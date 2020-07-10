[WATCH] Bill Nye The Science Guy says wear a mask!





Bill Nye the Science Guy has been making science entertaining for years.

With the coronavirus pandemic and the large numbers of anti-mask wearers in America and around the world, Bill is becoming a lot more forceful, to say the least.

He has taken to TikTok no less to implore people to wear masks and does some experiments showing why they are effective and essential.

His video has had over 10 million views.

The reason we want you to wear a mask is to protect you, sure, but the main reason we want you to wear a mask is to protect ME from YOU and the particles from my respiratory system from getting into your respiratory system... Bill Nye -The Science Guy

This is literally a matter of life or death. And when I say literally I mean LITERALLY! Bill Nye -The Science Guy

Watch his TikTok video below:

For these and other trending stories listen to Barbara Friedman on Barbs Wire below: