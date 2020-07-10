City of Cape Town: We can only avoid Stage 1 loadshedding





During previous periods of strain on the electricity grid, Cape Town has been able to avoid or stave off the full brunt of loadshedding due to spare generating capacity at the Steenbras dam.

But the power plant has been out of service for maintenance and was due to have been completed by May 2020, but there are reports that there have been delays and that the maintenance work has therefore not yet been completed.

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Phindile Maxiti, City of Cape Town Mayoral Committee Member for Energy and Climate Change.

The plant has been handed over to us now for service from 26 June and maintenance will be done in phases. So it is ready. Phindile Maxiti, Mayoral Committee Member for Energy and Climate Change - City of Cape Town

The main use of Steenbras is to manage the load demand.

During the peak hour, we will not be able to use Steenbras but we will use our gas turbines. Steenbras may be used outside of peak times if there is loadshedding. Phindile Maxiti, Mayoral Committee Member for Energy and Climate Change - City of Cape Town

We can only mitigate against Stage 1 loadshedding. We will avoid Stage 1. Phindile Maxiti, Mayoral Committee Member for Energy and Climate Change - City of Cape Town

Gas turbines will be used to avoid Stage 1 during peak hours and Steenbras Dam capacity may be used to mitigate Stage 1 outside of peak hours.

However should the level escalate above Stage 1, the City would not be able to avoid loadshedding.

Listen to the interview below: