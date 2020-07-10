'People like Pat Symcox are completely oblivious to issues of structural racism'

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 13:45
Quarantine Book Club
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Melinda Ferguson - Motoring Jounalist at ...
Today at 14:10
Operation Smile raises funds for cleft palate surgeries despite Covid19
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Gavin Jones
Today at 14:40
Entertainment Feature
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck - Deputy editor at TV Plus Magazine
Today at 15:10
Update on Covid19 testing in the Western Cape
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Keith Cloete - Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health
Today at 15:20
Why are the Stormers in quarantine?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Scarra Ntubeni - Stormers Hooker
Today at 15:40
Looking back on the Western Cape school week
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Bronagh Hammond - Director of Communications at Western Cape Education Department
Today at 15:50
A musician’s murder sparks mayhem in Ethiopia
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 16:10
The Cape Storm - is it causing a lot of havoc?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
JP Smith - Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of Cape Town
Today at 16:20
Books with Mike Wills
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:55
Open for Calls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
The latest on Pandemic Insurance Cover: FSCA warns legal action against insurers which continue to reject business interruption claims
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ryan Woolley - CEO at Insurance Claims Africa
Today at 17:20
KiffStream Live on Saturday the 11th!
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
David Scott (The Kiffness) - The guy behind the at The Kiffness
Today at 17:46
Just the hits with Alfred Adriaan.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alfred Adriaan - comedian and host of JustTheHits
Today at 18:09
Business for SA has published detailed proposals for an “accelerated economic recovery”
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Martin Kingston - Leader of the Economic Intervention work group at Business for South Africa (B4SA)
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nick Kunze - .. at Sanlam Private Wealth
Latest Local
Covid-19 antibody test still very unreliable says UCT infectious diseases prof Prof Mendelson says the SARS-CoV-2 antibody test is not the same as an HIV antibody test which is a far more reliable marker. 10 July 2020 1:33 PM
SA First Forum to take legal action over reopening of schools, says Rod Solomons The South African First Forum says it will be launching legal action against both the national and provincial education authoritie... 10 July 2020 1:06 PM
Eskom's Oberholzer says new modifications to Medupi defects 'looking positive' The new modification was put into effect at Medupi, and by May the unit was operating at maximum capacity, he says. 10 July 2020 11:48 AM
View all Local
'People like Pat Symcox are completely oblivious to issues of structural racism' "Was I surprised by Graeme Smith’s lukewarm response? Probably not," says Niren Tolsi of social justice publication New Frame. 10 July 2020 1:48 PM
'Anti-social behaviour' may exclude you from City's rental homes - Malusi Booi Mayco Member for Human Settlements Malusi Booi says gangsterism in the City's rental stock units is a major problem. 10 July 2020 8:40 AM
W Cape Soc Dev's Josh Chigome 'pushed and shoved' by cops on Signal Hill Joshua Chigome took to Facebook to share his account of how police pushed him around for no reason while he was out walking. 9 July 2020 9:00 AM
View all Politics
Small Business Focus: How to get your marketing right in a shrinking media world Pavlo Phitidis says focus must be on the customer group you are trying to reach. You've got to get your demographics right. 9 July 2020 8:38 PM
Personal Finance Feature: Julia - The super saver Though leaving corporate to venture into tourism has been a big test of resilience, she is still happy with her decision. 9 July 2020 8:02 PM
SA is becoming a country of old people. Median age has risen from 23 to 27 Lumkile Mondi says skills and knowledge that have driven a lot of the growth in the past are going to be undermined. 9 July 2020 7:30 PM
View all Business
View all Lifestyle
Are the Stormers - who selflessly put themselves in harm’s way - in quarantine? "The Stormers are all getting tested," says John Goliath. "It’s fantastic that they do it, but there’s a risk involved." 9 July 2020 1:29 PM
[WATCH] Golfer David Poulter caught farting on mic, and his hilarious response Golfer Ian Poulter 'let one rip' as they say just after opponent Greg Chalmers was teeing off at the Travelers Championship. 6 July 2020 11:28 AM
RWC masks launched for 25th anniversary of '95 win - Morné du Plessis SA's 3 World Cup-winning teams dedicate the anniversary of the '95 victory to the Springbok charity supporting injured players. 21 June 2020 11:14 AM
View all Sport
Meet Sophie Rebecca, the trans ballet dancer challenging long-held stereotypes UK ballet dancer Sophie Rebecca is the first openly transgender person to train on the Royal Academy of Dance's syllabus for femal... 10 July 2020 11:14 AM
Media24 will shut down these magazines and newspaper titles Publisher Media24 has announced that a number of newspapers and magazines in its portfolio will either be closed or restructured. 7 July 2020 11:45 AM
Are we boiling frogs? And why do SUV drivers look so confused, asks Tom Eaton The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews columnist Tom Eaton about his new book, "Is it me, or is it getting hot in here?" 6 July 2020 8:18 PM
View all Entertainment
'People like Pat Symcox are completely oblivious to issues of structural racism' "Was I surprised by Graeme Smith’s lukewarm response? Probably not," says Niren Tolsi of social justice publication New Frame. 10 July 2020 1:48 PM
Covid-19 antibody test still very unreliable says UCT infectious diseases prof Prof Mendelson says the SARS-CoV-2 antibody test is not the same as an HIV antibody test which is a far more reliable marker. 10 July 2020 1:33 PM
President Jair Bolsonaro catches the 'little flu' brutally ravaging Brazil On Tuesday, Jair Bolsonaro told reporters – while standing centimetres from them – that he has Covid-19. 8 July 2020 9:25 AM
View all World
World Bank declares Mauritius to be a high-income country It’s official – Mauritius is a rich country. It joins Seychelles as the only other African country on the list. 7 July 2020 8:36 PM
World Bank declares once-poor Tanzania a middle-income country It’s official - Tanzania, though not yet rich, is no longer poor. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba (Africa State of Mind). 7 July 2020 8:09 PM
Independent scientists must probe mysterious elephant deaths in Botswana: expert A conservationist says Botswana’s government needs to hire an independent team to investigate the unexplained deaths of hundreds o... 6 July 2020 4:55 PM
View all Africa
View all Opinion
'People like Pat Symcox are completely oblivious to issues of structural racism'

10 July 2020 1:48 PM

10 July 2020 1:48 PM
by
Tags:
Cricket
Racism
Black Lives Matter
Farm murders
Graeme Smith
White privilege
Jacques Faul
Pat Symcox
Lungi Ngidi
Lester Kiewit
blm
The Midday Report on CapeTalk
Boeta Dippenaar
Niren Tolsi
New Frame
Michael Holding

"Was I surprised by Graeme Smith’s lukewarm response? Probably not," says Niren Tolsi of social justice publication New Frame.

Some members of South Africa’s cricket fraternity are not pleased with the country’s one-day and Twenty20 international cricketer of the year, Lungi Ngidi.

On Monday, the 24-year-old Ngidi said that the Proteas should publicly support the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement, much like sports teams around the world are doing right now.

This week during a test match between England and the West Indies, players took the knee and raised their fists against racial discrimination, particularly against Black people.

Picture: Twitter/@OfficialCSA

Like the United States (where BLM started), South Africa has a history of institutionalised racism.

Former Proteas Test players Pat Symcox and Boeta Dippenaar took to social media to criticise Ngidi, mentioning the murder of mainly white farmers.

“When Ngidi has his next meal perhaps he would rather consider supporting the farmers of South Africa who are under pressure right now. A cause worth supporting," posted Symcox.

Dippenaar called BLM a “leftist political movement”, adding “All lives matter. If you want me to stand shoulder to shoulder with you Lungi, then stand shoulder to shoulder with me with regards to farm attacks."

Cricket South Africa has publicly stated its support for the Black Lives Matter movement with (acting) CEO Jacques Faul on Thursday saying it was the organisation's duty to “educate, especially with regard to all forms of discrimination”.

Watch Windies legend-of-legends Michael Holding powerfully explaining why Black Lives Matter:

Lester Kiewit interviewed Niren Tolsi, a freelance journalist at New Frame, a Johannesburg-based, non-profit social justice publication.

Was I surprised by Graeme Smith’s lukewarm response…? Probably not… people like Pat Symcox and Boeta Dippenaar are completely oblivious to issues of structural racism… them and lots of white South Africans.

Niren Tolsi, freelance journalist - New Frame

Cricket [in South Africa] has always been political… sport played a big roll in bring down the apartheid regime. But whiteness demands that we ignore all of this…

Niren Tolsi, freelance journalist - New Frame

Michael Holding’s cricketing genius overshadows that of Pat Symcox in every aspect… A supremely talented, successful Black sportsman that cannot be questioned, whereas Lungi Ngidi – or Keshav Maharaj for that matter, or any other black South African player – is still considered by people such as Symcox and Dippenaar as substandard.

Niren Tolsi, freelance journalist - New Frame

Listen to the interview in the audio below.


