SA First Forum to take legal action over reopening of schools, says Rod Solomons
Convenor of the Forum advocate Rod Solomons says the legal bid is aimed at stopping the return of more schools. grades.
He says the forum will be taking court action against than Department of Basic Education, Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga, the Western Cape Education Department and provincial education MEC Debbie Schäfer.
I have now concluded my discussion with our legal people. The SA First Forum is going to institute legal action against them to stop this bloody-minded action of theirs wanting to open schools to further grades.Rod Solomons, Convenor - SA First Forum
We'll see each other in court around this matter.Rod Solomons, Convenor - SA First Forum
Listen to Rod Solomons in a wide-ranging conversation with Kieno Kammies:
