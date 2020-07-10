SA First Forum to take legal action over reopening of schools, says Rod Solomons

Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 13:20
Two girls missing in Cape Town
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Jermaine Carelse
Today at 13:32
Miracle Kidz Safe House Hard Hit by the pandemic
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Elsie du Plessis
Today at 13:45
Quarantine Book Club
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Melinda Ferguson - Motoring Jounalist at ...
Today at 14:10
Operation Smile raises funds for cleft palate surgeries despite Covid19
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Gavin Jones
Today at 14:40
Entertainment Feature
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck - Deputy editor at TV Plus Magazine
Today at 15:10
Update on Covid19 testing in the Western Cape
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Keith Cloete - Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health
Today at 15:20
Why are the Stormers in quarantine?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Scarra Ntubeni - Stormers Hooker
Today at 15:40
Looking back on the Western Cape school week
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Bronagh Hammond - Director of Communications at Western Cape Education Department
Today at 15:50
A musician’s murder sparks mayhem in Ethiopia
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 16:10
The Cape Storm - is it causing a lot of havoc?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Charlotte Powell
Today at 16:20
Books with Mike Wills
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:55
Open for Calls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
The latest on Pandemic Insurance Cover: FSCA warns legal action against insurers which continue to reject business interruption claims
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ryan Woolley - CEO at Insurance Claims Africa
Today at 17:20
KiffStream Live on Saturday the 11th!
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
David Scott (The Kiffness) - The guy behind the at The Kiffness
Today at 17:46
Just the hits with Alfred Adriaan.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alfred Adriaan - comedian and host of JustTheHits
Today at 18:09
Business for SA has published detailed proposals for an “accelerated economic recovery”
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Martin Kingston - Leader of the Economic Intervention work group at Business for South Africa (B4SA)
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nick Kunze - .. at Sanlam Private Wealth
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
SA First Forum to take legal action over reopening of schools, says Rod Solomons The South African First Forum says it will be launching legal action against both the national and provincial education authoritie... 10 July 2020 1:06 PM
Eskom's Oberholzer says new modifications to Medupi defects 'looking positive' The new modification was put into effect at Medupi, and by May the unit was operating at maximum capacity, he says. 10 July 2020 11:48 AM
'Anti-social behaviour' may exclude you from City's rental homes - Malusi Booi Mayco Member for Human Settlements Malusi Booi says gangsterism in the City's rental stock units is a major problem. 10 July 2020 8:40 AM
View all Local
'Anti-social behaviour' may exclude you from City's rental homes - Malusi Booi Mayco Member for Human Settlements Malusi Booi says gangsterism in the City's rental stock units is a major problem. 10 July 2020 8:40 AM
W Cape Soc Dev's Josh Chigome 'pushed and shoved' by cops on Signal Hill Joshua Chigome took to Facebook to share his account of how police pushed him around for no reason while he was out walking. 9 July 2020 9:00 AM
We need to find kingpins hiring hitmen in taxi killings - Bonginkosi Madikizela Western Cape Transport MEC, Bonginkosi Madikizela talks to Refilwe Moloto about how the latest attack. 9 July 2020 8:16 AM
View all Politics
Small Business Focus: How to get your marketing right in a shrinking media world Pavlo Phitidis says focus must be on the customer group you are trying to reach. You've got to get your demographics right. 9 July 2020 8:38 PM
Personal Finance Feature: Julia - The super saver Though leaving corporate to venture into tourism has been a big test of resilience, she is still happy with her decision. 9 July 2020 8:02 PM
SA is becoming a country of old people. Median age has risen from 23 to 27 Lumkile Mondi says skills and knowledge that have driven a lot of the growth in the past are going to be undermined. 9 July 2020 7:30 PM
View all Business
Meet Sophie Rebecca, the trans ballet dancer challenging long-held stereotypes UK ballet dancer Sophie Rebecca is the first openly transgender person to train on the Royal Academy of Dance's syllabus for femal... 10 July 2020 11:14 AM
[WATCH] Bill Nye The Science Guy says wear a mask! This is literally a matter of life or death exclaims Bill in his TikTok video that has had over 10 million views. 10 July 2020 10:26 AM
Weekday traffic in Cape Town still way below pre-lockdown levels Traffic volumes on the N1, N2, N7 and M5 freeways were only at about 65% of normal levels by the end of June. 8 July 2020 3:03 PM
View all Lifestyle
Are the Stormers - who selflessly put themselves in harm's way - in quarantine? "The Stormers are all getting tested," says John Goliath. "It's fantastic that they do it, but there's a risk involved." 9 July 2020 1:29 PM
[WATCH] Golfer David Poulter caught farting on mic, and his hilarious response Golfer Ian Poulter 'let one rip' as they say just after opponent Greg Chalmers was teeing off at the Travelers Championship. 6 July 2020 11:28 AM
RWC masks launched for 25th anniversary of '95 win - Morné du Plessis SA's 3 World Cup-winning teams dedicate the anniversary of the '95 victory to the Springbok charity supporting injured players. 21 June 2020 11:14 AM
View all Sport
Meet Sophie Rebecca, the trans ballet dancer challenging long-held stereotypes UK ballet dancer Sophie Rebecca is the first openly transgender person to train on the Royal Academy of Dance's syllabus for femal... 10 July 2020 11:14 AM
Media24 will shut down these magazines and newspaper titles Publisher Media24 has announced that a number of newspapers and magazines in its portfolio will either be closed or restructured. 7 July 2020 11:45 AM
Are we boiling frogs? And why do SUV drivers look so confused, asks Tom Eaton The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews columnist Tom Eaton about his new book, "Is it me, or is it getting hot in here?" 6 July 2020 8:18 PM
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
SA First Forum to take legal action over reopening of schools, says Rod Solomons

10 July 2020 1:06 PM
by
Tags:
WCED
SA First Forum
legal action
DBE
court action
reopening of schools
Rod Solomons

The South African First Forum says it will be launching legal action against both the national and provincial education authorities.

Convenor of the Forum advocate Rod Solomons says the legal bid is aimed at stopping the return of more schools. grades.

He says the forum will be taking court action against than Department of Basic Education, Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga, the Western Cape Education Department and provincial education MEC Debbie Schäfer.

I have now concluded my discussion with our legal people. The SA First Forum is going to institute legal action against them to stop this bloody-minded action of theirs wanting to open schools to further grades.

Rod Solomons, Convenor - SA First Forum

We'll see each other in court around this matter.

Rod Solomons, Convenor - SA First Forum

Listen to Rod Solomons in a wide-ranging conversation with Kieno Kammies:


10 July 2020 1:06 PM
by
Tags:
WCED
SA First Forum
legal action
DBE
court action
reopening of schools
Rod Solomons

191021-medupi-edjpg

Eskom's Oberholzer says new modifications to Medupi defects 'looking positive'

10 July 2020 11:48 AM

The new modification was put into effect at Medupi, and by May the unit was operating at maximum capacity, he says.

Read More arrow_forward

candle.jpg

Eskom implements Stage 2 from midday - check your CT load shedding schedule here

10 July 2020 11:28 AM

Schedules and load shedding status for your area.

Read More arrow_forward

15042019 District Six 2019 02

'Anti-social behaviour' may exclude you from City's rental homes - Malusi Booi

10 July 2020 8:40 AM

Mayco Member for Human Settlements Malusi Booi says gangsterism in the City's rental stock units is a major problem.

Read More arrow_forward

180206steenbrasdam2jpg

City of Cape Town: We can only avoid Stage 1 loadshedding

10 July 2020 6:54 AM

Mayco member says gas turbines will be used during peak hours and Steenbras Dam capacity used outside of peak hours.

Read More arrow_forward

talfalah-primary-school-1jpg

CT school uses donated wooden pallets to create classroom 'cubicles'

9 July 2020 6:02 PM

A primary school near Manenberg has repurposed wooden pallets to provide an extra layer of protection for learners and teachers.

Read More arrow_forward

hospital-patients-recover-from-icu

Five Cape Town Covid-19 patients survive ICU thanks to high-flow nasal oxygen

9 July 2020 4:24 PM

Five patients were discharged from ICU in one day at Groote Schuur Hospital following successful high-flow nasal oxygen treatment.

Read More arrow_forward

171114grooteschuurhospitaljpg

Here's some good Covid-19 news...and let's face it, we need it

9 July 2020 4:13 PM

On Monday Groote Schuur hospital was able to discharge five patients from critical care after being treated on HFNO machines.

Read More arrow_forward

scent-1jpg

Struggling to get your kids to wear their masks? Here's a possible solution...

9 July 2020 3:36 PM

Inventor Pam Gordon has come up with Fresh Scent Mask Freshness Spray to encourage kids to keep their masks on...

Read More arrow_forward

20200704masukunasrecjfif

Gauteng overtakes WC as Covid-19 epicentre amid scramble to find hospital beds

9 July 2020 2:31 PM

The Western Cape is no longer the province with the most coronavirus infections in the country, according to the latest statistics.

Read More arrow_forward

200709 CT weather

Batten down the hatches...there's a storm a'coming

9 July 2020 1:35 PM

The City of Cape Town's Alderman JP Smith tells Lester Kiewit how the public can help the city's disaster management teams.

Read More arrow_forward

