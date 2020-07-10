NGO raising funds to provide free cleft lip and cleft palate repair surgeries





Children whose lives have been positively impacted by the work of Operation Smile South Africa. Images: Supplied.

OSSA is a global medical service organisation that provides free cleft lip and cleft palate reconstructive surgery to vulnerable children and adults across Southern Africa.

Cleft palate is the third most common birth defect in the world, with a child being born with cleft every 3 minutes.

OSSA is currently fundraising through a silent art auction that comes to an end on Sunday 12 July.

The organisation is auctioning a piece of art titled ‘Kiss me fondly’ by Johannesburg artist Greatjoy Ndlovu.

The artwork is charcoal and oil on canvas and it depicts an embrace between a child and a woman who both have their eyes shut.

Greatjoy Ndlovu with his painting 'Kiss Me Fondly', which will be auctioned via the Operation Smile SA Facebook page. Image: Supplied

Bidding for the artwork starts at R 35,000. Silent bidding will take place via direct message (DM) on the OSSA Facebook account.

The highest bidder will be contacted directly by OSSA on 13 July 2020.

The proceeds for this auction will go towards funding free cleft lip and cleft palate reconstructive surgeries which are conducted by OSSA volunteers.

The organisation's regional medical officer Dr. Gavin Jones explains that OSSA is supported by medical professionals who volunteer their time and skills.

We have doctors, nurses, dentists, speech therapists, and nutritionists that help us. Dr. Gavin Jones, Regional Medical Officer - Operation Smile South Africa

There are three times as many non-medical volunteers; childminders, photographers, recordkeepers. It's a very big operation. Dr. Gavin Jones, Regional Medical Officer - Operation Smile South Africa

Listen to the discussion on Lunch with Pippa Hudson: