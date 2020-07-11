CT woman describes having 'terrifying' Covid-19 symptoms for almost four months

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits generic 2 CapeTalk Just the Hits generic 2 CapeTalk
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Just the Hits
See full line-up
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
NGO raising funds to provide free cleft lip and cleft palate repair surgeries Operation Smile South Africa (OSSA) is running a silent art auction on its Facebook page in order to finance more life-changing su... 10 July 2020 4:38 PM
South Africa is an emerging epicentre of hunger – Oxfam More people are likely to die from Covid-19-related hunger than the disease itself, warns Oxfam in its “Hunger Virus” report. 10 July 2020 3:39 PM
Gauteng's Makhura becomes third premier to test positive for Covid-19 this week Gauteng Premier David Makhura is the latest provincial leader to test positive for the coronavirus. 10 July 2020 2:41 PM
View all Local
Eskom's Oberholzer says new modifications to Medupi defects 'looking positive' The new modification was put into effect at Medupi, and by May the unit was operating at maximum capacity, he says. 10 July 2020 11:48 AM
'Anti-social behaviour' may exclude you from City's rental homes - Malusi Booi Mayco Member for Human Settlements Malusi Booi says gangsterism in the City's rental stock units is a major problem. 10 July 2020 8:40 AM
City of Cape Town: We can only avoid Stage 1 loadshedding Mayco member says gas turbines will be used during peak hours and Steenbras Dam capacity used outside of peak hours. 10 July 2020 6:54 AM
View all Politics
Small Business Focus: How to get your marketing right in a shrinking media world Pavlo Phitidis says focus must be on the customer group you are trying to reach. You've got to get your demographics right. 9 July 2020 8:38 PM
Personal Finance Feature: Julia - The super saver Though leaving corporate to venture into tourism has been a big test of resilience, she is still happy with her decision. 9 July 2020 8:02 PM
SA is becoming a country of old people. Median age has risen from 23 to 27 Lumkile Mondi says skills and knowledge that have driven a lot of the growth in the past are going to be undermined. 9 July 2020 7:30 PM
View all Business
Great White named Helen filmed, for 1st time ever, strategically killing a whale Shark expert Ryan Johnson recounts, in detail, the strategic way a Great White went about killing a whale 10 times its size. 10 July 2020 11:30 AM
Meet Sophie Rebecca, the trans ballet dancer challenging long-held stereotypes UK ballet dancer Sophie Rebecca is the first openly transgender person to train on the Royal Academy of Dance's syllabus for femal... 10 July 2020 11:14 AM
[WATCH] Bill Nye The Science Guy says wear a mask! This is literally a matter of life or death exclaims Bill in his TikTok video that has had over 10 million views. 10 July 2020 10:26 AM
View all Lifestyle
Are the Stormers - who selflessly put themselves in harm’s way - in quarantine? "The Stormers are all getting tested," says John Goliath. "It’s fantastic that they do it, but there’s a risk involved." 9 July 2020 1:29 PM
[WATCH] Golfer David Poulter caught farting on mic, and his hilarious response Golfer Ian Poulter 'let one rip' as they say just after opponent Greg Chalmers was teeing off at the Travelers Championship. 6 July 2020 11:28 AM
RWC masks launched for 25th anniversary of '95 win - Morné du Plessis SA's 3 World Cup-winning teams dedicate the anniversary of the '95 victory to the Springbok charity supporting injured players. 21 June 2020 11:14 AM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle
fiber_manual_record
World

CT woman describes having 'terrifying' Covid-19 symptoms for almost four months

11 July 2020 11:00 AM
by
Tags:
Covid-19 symptoms
Covid-19 long haulers
prolonged symptoms
Louise Chiat
Covid-19 effects
Dr Charl van Loggerenberg

Cape Town tennis coach Louise Chiat says she and thousands of others have had recurring and debilitating coronavirus symptoms for months.

An increasing number of Covid-19 sufferers are reporting symptoms that last for weeks - and even months - after their diagnosis.

These people are being referred to as "long-haulers" and their symptoms don't seem to go away after the 14-day period.

Weeks after their first symptoms, they’re still reporting shortness of breath, painful joints, delipidating fatigue, headaches, intermittent fevers, and chest pain.

Cape Town resident Louise Chiat says she's been on a rollercoaster of ill health, extreme emotions, and utter exhaustion over the past 15 weeks.

Chiat, a fit and healthy tennis coach, first presented with symptoms back in March.

Initially, she thought she had developed a sinus infection on the 23rd of March. A week later, she collapsed and called an ambulance.

15 weeks on and she can't do much more than walk to her front gate.

At the time, Chiat says her GP prescribed two rounds of antibiotics to treat what she thought was bacterial pneumonia.

The medication did not help. She then decided to test for Covid-19, but the results came back negative.

Chiat believes that this is because she tested 21 days after the initial symptoms appeared. However, she's convinced that she had the virus.

The coach says she has consulted with an infectious disease expert who conducted more than 30 blood tests, numerous chest X-rays and scans to eliminate any other possible illnesses.

Chiat joined an online support group after reading about UK epidemiologist, Professor Paul Garner, and how he suffered agonisingly prolonged effects for more than seven weeks.

The members of the Covid-19 long-haulers support group compare symptoms and comfort each other as they report similar health problems, she explains.

When Chiat joined the community, she says there were roughly 2,000 members. There are now more than 11,000 members today, including dozens of South Africans.

On the 31st of March, I was watching TV and I started getting a headache. I got up and I actually collapsed with terrible chills.

Louise Chiat

At the time, I imagined that I had had a fever and that the chills were trying to break that fever. I also had incredible chest pain.

Louise Chiat

By the time I went for a drive-thru Covid test, it was 21 days after the initial symptoms. That came back negative.

Louise Chiat

I had so many symptoms by then... I had shortness of breath, no taste and smell, I almost felt like I was passing out horizontally when I laid down. It was an intense dizziness.

Louise Chiat

It was an absolutely terrifying time. I had over 30 symptoms and I still have some today.

Louise Chiat

This mysterious post-viral illness is still poorly understood by scientists, but it's increasingly reported by patients globally.

In a widely-circulated Twitter thread posted earlier this month, US-based Dani Oliver detailed the physical and mental pain she has undergone since she contracted the coronavirus in March.

Meanwhile, medical expert Dr. Charl van Loggerenberg says there's an increasing number of patients reporting prolonged viral symptoms across the world.

However, the emergency medicine specialist says these symptoms cannot be definitively linked to the coronavirus at this stage.

There's definitely an emerging body of evidence that suggests that there is a chronic, post-viral picture. Can we attach it to Covid? Probably not yet.

Dr Charl van Loggerenberg, Regional medical director - International SOS

Around the world, a number of primary care clinicians are receiving patients that are describing symptoms that are logically being connected to the recent viral infection.

Dr Charl van Loggerenberg, Regional medical director - International SOS

Currently, the medicine is not putting its finger on a specific syndrome or a phenomenon that's definitively linked to the viral infection, however, we can draw some logical parallels.

Dr Charl van Loggerenberg, Regional medical director - International SOS

Listen to the discussion on Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King:


11 July 2020 11:00 AM
by
Tags:
Covid-19 symptoms
Covid-19 long haulers
prolonged symptoms
Louise Chiat
Covid-19 effects
Dr Charl van Loggerenberg

Recommended

More from Lifestyle

Great White shark 123rf 123rflifestyle

Great White named Helen filmed, for 1st time ever, strategically killing a whale

10 July 2020 11:30 AM

Shark expert Ryan Johnson recounts, in detail, the strategic way a Great White went about killing a whale 10 times its size.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

sophie-rebecca-ballet-dancerjpg

Meet Sophie Rebecca, the trans ballet dancer challenging long-held stereotypes

10 July 2020 11:14 AM

UK ballet dancer Sophie Rebecca is the first openly transgender person to train on the Royal Academy of Dance's syllabus for female dancers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

bill-nye-screengrabpng

[WATCH] Bill Nye The Science Guy says wear a mask!

10 July 2020 10:26 AM

This is literally a matter of life or death exclaims Bill in his TikTok video that has had over 10 million views.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town CBD during lockdown Step Above

Weekday traffic in Cape Town still way below pre-lockdown levels

8 July 2020 3:03 PM

Traffic volumes on the N1, N2, N7 and M5 freeways were only at about 65% of normal levels by the end of June.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

black-family-house-for-sale-sold-property-household-investment-bond-rent-123rf

'Demand for property below R3 million is starting to recover'

8 July 2020 1:35 PM

For some properties – with interest rates at half-a-century lows – it’s becoming cheaper to buy than to rent.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Stellenbosch-wine-estate-farm-dutch-style-Cape-winelands

Stellenbosch awarded global stamp of approval for safety protocols

8 July 2020 10:23 AM

An international tourism body has declared that Stellenbosch's health and hygiene protocols meet global standards.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 insurance 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle 123rfpersonalfinance

Shareholder activists grill Santam about 'business interruption insurance'

7 July 2020 6:47 PM

The lockdown did it – not the pandemic – so we can’t pay, argues Santam. Bruce Whitfield interviews Tracey Davies of Just Share.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cars driving in foggy weather low visibility driving safety 123rf

Capetonians, 5 tips on how to drive in foggy weather...and what not to do

7 July 2020 7:39 AM

Driving in Cape Town fog is scary. Automobile Association's Layton Beard gives a great explanation of the dos and don'ts.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Aisha Pandor SweepSouth Alen Ribic

Job won’t make you rich. You must earn in your sleep - Aisha Pandor, SweepSouth

6 July 2020 8:39 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to SweepSouth cofounder Aisha Pandor about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Frog in a pot

Are we boiling frogs? And why do SUV drivers look so confused, asks Tom Eaton

6 July 2020 8:18 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews columnist Tom Eaton about his new book, "Is it me, or is it getting hot in here?"

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from World

Food security hunger feeding 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

South Africa is an emerging epicentre of hunger – Oxfam

10 July 2020 3:39 PM

More people are likely to die from Covid-19-related hunger than the disease itself, warns Oxfam in its “Hunger Virus” report.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lungi Ngidi

'People like Pat Symcox are completely oblivious to issues of structural racism'

10 July 2020 1:48 PM

"Was I surprised by Graeme Smith’s lukewarm response? Probably not," says freelance journalist Niren Tolsi.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rapid test for antibody detection Covid-19 coronavirus antibody test 123rf

Covid-19 antibody test still very unreliable says UCT infectious diseases prof

10 July 2020 1:33 PM

Prof Mendelson says the SARS-CoV-2 antibody test is not the same as an HIV antibody test which is a far more reliable marker.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Brazilian Brazil Jair Bolsonaro 123rf 123rfworld

President Jair Bolsonaro catches the 'little flu' brutally ravaging Brazil

8 July 2020 9:25 AM

On Tuesday, Jair Bolsonaro told reporters – while standing centimetres from them – that he has Covid-19.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

coronavirus-disease-pandemic-covid-19-123rf

Did Covid-19 originate in Wuhan? Scientific evidence proves this may not be true

7 July 2020 11:27 AM

Oxford professor, Tom Jefferson says studies report the presence of the virus in sewage in Spain as early as March 2019.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Donald Trump USA America flag Star-Spangled Banner 123rf 123rfworld

Trump does about-turn on mask-wearing as US loses its grip on Covid-19

3 July 2020 1:10 PM

"I'm all for masks," US President Donald Trump now says, likening himself to the Lone Ranger.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

saffas-stuck-in-chinajpg

South Africans stuck in China barred from boarding connecting flight home

26 June 2020 12:59 PM

A group of desperate South Africans is pleading for help after they were left abandoned at the Guangzhou Airport terminal on Wednesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 coronavirus toilet paper 123rf 123rfworld 123rfbusiness australia

Australians are panic-buying toilet paper. Again

26 June 2020 12:22 PM

What's it about Aussies and toilet paper? "Stop it, it's ridiculous!" Prime Minister Scott Morrison told fellow Aussies on Friday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tanzanite 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Man becomes overnight millionaire, pockets R58m after finding massive Tanzanites

26 June 2020 10:09 AM

"There will be a big party tomorrow," the small-scale miner – and father of 30 kids – said of his find, the biggest in history.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Brazilian Brazil Jair Bolsonaro 123rf 123rfworld

I order you to wear a mask! – Brazilian judge to President Jair Bolsonaro

24 June 2020 1:24 PM

"Imagine a US court telling Donald Trump to wear a mask!" says Barbara Friedman.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Whoops! Presidency backtracks on info stating that leisure travel is allowed

Business Politics

CT woman describes having 'terrifying' Covid-19 symptoms for almost four months

Lifestyle World

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

Local

EWN Highlights

Bill Gates calls for COVID-19 meds to go to people who need them

11 July 2020 12:49 PM

Two dead, eight rescued in Lagos building collapse

11 July 2020 12:40 PM

WHO: Eradication of coronavirus ‘unlikely’

11 July 2020 12:32 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA