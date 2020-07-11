Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
Whoops! Presidency backtracks on info stating that leisure travel is allowed

11 July 2020 1:10 PM
by
Tags:
Presidency
Tourism Business Council of SA
domestic leisure travel
Level 3 regulations
leisure travel

The Presidency has now deleted an infographic on social media suggesting that leisure travel is allowed under level 3 regulations.

On Friday evening, the Presidency posted information graphics of Twitter and Facebook stating that leisure travel is open.

But the posts have now been deleted.

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s office says the posts were made in error.

In an updated post on Saturday afternoon, the Presidency says "We picked up an error in the previous graphic which suggested that accommodation for leisure travel was permitted. This is not the case."

In the new post, the Presidency refers to a statement by Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane dated 30 May 2020.

"Accommodation activities are allowed except for leisure and establishments will no longer require a letter from Minister of Tourism to operate. They are required to ensure that they accommodate those in the permitted services and keep records for inspections by the department", the statement reads.

There's been some major confusion surrounding leisure travel and Level 3 tourism regulations in recent weeks.

Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA) has interpreted the gazetted industry regulations to mean that intra-provincial leisure travel is allowed.

However, the Tourism Minister has been clear that leisure tourism remains closed.

RELATED: The official word is that leisure travel is not allowed - Fedhasa

At the same time, TBCSA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa has told Business Insider SA that the now-deleted posts confirm the industry's interpretation of the regulations.


