Gauteng's Makhura becomes third premier to test positive for Covid-19 this week





In a statement posted on Twitter, Makhura says that he had received his test results on Friday.

Today, Friday 10 July 2020, I received my test results confirming that I have tested positive for COVID-19.



I am now in self-isolation, in line with the WHO protocols and will work from home over the next 14 days whilst monitoring my health. pic.twitter.com/GPYgoZvzt9 — David Makhura (@David_Makhura) July 10, 2020

The premier had experienced mild symptoms on Wednesday and decided to get tested as a precautionary measure.

He's now in self-isolation and will work from home over the next 14 days while he monitors his health.

Earlier this week, Western Cape Premier Alan Winde and North West Premier Job Mokgoro also confirmed that they were infected with the coronavirus.

Winde is self-isolating at home while Mokgoro has checked himself into a Johannesburg hospital.