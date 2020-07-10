[WATCH] Bill Nye The Science Guy says wear a mask!
Bill Nye the Science Guy has been making science entertaining for years.
With the coronavirus pandemic and the large numbers of anti-mask wearers in America and around the world, Bill is becoming a lot more forceful, to say the least.
He has taken to TikTok no less to implore people to wear masks and does some experiments showing why they are effective and essential.
His video has had over 10 million views.
The reason we want you to wear a mask is to protect you, sure, but the main reason we want you to wear a mask is to protect ME from YOU and the particles from my respiratory system from getting into your respiratory system...Bill Nye -The Science Guy
This is literally a matter of life or death. And when I say literally I mean LITERALLY!Bill Nye -The Science Guy
Watch his TikTok video below:
@billnye
##WearAMask ##LearnOnTikTok ##TikTokPartner♬ original sound - billnye
For these and other trending stories listen to Barbara Friedman on Barbs Wire below:
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
Here's some good Covid-19 news...and let's face it, we need it
On Monday Groote Schuur hospital was able to discharge five patients from critical care after being treated on HFNO machines.Read More
Struggling to get your kids to wear their masks? Here's a possible solution...
Inventor Pam Gordon has come up with Fresh Scent Mask Freshness Spray to encourage kids to keep their masks on...Read More
Are the Stormers - who selflessly put themselves in harm’s way - in quarantine?
"The Stormers are all getting tested," says John Goliath. "It’s fantastic that they do it, but there’s a risk involved."Read More
The payment holiday is over, now what?
Financial planner Sylvia Walker shares advice on what to do if you need your payment holiday to be extended due to Covid-19.Read More
Here's what you need to know about airborne coronavirus
John Maytham speaks to UCT public health expert Prof. Landon Myer about the airborne transmission of coronavirus...Read More
Urgent call for bone marrow donors as SA registry is impacted by Covid-19 crisis
The SA Bone Marrow Registry is encouraging those who can to register to be a bone marrow donor and potentially save a life.Read More
Weekday traffic in Cape Town still way below pre-lockdown levels
Traffic volumes on the N1, N2, N7 and M5 freeways were only at about 65% of normal levels by the end of June.Read More
President Jair Bolsonaro catches the 'little flu' brutally ravaging Brazil
On Tuesday, Jair Bolsonaro told reporters – while standing centimetres from them – that he has Covid-19.Read More
Shareholder activists grill Santam about 'business interruption insurance'
The lockdown did it – not the pandemic – so we can’t pay, argues Santam. Bruce Whitfield interviews Tracey Davies of Just Share.Read More
Edcon to sell chunks of Edgars to rival owner of Legit, Beaver Canoe and Style
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Grant Pattison, CEO at Edcon, about the deal with fashion retailer Retailability.Read More