Eskom's Oberholzer says new modifications to Medupi defects 'looking positive'
Kieno Kammies talks to Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer about what maintenance has been done.
The maintenance that was done during the lockdown was basically urgent opportunistic short-term maintenance so we were not in a position to do reliability maintenance.Jan Oberholzer, COO - Eskom
Reliability maintenance, he explains, is taking out the unit and doing a full-service check.
However, he says the maintenance that was done did help a great deal especially for April, May, and June.
At the beginning of lockdown there was low demand but from the end of May the demand started picking up and the demand is now where it is supposed to be.Jan Oberholzer, COO - Eskom
What's the latest update with the new builds Medupi and Kusile?
We have some design challenges, some latent defects but that's been coming for a few years.Jan Oberholzer, COO - Eskom
But he says Eskom's relationship with the contractor Mitsubishi is excellent and the focus and agreement is to fix the technical challenges.
We have designed some modifications to deal with these latent defects.Jan Oberholzer, COO - Eskom
He says this modification which takes about 90 days to install was put into effect at Medupi starting in January, and by May the unit was operating at maximum capacity.
There will be a four-month assessment period to ascertain whether the modifications work and are therefore extending the modifications to more units.
At this point in time, it looks like they are successful.Jan Oberholzer, COO - Eskom
He explains the defect relates to the exhaust heat coming out of the boiler being too high. It then damages everything downstream.
The modifications cost around R250 million per unit.
We have agreed with the contractor that we will pay half half.Jan Oberholzer, COO - Eskom
He says the current situation is not good and the grid is under pressure. A number of units have been lost and loadshedding will be implemented from 12 noon.
I have always said the system is unpredictable and unreliable and until we have done the reliability maintenance properly, we are going to be in this situation.Jan Oberholzer, COO - Eskom
Listen to the interview below:
