients to next. She has been able to spend time with family.

She hasn't touched her JSE account much.

Our money is both in the house, the JSE and a very large emergency fund.

Listen below for the full interview...


This article first appeared on 702 : Personal Finance Feature: Julia - The super saver


