City of CT condemns attacks on truck operators





Purchase has condemned the spate of violent attacks over the past few weeks. She says they are destroying the economy, livelihoods, and are putting lives in danger.

A number of trucks were torched in Cape Town earlier this week as part of nationwide protest action.

Some truck drivers have been protesting against the employment of foreigners in the road freight sector.

N1 near the Klapmuts off-ramp outside Cape Town. The incident is thought to be linked to the ongoing strike by truck drivers against the alleged employment of foreign nationals for less remuneration in South African. pic.twitter.com/yyd5EGNsCw — Diaspora Live News (@diaspora_live) July 9, 2020

Purchase says destroying property is unlawful and unacceptable, especially as the City's financial resources are shrinking.

The City of Cape Town’s local economy can ill afford the recent spate of attacks on freight operators. Now, more than ever, we need to preserve jobs, create new job opportunities, and grow our economy. Felicity Purchase, Mayoral Committee member for Transport - City of Cape Town

The wilful destruction of private and public property is criminal and if allowed to continue, will mean there simply won’t be enough budget to keep fixing what gets destroyed. Felicity Purchase, Mayoral Committee member for Transport - City of Cape Town

Purchase says she'll be contacting Western Cape police commissioner Yolisa Matakata to find out why no arrests have been made.

The city official has urged anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the perpetrators to come forward.