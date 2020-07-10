NGO raising funds to provide free cleft lip and cleft palate repair surgeries
OSSA is a global medical service organisation that provides free cleft lip and cleft palate reconstructive surgery to vulnerable children and adults across Southern Africa.
Cleft palate is the third most common birth defect in the world, with a child being born with cleft every 3 minutes.
OSSA is currently fundraising through a silent art auction that comes to an end on Sunday 12 July.
The organisation is auctioning a piece of art titled ‘Kiss me fondly’ by Johannesburg artist Greatjoy Ndlovu.
The artwork is charcoal and oil on canvas and it depicts an embrace between a child and a woman who both have their eyes shut.
Bidding for the artwork starts at R 35,000. Silent bidding will take place via direct message (DM) on the OSSA Facebook account.
The highest bidder will be contacted directly by OSSA on 13 July 2020.
The proceeds for this auction will go towards funding free cleft lip and cleft palate reconstructive surgeries which are conducted by OSSA volunteers.
The organisation's regional medical officer Dr. Gavin Jones explains that OSSA is supported by medical professionals who volunteer their time and skills.
We have doctors, nurses, dentists, speech therapists, and nutritionists that help us.Dr. Gavin Jones, Regional Medical Officer - Operation Smile South Africa
There are three times as many non-medical volunteers; childminders, photographers, recordkeepers. It's a very big operation.Dr. Gavin Jones, Regional Medical Officer - Operation Smile South Africa
Listen to the discussion on Lunch with Pippa Hudson:
More from Local
South Africa is an emerging epicentre of hunger – Oxfam
More people are likely to die from Covid-19-related hunger than the disease itself, warns Oxfam in its “Hunger Virus” report.Read More
Gauteng's Makhura becomes third premier to test positive for Covid-19 this week
Gauteng Premier David Makhura is the latest provincial leader to test positive for the coronavirus.Read More
CT girl who fell into canal and man who tried to save her 'presumed drowned'
Ward councillor Magadien Davids says the search continues for a young girl who fell into a canal and the man who tried to rescue her.Read More
Covid-19 antibody test still very unreliable says UCT infectious diseases prof
Prof Mendelson says the SARS-CoV-2 antibody test is not the same as an HIV antibody test which is a far more reliable marker.Read More
SA First Forum to take legal action over reopening of schools, says Rod Solomons
The South African First Forum says it will be launching legal action against both the national and provincial education authorities.Read More
Eskom's Oberholzer says new modifications to Medupi defects 'looking positive'
The new modification was put into effect at Medupi, and by May the unit was operating at maximum capacity, he says.Read More
Eskom implements Stage 2 from midday - check your CT load shedding schedule here
Schedules and load shedding status for your area.Read More
'Anti-social behaviour' may exclude you from City's rental homes - Malusi Booi
Mayco Member for Human Settlements Malusi Booi says gangsterism in the City's rental stock units is a major problem.Read More
City of Cape Town: We can only avoid Stage 1 loadshedding
Mayco member says gas turbines will be used during peak hours and Steenbras Dam capacity used outside of peak hours.Read More
CT school uses donated wooden pallets to create classroom 'cubicles'
A primary school near Manenberg has repurposed wooden pallets to provide an extra layer of protection for learners and teachers.Read More