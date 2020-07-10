Great White named Helen filmed, for 1st time ever, strategically killing a whale

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 13:20
Two girls missing in Cape Town
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Jermaine Carelse
Today at 13:32
Miracle Kidz Safe House Hard Hit by the pandemic
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Elsie du Plessis
Today at 13:45
Quarantine Book Club
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Melinda Ferguson - Motoring Jounalist at ...
Today at 14:10
Operation Smile raises funds for cleft palate surgeries despite Covid19
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Gavin Jones
Today at 14:40
Entertainment Feature
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck - Deputy editor at TV Plus Magazine
Today at 15:10
Update on Covid19 testing in the Western Cape
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Keith Cloete - Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health
Today at 15:20
Why are the Stormers in quarantine?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Scarra Ntubeni - Stormers Hooker
Today at 15:40
Looking back on the Western Cape school week
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Bronagh Hammond - Director of Communications at Western Cape Education Department
Today at 15:50
A musician’s murder sparks mayhem in Ethiopia
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 16:10
The Cape Storm - is it causing a lot of havoc?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Charlotte Powell
Today at 16:20
Books with Mike Wills
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:55
Open for Calls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
The latest on Pandemic Insurance Cover: FSCA warns legal action against insurers which continue to reject business interruption claims
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ryan Woolley - CEO at Insurance Claims Africa
Today at 17:20
KiffStream Live on Saturday the 11th!
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
David Scott (The Kiffness) - The guy behind the at The Kiffness
Today at 17:46
Just the hits with Alfred Adriaan.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alfred Adriaan - comedian and host of JustTheHits
Today at 18:09
Business for SA has published detailed proposals for an “accelerated economic recovery”
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Martin Kingston - Leader of the Economic Intervention work group at Business for South Africa (B4SA)
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nick Kunze - .. at Sanlam Private Wealth
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
SA First Forum to take legal action over reopening of schools, says Rod Solomons The South African First Forum says it will be launching legal action against both the national and provincial education authoritie... 10 July 2020 1:06 PM
Eskom's Oberholzer says new modifications to Medupi defects 'looking positive' The new modification was put into effect at Medupi, and by May the unit was operating at maximum capacity, he says. 10 July 2020 11:48 AM
'Anti-social behaviour' may exclude you from City's rental homes - Malusi Booi Mayco Member for Human Settlements Malusi Booi says gangsterism in the City's rental stock units is a major problem. 10 July 2020 8:40 AM
View all Local
'Anti-social behaviour' may exclude you from City's rental homes - Malusi Booi Mayco Member for Human Settlements Malusi Booi says gangsterism in the City's rental stock units is a major problem. 10 July 2020 8:40 AM
W Cape Soc Dev's Josh Chigome 'pushed and shoved' by cops on Signal Hill Joshua Chigome took to Facebook to share his account of how police pushed him around for no reason while he was out walking. 9 July 2020 9:00 AM
We need to find kingpins hiring hitmen in taxi killings - Bonginkosi Madikizela Western Cape Transport MEC, Bonginkosi Madikizela talks to Refilwe Moloto about how the latest attack. 9 July 2020 8:16 AM
View all Politics
Small Business Focus: How to get your marketing right in a shrinking media world Pavlo Phitidis says focus must be on the customer group you are trying to reach. You've got to get your demographics right. 9 July 2020 8:38 PM
Personal Finance Feature: Julia - The super saver Though leaving corporate to venture into tourism has been a big test of resilience, she is still happy with her decision. 9 July 2020 8:02 PM
SA is becoming a country of old people. Median age has risen from 23 to 27 Lumkile Mondi says skills and knowledge that have driven a lot of the growth in the past are going to be undermined. 9 July 2020 7:30 PM
View all Business
Meet Sophie Rebecca, the trans ballet dancer challenging long-held stereotypes UK ballet dancer Sophie Rebecca is the first openly transgender person to train on the Royal Academy of Dance's syllabus for femal... 10 July 2020 11:14 AM
[WATCH] Bill Nye The Science Guy says wear a mask! This is literally a matter of life or death exclaims Bill in his TikTok video that has had over 10 million views. 10 July 2020 10:26 AM
Weekday traffic in Cape Town still way below pre-lockdown levels Traffic volumes on the N1, N2, N7 and M5 freeways were only at about 65% of normal levels by the end of June. 8 July 2020 3:03 PM
View all Lifestyle
Are the Stormers - who selflessly put themselves in harm’s way - in quarantine? "The Stormers are all getting tested," says John Goliath. "It’s fantastic that they do it, but there’s a risk involved." 9 July 2020 1:29 PM
[WATCH] Golfer David Poulter caught farting on mic, and his hilarious response Golfer Ian Poulter 'let one rip' as they say just after opponent Greg Chalmers was teeing off at the Travelers Championship. 6 July 2020 11:28 AM
RWC masks launched for 25th anniversary of '95 win - Morné du Plessis SA's 3 World Cup-winning teams dedicate the anniversary of the '95 victory to the Springbok charity supporting injured players. 21 June 2020 11:14 AM
View all Sport
Meet Sophie Rebecca, the trans ballet dancer challenging long-held stereotypes UK ballet dancer Sophie Rebecca is the first openly transgender person to train on the Royal Academy of Dance's syllabus for femal... 10 July 2020 11:14 AM
Media24 will shut down these magazines and newspaper titles Publisher Media24 has announced that a number of newspapers and magazines in its portfolio will either be closed or restructured. 7 July 2020 11:45 AM
Are we boiling frogs? And why do SUV drivers look so confused, asks Tom Eaton The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews columnist Tom Eaton about his new book, "Is it me, or is it getting hot in here?" 6 July 2020 8:18 PM
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Great White named Helen filmed, for 1st time ever, strategically killing a whale

10 July 2020 11:30 AM
by
Tags:
New Zealand
Mossel Bay
False Bay
National Geographic
Orca
Refilwe Moloto
marine biology
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Shark cage diving
great white shark
Carcharodon carcharias
humback whale
Ryan Johnson
marine biologist

Shark expert Ryan Johnson recounts, in detail, the strategic way a Great White went about killing a whale 10 times its size.

In recent months, we’ve seen reports of orcas moving into False Bay to, possibly, target Great White sharks.

Sharks are, usually, apex predators.

Some feed on animals as large as whales, but this has never been captured on video – until now.

Great White Shark (Carcharodon carcharias) hunting near Cape Town, South Africa.

Mossel Bay-based National Geographic shark expert Ryan Johnson recently shot astounding footage of a shark slowly and deliberately attacking a humpback whale many times her size.

The resulting documentary forms part of National Geographic’s “Shark Fest”, currently on in South Africa and some other parts of the world.

Johnson – a New Zealander - moved to South Africa in 1999 to observe sharks and to study marine biology.

“It was a dream for kids in New Zealand to be able to go to Africa and study the wildlife and animals,” says Johnson.

“South Africa has been everything to me.

“You can have adventures here with animals that you can’t have anywhere else in the world.

“A lot of countries don’t make space for their big, charismatic predators, but South Africa’s government has been protecting species like great whites for the best part of 30 years now.”

Ryan Johnson, marine biologist

Related article: [PICS] 7 Orcas – including 2 babies – spotted hunting in Cape Town’s False Bay

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Johnson about what he witnessed and filmed, and the significance thereof.

It [great whites completely disappearing after orca attacks] first came to light in 1992 in California… A group of orcas killed one Great White shark, massively impacting on the entire population that dispersed and disappeared. They didn’t see another Great White for a year! That’s what seems to have happened in South Africa for the past three years…

Ryan Johnson, marine biologist

It’s had a huge impact on the cage diving industry… but I don’t think it’s had a huge impact on the overall population of Great Whites. They just dispersed to be a bit safer from the orcas.

Ryan Johnson, marine biologist

Great White sharks love eating whales – they scavenge off the carcasses…

Ryan Johnson, marine biologist

… the whale was still very much alive. Five minutes later, a big Great White shark I tagged four years earlier – her name is Helen – turned up. Over the course of 50 minutes, I watched an intelligent, curious predator flipping the book and attacking a humpback whale. She went about it strategically… she latched onto its head, pulled it under the water, and drowned it!

Ryan Johnson, marine biologist

Helen was named after Helen Suzman…

Ryan Johnson, marine biologist

There were no other sharks. It was her alone. She was about four metres, but the whale was about nine metres and weighed 10 times more than her…

Ryan Johnson, marine biologist

She targeted the tail, the skinny part because that’s where she could get her mouth all the way around. She started biting on that and opened a blood vein. The whale started bleeding, and then she backed off… When it became weak it latched on to its head… and overcame it by drowning it… It was tragic but special to watch.

Ryan Johnson, marine biologist

This has never been seen before! A Great White shark hunting a massive whale! … [Yet] She looked experienced; like she’s done it before…

Ryan Johnson, marine biologist

Listen to the interview in the audio below.


10 July 2020 11:30 AM
by
Tags:
New Zealand
Mossel Bay
False Bay
National Geographic
Orca
Refilwe Moloto
marine biology
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Shark cage diving
great white shark
Carcharodon carcharias
humback whale
Ryan Johnson
marine biologist

Recommended

More from Lifestyle

sophie-rebecca-ballet-dancerjpg

Meet Sophie Rebecca, the trans ballet dancer challenging long-held stereotypes

10 July 2020 11:14 AM

UK ballet dancer Sophie Rebecca is the first openly transgender person to train on the Royal Academy of Dance's syllabus for female dancers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

bill-nye-screengrabpng

[WATCH] Bill Nye The Science Guy says wear a mask!

10 July 2020 10:26 AM

This is literally a matter of life or death exclaims Bill in his TikTok video that has had over 10 million views.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town CBD during lockdown Step Above

Weekday traffic in Cape Town still way below pre-lockdown levels

8 July 2020 3:03 PM

Traffic volumes on the N1, N2, N7 and M5 freeways were only at about 65% of normal levels by the end of June.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

black-family-house-for-sale-sold-property-household-investment-bond-rent-123rf

'Demand for property below R3 million is starting to recover'

8 July 2020 1:35 PM

For some properties – with interest rates at half-a-century lows – it’s becoming cheaper to buy than to rent.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Stellenbosch-wine-estate-farm-dutch-style-Cape-winelands

Stellenbosch awarded global stamp of approval for safety protocols

8 July 2020 10:23 AM

An international tourism body has declared that Stellenbosch's health and hygiene protocols meet global standards.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 insurance 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle 123rfpersonalfinance

Shareholder activists grill Santam about 'business interruption insurance'

7 July 2020 6:47 PM

The lockdown did it – not the pandemic – so we can’t pay, argues Santam. Bruce Whitfield interviews Tracey Davies of Just Share.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cars driving in foggy weather low visibility driving safety 123rf

Capetonians, 5 tips on how to drive in foggy weather...and what not to do

7 July 2020 7:39 AM

Driving in Cape Town fog is scary. Automobile Association's Layton Beard gives a great explanation of the dos and don'ts.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Aisha Pandor SweepSouth Alen Ribic

Job won’t make you rich. You must earn in your sleep - Aisha Pandor, SweepSouth

6 July 2020 8:39 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to SweepSouth cofounder Aisha Pandor about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Frog in a pot

Are we boiling frogs? And why do SUV drivers look so confused, asks Tom Eaton

6 July 2020 8:18 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews columnist Tom Eaton about his new book, "Is it me, or is it getting hot in here?"

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Labrador dogs pets 123rflifestyle 123rf

It seems we've been counting dog years all wrong, say researchers

6 July 2020 10:58 AM

Research now shows that there is a different curve that applies to the life cycle of a canine compared to humans.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Eskom implements Stage 2 from midday - check your CT load shedding schedule here

Local

Great White named Helen filmed, for 1st time ever, strategically killing a whale

Lifestyle

City of Cape Town: We can only avoid Stage 1 loadshedding

Local Politics

EWN Highlights

Dis-Chem closes COVID-19 testing facilities over test results backlog

10 July 2020 12:28 PM

EC Health Dept insists scooters were never intended to ferry patients

10 July 2020 11:52 AM

DPE: SAA Pilots' Association proposal unsustainable and cannot be accepted

10 July 2020 10:54 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA