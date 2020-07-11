Load shedding a big blow to local businesses trying to recover from lockdown





President of the Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry Geoff Jacobs says the return of load shedding is another blow to businesses that are already struggling due to the impact of the Covid-19 lockdown.

Jacobs says many local businesses are still struggling to recover from the hard lockdown.

He's slammed Eskom for not using the past four months to get its maintenance schedule on track.

Jacobs says the power utility has made weak excuses for failing to prepare for higher winter demand.

'It's not acceptable", he tells CapeTalk host Sara-Jayne King.

Jacobs says it's high time that the Western Cape is allowed to produce its own independent power.

Many businesses are hanging on by their fingernails, to get this news that we're now faced with load shedding - and we don't know for how long - is a blow for businesses wanting to get back onto a normal footing. Geoff Jacobs, President - Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry

To say that business is a little frustrated and irritated by this would be an understatement. Geoff Jacobs, President - Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry

We've had for months where the system has not been under constraint and our expectation as business is that Eskom would have been working in those four months to get its maintenance schedule on track. Geoff Jacobs, President - Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry

