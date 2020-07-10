CT girl who fell into canal and man who tried to save her 'presumed drowned'





The little girl fell into a canal near the Vygieskraal informal settlement in Athlone. A man entered the water to try and save her.

They both went missing.

The search operation was called off on Thursday afternoon due to the poor weather and it resumed on Friday morning.

Councillor Davids says the girl and the man are presumed to have drowned, however, there's still no official word from the rescue teams.

There's no word from Disaster Risk Management on retrieving these two people from these drownings so far. Magadien Davids, Councillor for ward 48 - City of Cape Town

The search is still on but there is nothing we can do at this stage. We stay waiting. Magadien Davids, Councillor for ward 48 - City of Cape Town

It's understood that the young girl was playing with other children near the canal, curious about the overflowing water.

The ward councillor says community members know very little about the man who attempted to save the child, except that he's believed to be a foreign national.

It's so sad for the parents, the families, and the community at large. Magadien Davids, Councillor for ward 48 - City of Cape Town

Her name was Abedah. She was staying in Vygieskraal, 150 metres away from the canal. Magadien Davids, Councillor for ward 48 - City of Cape Town

The guy who tried to rescue her, Yusuf, also drowned. Magadien Davids, Councillor for ward 48 - City of Cape Town

Heavy downpours in Cape Town have lead localised flooding, power outages, and damage to property across the city.

Disaster teams are on high alert across the province as severe weather has been forecast until next week.

The Western Cape's Local Government Department's James-Brent Styan has urged residents to stay indoors.

