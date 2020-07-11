About 600,000 Cape residents on housing waiting list, says Human Settlements MEC





Western Cape Human Settlements MEC Tertius Simmers says there are almost 600,000 applicants waiting for housing across the province.

According to Simmers, at least 65% of these applications have been lodged with the City of Cape Town, while the rest fall on provincial authorities.

On average, Western Cape residents will wait at least 15 years before they are allocated housing.

Despite this, the MEC believed his department is making progress in tackling the housing backlog.

Simmers was appointed as housing MEC in May last year as a part of Premier Alan Winde's new provincial cabinet.

He chats to Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King about a range of factors contributing to the backlog, including land invasions and legal battles.

Simmers recently approached the courts regarding unlawful actions blocking families from Joe Slovo, in Langa, from moving into their new homes at the Forest Village Housing Development in Eerste River.

A disgruntled group, called the Ward 16 Business Forum, apparently threatened and intimidated the housing beneficiaries and building contractors at Forest Village allegedly demanding the transport contract for the removals.

We can't let a handful of people who portray themselves as a business forum but are acting like thugs, preventing construction from being completed for units to be handed over to our beneficiaries. Tertius Simmers, MEC of Human Settlements - Western Cape Provincial Government

Last week, we were just under 600,000 of which The City of Cape Town contributes nearly 65% to 70% of the backlog. Tertius Simmers, MEC of Human Settlements - Western Cape Provincial Government

The provincial average is 15 years that people have been waiting. In The City of Cape Town, the average waiting period is 15 to 17 years and above. Tertius Simmers, MEC of Human Settlements - Western Cape Provincial Government

We've been actively and progressively accelerating the movement of people across various project sites in the province and in the City of Cape Town. Tertius Simmers, MEC of Human Settlements - Western Cape Provincial Government

