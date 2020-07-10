'Anti-social behaviour' may exclude you from City's rental homes - Malusi Booi





If you're hopeful of getting the keys to one of the City's properties but have been in trouble with the law, a new proposal may count against you.

The City is considering a proposal under amendments to the City’s 2015 Allocation Policy for Housing Opportunities which could see people guilty of "anti-social behaviour" excluded from rental opportunities.

The City owns over 48,000 units of rental stock which are rented to tenants, he explains. There are also additional categories of low-cost housing such as BMG units for those earning less than R3000 per month or are unemployed.

But this issue pertains to the rental stock category. The City has begun a new allocations policy.

Currently, this category is for those earning up to R10,000 per month...but we want those who earn up to R15,000 per month to also benefit and participate in this programme. Malusi Booi, Mayoral Committee Member for Human Settlements - City of Cape Town

If people have received a housing opportunity already elsewhere in the country you are not eligible, he says.

We don't allow people to do double-dipping. There are many people who still need to benefit from our housing opportunities. Malusi Booi, Mayoral Committee Member for Human Settlements - City of Cape Town

One of the new allocation parameters the City is proposing is excluding tenants who exhibit what they are terming 'anti-social behaviour'. What exactly does this mean asks Refilwe?

What it means in simple terms, it is those individuals who get to be problematic in these areas. Malusi Booi, Mayoral Committee Member for Human Settlements - City of Cape Town

For example, gangsterism is one of the biggest challenges in the City's rental stock, he says.

So if people are convicted of selling drugs, or people are very abusive to their partners... and there are convictions from that, then we will not be able to allow those people in. Malusi Booi, Mayoral Committee Member for Human Settlements - City of Cape Town

He says the City is trying to build a society that can progress and grow.

If we are going to allow people because of their anti-social behaviours destabilise the communities we are trying to build, it becomes a very difficult and a sore point for us. Malusi Booi, Mayoral Committee Member for Human Settlements - City of Cape Town

The City's proposal will be up for public participation and input before 21 July.

