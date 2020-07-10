Gauteng's Makhura becomes third premier to test positive for Covid-19 this week
In a statement posted on Twitter, Makhura says that he had received his test results on Friday.
Today, Friday 10 July 2020, I received my test results confirming that I have tested positive for COVID-19.— David Makhura (@David_Makhura) July 10, 2020
I am now in self-isolation, in line with the WHO protocols and will work from home over the next 14 days whilst monitoring my health. pic.twitter.com/GPYgoZvzt9
The premier had experienced mild symptoms on Wednesday and decided to get tested as a precautionary measure.
He's now in self-isolation and will work from home over the next 14 days while he monitors his health.
WATCH: I've tested positive for Covid-19, anyone can get it: Premier Alan Winde
Earlier this week, Western Cape Premier Alan Winde and North West Premier Job Mokgoro also confirmed that they were infected with the coronavirus.
Winde is self-isolating at home while Mokgoro has checked himself into a Johannesburg hospital.
