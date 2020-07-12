[WATCH IT HERE] Ramaphosa to address South Africans on Sunday evening
No further details have been revealed about Ramaphosa’s address at this stage.
During his address last month, Ramaphosa announced the reopening of sit-down restaurants, cinemas, casinos, theatres, and salons.
CapeTalk will publish the time of this evening's address once it has been announced by the Presidency.
We will also update this article to include the live stream later today.
Bookmark this article.
More from Politics
6 booze restrictions proposed to govt, policy advisor reveals
The Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance in South Africa (SAAPA SA) has advised the command council to introduce tougher restrictions on booze.Read More
About 600,000 Cape residents on housing waiting list, says Human Settlements MEC
The average waiting period for housing applicants in the Western Cape is 15 years, says Human Settlements MEC Tertius Simmers.Read More
Whoops! Presidency backtracks on info stating that leisure travel is allowed
The Presidency has now deleted an infographic on social media suggesting that leisure travel is allowed under level 3 regulations.Read More
'People like Pat Symcox are completely oblivious to issues of structural racism'
"Was I surprised by Graeme Smith’s lukewarm response? Probably not," says freelance journalist Niren Tolsi.Read More
Eskom's Oberholzer says new modifications to Medupi defects 'looking positive'
The new modification was put into effect at Medupi, and by May the unit was operating at maximum capacity, he says.Read More
'Anti-social behaviour' may exclude you from City's rental homes - Malusi Booi
Mayco Member for Human Settlements Malusi Booi says gangsterism in the City's rental stock units is a major problem.Read More
City of Cape Town: We can only avoid Stage 1 loadshedding
Mayco member says gas turbines will be used during peak hours and Steenbras Dam capacity used outside of peak hours.Read More
Claims that Mogoeng is an Islamophobe 'malicious fabrication', Kriegler protests
Retired ConCourt Justice Johann Kriegler has defended Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng against what he describes as a vicious attack.Read More
W Cape Soc Dev's Josh Chigome 'pushed and shoved' by cops on Signal Hill
Joshua Chigome took to Facebook to share his account of how police pushed him around for no reason while he was out walking.Read More
We need to find kingpins hiring hitmen in taxi killings - Bonginkosi Madikizela
Western Cape Transport MEC, Bonginkosi Madikizela talks to Refilwe Moloto about how the latest attack.Read More
More from Local
Private practices will be permanently shut without lifeline from medical aids
Doctors are warning that many private medical practices may be forced to close down without an intervention from medical aid schemes.Read More
City of CT condemns attacks on truck operators
The City's mayoral committee member for transport, Felicity Purchase, says she's concerned that no arrests have been made in connection with the truck attacks.Read More
Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town
Schedules and load shedding status for your area.Read More
About 600,000 Cape residents on housing waiting list, says Human Settlements MEC
The average waiting period for housing applicants in the Western Cape is 15 years, says Human Settlements MEC Tertius Simmers.Read More
Load shedding a big blow to local businesses trying to recover from lockdown
Eskom announced the return of load shedding on Friday due to reduced generating capacity and increased pressure on the grid.Read More
NGO raising funds to provide free cleft lip and cleft palate repair surgeries
Operation Smile South Africa (OSSA) is running a silent art auction on its Facebook page in order to finance more life-changing surgeries.Read More
South Africa is an emerging epicentre of hunger – Oxfam
More people are likely to die from Covid-19-related hunger than the disease itself, warns Oxfam in its “Hunger Virus” report.Read More
Gauteng's Makhura becomes third premier to test positive for Covid-19 this week
Gauteng Premier David Makhura is the latest provincial leader to test positive for the coronavirus.Read More
CT girl who fell into canal and man who tried to save her 'presumed drowned'
Ward councillor Magadien Davids says the search continues for a young girl who fell into a canal and the man who tried to rescue her.Read More
Covid-19 antibody test still very unreliable says UCT infectious diseases prof
Prof Mendelson says the SARS-CoV-2 antibody test is not the same as an HIV antibody test which is a far more reliable marker.Read More