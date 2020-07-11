Load shedding a big blow to local businesses trying to recover from lockdown
President of the Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry Geoff Jacobs says the return of load shedding is another blow to businesses that are already struggling due to the impact of the Covid-19 lockdown.
Jacobs says many local businesses are still struggling to recover from the hard lockdown.
He's slammed Eskom for not using the past four months to get its maintenance schedule on track.
RELATED: Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town
Jacobs says the power utility has made weak excuses for failing to prepare for higher winter demand.
'It's not acceptable", he tells CapeTalk host Sara-Jayne King.
Jacobs says it's high time that the Western Cape is allowed to produce its own independent power.
Many businesses are hanging on by their fingernails, to get this news that we're now faced with load shedding - and we don't know for how long - is a blow for businesses wanting to get back onto a normal footing.Geoff Jacobs, President - Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry
To say that business is a little frustrated and irritated by this would be an understatement.Geoff Jacobs, President - Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry
We've had for months where the system has not been under constraint and our expectation as business is that Eskom would have been working in those four months to get its maintenance schedule on track.Geoff Jacobs, President - Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry
Listen to the discussion on Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King:
More from Local
Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town
Schedules and load shedding status for your area.Read More
NGO raising funds to provide free cleft lip and cleft palate repair surgeries
Operation Smile South Africa (OSSA) is running a silent art auction on its Facebook page in order to finance more life-changing surgeries.Read More
South Africa is an emerging epicentre of hunger – Oxfam
More people are likely to die from Covid-19-related hunger than the disease itself, warns Oxfam in its “Hunger Virus” report.Read More
Gauteng's Makhura becomes third premier to test positive for Covid-19 this week
Gauteng Premier David Makhura is the latest provincial leader to test positive for the coronavirus.Read More
CT girl who fell into canal and man who tried to save her 'presumed drowned'
Ward councillor Magadien Davids says the search continues for a young girl who fell into a canal and the man who tried to rescue her.Read More
Covid-19 antibody test still very unreliable says UCT infectious diseases prof
Prof Mendelson says the SARS-CoV-2 antibody test is not the same as an HIV antibody test which is a far more reliable marker.Read More
SA First Forum to take legal action over reopening of schools, says Rod Solomons
The South African First Forum says it will be launching legal action against both the national and provincial education authorities.Read More
Eskom's Oberholzer says new modifications to Medupi defects 'looking positive'
The new modification was put into effect at Medupi, and by May the unit was operating at maximum capacity, he says.Read More
'Anti-social behaviour' may exclude you from City's rental homes - Malusi Booi
Mayco Member for Human Settlements Malusi Booi says gangsterism in the City's rental stock units is a major problem.Read More
City of Cape Town: We can only avoid Stage 1 loadshedding
Mayco member says gas turbines will be used during peak hours and Steenbras Dam capacity used outside of peak hours.Read More
More from Business
Whoops! Presidency backtracks on info stating that leisure travel is allowed
The Presidency has now deleted an infographic on social media suggesting that leisure travel is allowed under level 3 regulations.Read More
South Africa is an emerging epicentre of hunger – Oxfam
More people are likely to die from Covid-19-related hunger than the disease itself, warns Oxfam in its “Hunger Virus” report.Read More
Small Business Focus: How to get your marketing right in a shrinking media world
Pavlo Phitidis says focus must be on the customer group you are trying to reach. You've got to get your demographics right.Read More
Personal Finance Feature: Julia - The super saver
Though leaving corporate to venture into tourism has been a big test of resilience, she is still happy with her decision.Read More
SA is becoming a country of old people. Median age has risen from 23 to 27
Lumkile Mondi says skills and knowledge that have driven a lot of the growth in the past are going to be undermined.Read More
Supersaver Julia has changed lives, and she can change yours! – Bruce Whitfield
Need the inspiration to save? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews “Supersaver Julia” at around 7:15 pm tonight.Read More
Eskom heaps more misery on SA as load shedding returns. Because the cold front
"The generation system is constrained due to the cold front. Expect load shedding," warns Eskom's Sikonathi Mantshantsha.Read More
Daniel Mminele on his shapeshifting career
Absa CEO Daniel Mminele says they had to transition very quickly within a very space of time into operating in a new normal.Read More
Payment methods ... the good, the bad and the ugly
Wendy Knowler says it is expensive to issue or bank a cheque. For example, to deposit a cheque can cost well over R100.Read More
For the first time in SA there is a specific law on how banks treat customers
Caroline Da Silva of the FSCA says they will look into patterns of complaints to see how to change a bank's behaviour.Read More