City of CT condemns attacks on truck operators
Purchase has condemned the spate of violent attacks over the past few weeks. She says they are destroying the economy, livelihoods, and are putting lives in danger.
A number of trucks were torched in Cape Town earlier this week as part of nationwide protest action.
Some truck drivers have been protesting against the employment of foreigners in the road freight sector.
N1 near the Klapmuts off-ramp outside Cape Town. The incident is thought to be linked to the ongoing strike by truck drivers against the alleged employment of foreign nationals for less remuneration in South African. pic.twitter.com/yyd5EGNsCw— Diaspora Live News (@diaspora_live) July 9, 2020
Purchase says destroying property is unlawful and unacceptable, especially as the City's financial resources are shrinking.
The City of Cape Town’s local economy can ill afford the recent spate of attacks on freight operators. Now, more than ever, we need to preserve jobs, create new job opportunities, and grow our economy.Felicity Purchase, Mayoral Committee member for Transport - City of Cape Town
The wilful destruction of private and public property is criminal and if allowed to continue, will mean there simply won’t be enough budget to keep fixing what gets destroyed.Felicity Purchase, Mayoral Committee member for Transport - City of Cape Town
Purchase says she'll be contacting Western Cape police commissioner Yolisa Matakata to find out why no arrests have been made.
The city official has urged anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the perpetrators to come forward.
More from Local
Private practices will be permanently shut without lifeline from medical aids
Doctors are warning that many private medical practices may be forced to close down without an intervention from medical aid schemes.Read More
[WATCH IT HERE] Ramaphosa to address South Africans on Sunday evening
EWN reports that President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation on Sunday night as South Africa's Covid-19 infections rapidly increase.Read More
Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town
Schedules and load shedding status for your area.Read More
About 600,000 Cape residents on housing waiting list, says Human Settlements MEC
The average waiting period for housing applicants in the Western Cape is 15 years, says Human Settlements MEC Tertius Simmers.Read More
Load shedding a big blow to local businesses trying to recover from lockdown
Eskom announced the return of load shedding on Friday due to reduced generating capacity and increased pressure on the grid.Read More
NGO raising funds to provide free cleft lip and cleft palate repair surgeries
Operation Smile South Africa (OSSA) is running a silent art auction on its Facebook page in order to finance more life-changing surgeries.Read More
South Africa is an emerging epicentre of hunger – Oxfam
More people are likely to die from Covid-19-related hunger than the disease itself, warns Oxfam in its “Hunger Virus” report.Read More
Gauteng's Makhura becomes third premier to test positive for Covid-19 this week
Gauteng Premier David Makhura is the latest provincial leader to test positive for the coronavirus.Read More
CT girl who fell into canal and man who tried to save her 'presumed drowned'
Ward councillor Magadien Davids says the search continues for a young girl who fell into a canal and the man who tried to rescue her.Read More
Covid-19 antibody test still very unreliable says UCT infectious diseases prof
Prof Mendelson says the SARS-CoV-2 antibody test is not the same as an HIV antibody test which is a far more reliable marker.Read More