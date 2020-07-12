[WATCH IT HERE] Ramaphosa to address South Africans on Sunday evening

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits generic CapeTalk Just the Hits generic CapeTalk
Just the Hits
10:00 - 11:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: SportsTalk with Buhle Madulini
See full line-up
Just the Hits
10:00 - 11:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Private practices will be permanently shut without lifeline from medical aids Doctors are warning that many private medical practices may be forced to close down without an intervention from medical aid schem... 12 July 2020 11:52 AM
City of CT condemns attacks on truck operators The City's mayoral committee member for transport, Felicity Purchase, says she's concerned that no arrests have been made in conne... 12 July 2020 11:07 AM
About 600,000 Cape residents on housing waiting list, says Human Settlements MEC The average waiting period for housing applicants in the Western Cape is 15 years, says Human Settlements MEC Tertius Simmers. 11 July 2020 2:50 PM
View all Local
'People like Pat Symcox are completely oblivious to issues of structural racism' "Was I surprised by Graeme Smith’s lukewarm response? Probably not," says freelance journalist Niren Tolsi. 10 July 2020 1:48 PM
Eskom's Oberholzer says new modifications to Medupi defects 'looking positive' The new modification was put into effect at Medupi, and by May the unit was operating at maximum capacity, he says. 10 July 2020 11:48 AM
'Anti-social behaviour' may exclude you from City's rental homes - Malusi Booi Mayco Member for Human Settlements Malusi Booi says gangsterism in the City's rental stock units is a major problem. 10 July 2020 8:40 AM
View all Politics
South Africa is an emerging epicentre of hunger – Oxfam More people are likely to die from Covid-19-related hunger than the disease itself, warns Oxfam in its “Hunger Virus” report. 10 July 2020 3:39 PM
Small Business Focus: How to get your marketing right in a shrinking media world Pavlo Phitidis says focus must be on the customer group you are trying to reach. You've got to get your demographics right. 9 July 2020 8:38 PM
Personal Finance Feature: Julia - The super saver Though leaving corporate to venture into tourism has been a big test of resilience, she is still happy with her decision. 9 July 2020 8:02 PM
View all Business
Private practices will be permanently shut without lifeline from medical aids Doctors are warning that many private medical practices may be forced to close down without an intervention from medical aid schem... 12 July 2020 11:52 AM
CT woman describes having 'terrifying' Covid-19 symptoms for almost four months Cape Town tennis coach Louise Chiat says she and thousands of others have had recurring and debilitating coronavirus symptoms for... 11 July 2020 11:00 AM
Great White named Helen filmed, for 1st time ever, strategically killing a whale Shark expert Ryan Johnson recounts, in detail, the strategic way a Great White went about killing a whale 10 times its size. 10 July 2020 11:30 AM
View all Lifestyle
'People like Pat Symcox are completely oblivious to issues of structural racism' "Was I surprised by Graeme Smith’s lukewarm response? Probably not," says freelance journalist Niren Tolsi. 10 July 2020 1:48 PM
Are the Stormers - who selflessly put themselves in harm’s way - in quarantine? "The Stormers are all getting tested," says John Goliath. "It’s fantastic that they do it, but there’s a risk involved." 9 July 2020 1:29 PM
[WATCH] Golfer David Poulter caught farting on mic, and his hilarious response Golfer Ian Poulter 'let one rip' as they say just after opponent Greg Chalmers was teeing off at the Travelers Championship. 6 July 2020 11:28 AM
View all Sport
Meet Sophie Rebecca, the trans ballet dancer challenging long-held stereotypes UK ballet dancer Sophie Rebecca is the first openly transgender person to train on the Royal Academy of Dance's syllabus for femal... 10 July 2020 11:14 AM
Media24 will shut down these magazines and newspaper titles Publisher Media24 has announced that a number of newspapers and magazines in its portfolio will either be closed or restructured. 7 July 2020 11:45 AM
Are we boiling frogs? And why do SUV drivers look so confused, asks Tom Eaton The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews columnist Tom Eaton about his new book, "Is it me, or is it getting hot in here?" 6 July 2020 8:18 PM
View all Entertainment
CT woman describes having 'terrifying' Covid-19 symptoms for almost four months Cape Town tennis coach Louise Chiat says she and thousands of others have had recurring and debilitating coronavirus symptoms for... 11 July 2020 11:00 AM
South Africa is an emerging epicentre of hunger – Oxfam More people are likely to die from Covid-19-related hunger than the disease itself, warns Oxfam in its “Hunger Virus” report. 10 July 2020 3:39 PM
'People like Pat Symcox are completely oblivious to issues of structural racism' "Was I surprised by Graeme Smith’s lukewarm response? Probably not," says freelance journalist Niren Tolsi. 10 July 2020 1:48 PM
View all World
South Africa is an emerging epicentre of hunger – Oxfam More people are likely to die from Covid-19-related hunger than the disease itself, warns Oxfam in its “Hunger Virus” report. 10 July 2020 3:39 PM
World Bank declares Mauritius to be a high-income country It’s official – Mauritius is a rich country. It joins Seychelles as the only other African country on the list. 7 July 2020 8:36 PM
World Bank declares once-poor Tanzania a middle-income country It’s official - Tanzania, though not yet rich, is no longer poor. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba (Africa State of Mind). 7 July 2020 8:09 PM
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics
fiber_manual_record
Local

[WATCH IT HERE] Ramaphosa to address South Africans on Sunday evening

12 July 2020 10:21 AM
by
Tags:
President Cyril Ramaphosa
Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation
Covid-19 update

EWN reports that President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation on Sunday night as South Africa's Covid-19 infections rapidly increase.

No further details have been revealed about Ramaphosa’s address at this stage.

During his address last month, Ramaphosa announced the reopening of sit-down restaurants, cinemas, casinos, theatres, and salons.

CapeTalk will publish the time of this evening's address once it has been announced by the Presidency.

We will also update this article to include the live stream later today.

Bookmark this article.


12 July 2020 10:21 AM
by
Tags:
President Cyril Ramaphosa
Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation
Covid-19 update

Recommended

More from Politics

liquor-sales-alcohol-beer-booze-drinking-consumption-drinks-bottles-123rf

6 booze restrictions proposed to govt, policy advisor reveals

12 July 2020 1:08 PM

The Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance in South Africa (SAAPA SA) has advised the command council to introduce tougher restrictions on booze.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190322reclaim-city-housing-protestjpg

About 600,000 Cape residents on housing waiting list, says Human Settlements MEC

11 July 2020 2:50 PM

The average waiting period for housing applicants in the Western Cape is 15 years, says Human Settlements MEC Tertius Simmers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

hotel-room-bed-accommodation-tourism-travel-vacation-leisure-break-sleep-123rf

Whoops! Presidency backtracks on info stating that leisure travel is allowed

11 July 2020 1:10 PM

The Presidency has now deleted an infographic on social media suggesting that leisure travel is allowed under level 3 regulations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lungi Ngidi

'People like Pat Symcox are completely oblivious to issues of structural racism'

10 July 2020 1:48 PM

"Was I surprised by Graeme Smith’s lukewarm response? Probably not," says freelance journalist Niren Tolsi.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191021-medupi-edjpg

Eskom's Oberholzer says new modifications to Medupi defects 'looking positive'

10 July 2020 11:48 AM

The new modification was put into effect at Medupi, and by May the unit was operating at maximum capacity, he says.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

15042019 District Six 2019 02

'Anti-social behaviour' may exclude you from City's rental homes - Malusi Booi

10 July 2020 8:40 AM

Mayco Member for Human Settlements Malusi Booi says gangsterism in the City's rental stock units is a major problem.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

180206steenbrasdam2jpg

City of Cape Town: We can only avoid Stage 1 loadshedding

10 July 2020 6:54 AM

Mayco member says gas turbines will be used during peak hours and Steenbras Dam capacity used outside of peak hours.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

160426johannkriegler.jpg

Claims that Mogoeng is an Islamophobe 'malicious fabrication', Kriegler protests

9 July 2020 1:11 PM

Retired ConCourt Justice Johann Kriegler has defended Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng against what he describes as a vicious attack.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

cop-who-harassed-josh-chigome-1jpg

W Cape Soc Dev's Josh Chigome 'pushed and shoved' by cops on Signal Hill

9 July 2020 9:00 AM

Joshua Chigome took to Facebook to share his account of how police pushed him around for no reason while he was out walking.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

180806taxis

We need to find kingpins hiring hitmen in taxi killings - Bonginkosi Madikizela

9 July 2020 8:16 AM

Western Cape Transport MEC, Bonginkosi Madikizela talks to Refilwe Moloto about how the latest attack.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

Pediatrician entertaining patient children doctor medical 123rflifestyle 123rf

Private practices will be permanently shut without lifeline from medical aids

12 July 2020 11:52 AM

Doctors are warning that many private medical practices may be forced to close down without an intervention from medical aid schemes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

truck-torchedjpg

City of CT condemns attacks on truck operators

12 July 2020 11:07 AM

The City's mayoral committee member for transport, Felicity Purchase, says she's concerned that no arrests have been made in connection with the truck attacks.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

candle.jpg

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

12 July 2020 9:10 AM

Schedules and load shedding status for your area.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190322reclaim-city-housing-protestjpg

About 600,000 Cape residents on housing waiting list, says Human Settlements MEC

11 July 2020 2:50 PM

The average waiting period for housing applicants in the Western Cape is 15 years, says Human Settlements MEC Tertius Simmers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Light bulb, electricity, load shedding.

Load shedding a big blow to local businesses trying to recover from lockdown

11 July 2020 12:23 PM

Eskom announced the return of load shedding on Friday due to reduced generating capacity and increased pressure on the grid.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

operation-smile-finaljpg

NGO raising funds to provide free cleft lip and cleft palate repair surgeries

10 July 2020 4:38 PM

Operation Smile South Africa (OSSA) is running a silent art auction on its Facebook page in order to finance more life-changing surgeries.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Food security hunger feeding 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

South Africa is an emerging epicentre of hunger – Oxfam

10 July 2020 3:39 PM

More people are likely to die from Covid-19-related hunger than the disease itself, warns Oxfam in its “Hunger Virus” report.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Alex COVID-19 testing

Gauteng's Makhura becomes third premier to test positive for Covid-19 this week

10 July 2020 2:41 PM

Gauteng Premier David Makhura is the latest provincial leader to test positive for the coronavirus.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

canal-athlonejpg

CT girl who fell into canal and man who tried to save her 'presumed drowned'

10 July 2020 2:11 PM

Ward councillor Magadien Davids says the search continues for a young girl who fell into a canal and the man who tried to rescue her.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rapid test for antibody detection Covid-19 coronavirus antibody test 123rf

Covid-19 antibody test still very unreliable says UCT infectious diseases prof

10 July 2020 1:33 PM

Prof Mendelson says the SARS-CoV-2 antibody test is not the same as an HIV antibody test which is a far more reliable marker.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[WATCH IT HERE] Ramaphosa to address South Africans on Sunday evening

Politics Local

6 booze restrictions proposed to govt, policy advisor reveals

Business Politics

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

Local

EWN Highlights

Eskom: Load shedding to continue on Monday from 9 am until 10 pm

12 July 2020 6:24 PM

Almost 60,000 people recover from COVID-19 in the Western Cape

12 July 2020 5:59 PM

Zikalala expects Ramaphosa to announce stricter COVID-19 measures

12 July 2020 5:53 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA