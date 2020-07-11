Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits
15:00 - 20:00
Latest Local
About 600,000 Cape residents on housing waiting list, says Human Settlements MEC The average waiting period for housing applicants in the Western Cape is 15 years, says Human Settlements MEC Tertius Simmers. 11 July 2020 2:50 PM
Load shedding a big blow to local businesses trying to recover from lockdown Eskom announced the return of load shedding on Friday due to reduced generating capacity and increased pressure on the grid. 11 July 2020 12:23 PM
Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town Schedules and load shedding status for your area. 11 July 2020 9:10 AM
Eskom's Oberholzer says new modifications to Medupi defects 'looking positive' The new modification was put into effect at Medupi, and by May the unit was operating at maximum capacity, he says. 10 July 2020 11:48 AM
'Anti-social behaviour' may exclude you from City's rental homes - Malusi Booi Mayco Member for Human Settlements Malusi Booi says gangsterism in the City's rental stock units is a major problem. 10 July 2020 8:40 AM
City of Cape Town: We can only avoid Stage 1 loadshedding Mayco member says gas turbines will be used during peak hours and Steenbras Dam capacity used outside of peak hours. 10 July 2020 6:54 AM
Whoops! Presidency backtracks on info stating that leisure travel is allowed The Presidency has now deleted an infographic on social media suggesting that leisure travel is allowed under level 3 regulations. 11 July 2020 1:10 PM
Load shedding a big blow to local businesses trying to recover from lockdown Eskom announced the return of load shedding on Friday due to reduced generating capacity and increased pressure on the grid. 11 July 2020 12:23 PM
South Africa is an emerging epicentre of hunger – Oxfam More people are likely to die from Covid-19-related hunger than the disease itself, warns Oxfam in its “Hunger Virus” report. 10 July 2020 3:39 PM
Great White named Helen filmed, for 1st time ever, strategically killing a whale Shark expert Ryan Johnson recounts, in detail, the strategic way a Great White went about killing a whale 10 times its size. 10 July 2020 11:30 AM
Meet Sophie Rebecca, the trans ballet dancer challenging long-held stereotypes UK ballet dancer Sophie Rebecca is the first openly transgender person to train on the Royal Academy of Dance's syllabus for femal... 10 July 2020 11:14 AM
[WATCH] Bill Nye The Science Guy says wear a mask! This is literally a matter of life or death exclaims Bill in his TikTok video that has had over 10 million views. 10 July 2020 10:26 AM
Are the Stormers - who selflessly put themselves in harm’s way - in quarantine? "The Stormers are all getting tested," says John Goliath. "It’s fantastic that they do it, but there’s a risk involved." 9 July 2020 1:29 PM
[WATCH] Golfer David Poulter caught farting on mic, and his hilarious response Golfer Ian Poulter 'let one rip' as they say just after opponent Greg Chalmers was teeing off at the Travelers Championship. 6 July 2020 11:28 AM
RWC masks launched for 25th anniversary of '95 win - Morné du Plessis SA's 3 World Cup-winning teams dedicate the anniversary of the '95 victory to the Springbok charity supporting injured players. 21 June 2020 11:14 AM
About 600,000 Cape residents on housing waiting list, says Human Settlements MEC

11 July 2020 2:50 PM
Tags:
Housing
Cape Town
Housing backlog
Housing waiting list
Tertius Simmers
Western Cape Human Settlements MEC
Human Settlements MEC Tertius Simmers

The average waiting period for housing applicants in the Western Cape is 15 years, says Human Settlements MEC Tertius Simmers.

Western Cape Human Settlements MEC Tertius Simmers says there are almost 600,000 applicants waiting for housing across the province.

According to Simmers, at least 65% of these applications have been lodged with the City of Cape Town, while the rest fall on provincial authorities.

On average, Western Cape residents will wait at least 15 years before they are allocated housing.

Despite this, the MEC believed his department is making progress in tackling the housing backlog.

RELATED: 'Anti-social behaviour' may exclude you from City's rental homes - Malusi Booi

Simmers was appointed as housing MEC in May last year as a part of Premier Alan Winde's new provincial cabinet.

He chats to Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King about a range of factors contributing to the backlog, including land invasions and legal battles.

Simmers recently approached the courts regarding unlawful actions blocking families from Joe Slovo, in Langa, from moving into their new homes at the Forest Village Housing Development in Eerste River.

A disgruntled group, called the Ward 16 Business Forum, apparently threatened and intimidated the housing beneficiaries and building contractors at Forest Village allegedly demanding the transport contract for the removals.

We can't let a handful of people who portray themselves as a business forum but are acting like thugs, preventing construction from being completed for units to be handed over to our beneficiaries.

Tertius Simmers, MEC of Human Settlements - Western Cape Provincial Government

Last week, we were just under 600,000 of which The City of Cape Town contributes nearly 65% to 70% of the backlog.

Tertius Simmers, MEC of Human Settlements - Western Cape Provincial Government

The provincial average is 15 years that people have been waiting. In The City of Cape Town, the average waiting period is 15 to 17 years and above.

Tertius Simmers, MEC of Human Settlements - Western Cape Provincial Government

We've been actively and progressively accelerating the movement of people across various project sites in the province and in the City of Cape Town.

Tertius Simmers, MEC of Human Settlements - Western Cape Provincial Government

Listen to the in-depth discussion on Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King:


Housing
Cape Town
Housing backlog
Housing waiting list
Tertius Simmers
Western Cape Human Settlements MEC
Human Settlements MEC Tertius Simmers

Light bulb, electricity, load shedding.

Load shedding a big blow to local businesses trying to recover from lockdown

11 July 2020 12:23 PM

Eskom announced the return of load shedding on Friday due to reduced generating capacity and increased pressure on the grid.

candle.jpg

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

11 July 2020 9:10 AM

Schedules and load shedding status for your area.

operation-smile-finaljpg

NGO raising funds to provide free cleft lip and cleft palate repair surgeries

10 July 2020 4:38 PM

Operation Smile South Africa (OSSA) is running a silent art auction on its Facebook page in order to finance more life-changing surgeries.

Food security hunger feeding 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

South Africa is an emerging epicentre of hunger – Oxfam

10 July 2020 3:39 PM

More people are likely to die from Covid-19-related hunger than the disease itself, warns Oxfam in its “Hunger Virus” report.

Alex COVID-19 testing

Gauteng's Makhura becomes third premier to test positive for Covid-19 this week

10 July 2020 2:41 PM

Gauteng Premier David Makhura is the latest provincial leader to test positive for the coronavirus.

canal-athlonejpg

CT girl who fell into canal and man who tried to save her 'presumed drowned'

10 July 2020 2:11 PM

Ward councillor Magadien Davids says the search continues for a young girl who fell into a canal and the man who tried to rescue her.

Rapid test for antibody detection Covid-19 coronavirus antibody test 123rf

Covid-19 antibody test still very unreliable says UCT infectious diseases prof

10 July 2020 1:33 PM

Prof Mendelson says the SARS-CoV-2 antibody test is not the same as an HIV antibody test which is a far more reliable marker.

Olivenhoutbosch Secondary School

SA First Forum to take legal action over reopening of schools, says Rod Solomons

10 July 2020 1:06 PM

The South African First Forum says it will be launching legal action against both the national and provincial education authorities.

191021-medupi-edjpg

Eskom's Oberholzer says new modifications to Medupi defects 'looking positive'

10 July 2020 11:48 AM

The new modification was put into effect at Medupi, and by May the unit was operating at maximum capacity, he says.

15042019 District Six 2019 02

'Anti-social behaviour' may exclude you from City's rental homes - Malusi Booi

10 July 2020 8:40 AM

Mayco Member for Human Settlements Malusi Booi says gangsterism in the City's rental stock units is a major problem.

hotel-room-bed-accommodation-tourism-travel-vacation-leisure-break-sleep-123rf

Whoops! Presidency backtracks on info stating that leisure travel is allowed

11 July 2020 1:10 PM

The Presidency has now deleted an infographic on social media suggesting that leisure travel is allowed under level 3 regulations.

Lungi Ngidi

'People like Pat Symcox are completely oblivious to issues of structural racism'

10 July 2020 1:48 PM

"Was I surprised by Graeme Smith’s lukewarm response? Probably not," says freelance journalist Niren Tolsi.

191021-medupi-edjpg

Eskom's Oberholzer says new modifications to Medupi defects 'looking positive'

10 July 2020 11:48 AM

The new modification was put into effect at Medupi, and by May the unit was operating at maximum capacity, he says.

15042019 District Six 2019 02

'Anti-social behaviour' may exclude you from City's rental homes - Malusi Booi

10 July 2020 8:40 AM

Mayco Member for Human Settlements Malusi Booi says gangsterism in the City's rental stock units is a major problem.

180206steenbrasdam2jpg

City of Cape Town: We can only avoid Stage 1 loadshedding

10 July 2020 6:54 AM

Mayco member says gas turbines will be used during peak hours and Steenbras Dam capacity used outside of peak hours.

160426johannkriegler.jpg

Claims that Mogoeng is an Islamophobe 'malicious fabrication', Kriegler protests

9 July 2020 1:11 PM

Retired ConCourt Justice Johann Kriegler has defended Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng against what he describes as a vicious attack.

cop-who-harassed-josh-chigome-1jpg

W Cape Soc Dev's Josh Chigome 'pushed and shoved' by cops on Signal Hill

9 July 2020 9:00 AM

Joshua Chigome took to Facebook to share his account of how police pushed him around for no reason while he was out walking.

180806taxis

We need to find kingpins hiring hitmen in taxi killings - Bonginkosi Madikizela

9 July 2020 8:16 AM

Western Cape Transport MEC, Bonginkosi Madikizela talks to Refilwe Moloto about how the latest attack.

premier-alan-winde-wearing-face-maskjpg

[WATCH] I've tested positive for Covid-19, anyone can get it: Premier Alan Winde

8 July 2020 3:07 PM

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has announced that he's tested positive for the coronavirus.

200706-truter-vbs3-edjpg

VBS CFO Truter 'was the sentinel who should have sounded the alarm'

8 July 2020 7:28 AM

Scorpio investigative journalist at Daily Maverick, Pauli van Wyk explains how VBS CFO Philip Truter was paid to keep quiet.

