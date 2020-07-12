Private practices will be permanently shut without lifeline from medical aids

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
City of CT condemns attacks on truck operators The City's mayoral committee member for transport, Felicity Purchase, says she's concerned that no arrests have been made in conne... 12 July 2020 11:07 AM
About 600,000 Cape residents on housing waiting list, says Human Settlements MEC The average waiting period for housing applicants in the Western Cape is 15 years, says Human Settlements MEC Tertius Simmers. 11 July 2020 2:50 PM
'People like Pat Symcox are completely oblivious to issues of structural racism' "Was I surprised by Graeme Smith's lukewarm response? Probably not," says freelance journalist Niren Tolsi. 10 July 2020 1:48 PM
'People like Pat Symcox are completely oblivious to issues of structural racism' "Was I surprised by Graeme Smith’s lukewarm response? Probably not," says freelance journalist Niren Tolsi. 10 July 2020 1:48 PM
Eskom's Oberholzer says new modifications to Medupi defects 'looking positive' The new modification was put into effect at Medupi, and by May the unit was operating at maximum capacity, he says. 10 July 2020 11:48 AM
'Anti-social behaviour' may exclude you from City's rental homes - Malusi Booi Mayco Member for Human Settlements Malusi Booi says gangsterism in the City's rental stock units is a major problem. 10 July 2020 8:40 AM
South Africa is an emerging epicentre of hunger – Oxfam More people are likely to die from Covid-19-related hunger than the disease itself, warns Oxfam in its “Hunger Virus” report. 10 July 2020 3:39 PM
Small Business Focus: How to get your marketing right in a shrinking media world Pavlo Phitidis says focus must be on the customer group you are trying to reach. You've got to get your demographics right. 9 July 2020 8:38 PM
Personal Finance Feature: Julia - The super saver Though leaving corporate to venture into tourism has been a big test of resilience, she is still happy with her decision. 9 July 2020 8:02 PM
Private practices will be permanently shut without lifeline from medical aids Doctors are warning that many private medical practices may be forced to close down without an intervention from medical aid schem... 12 July 2020 11:52 AM
CT woman describes having 'terrifying' Covid-19 symptoms for almost four months Cape Town tennis coach Louise Chiat says she and thousands of others have had recurring and debilitating coronavirus symptoms for... 11 July 2020 11:00 AM
Great White named Helen filmed, for 1st time ever, strategically killing a whale Shark expert Ryan Johnson recounts, in detail, the strategic way a Great White went about killing a whale 10 times its size. 10 July 2020 11:30 AM
'People like Pat Symcox are completely oblivious to issues of structural racism' "Was I surprised by Graeme Smith’s lukewarm response? Probably not," says freelance journalist Niren Tolsi. 10 July 2020 1:48 PM
Are the Stormers - who selflessly put themselves in harm’s way - in quarantine? "The Stormers are all getting tested," says John Goliath. "It’s fantastic that they do it, but there’s a risk involved." 9 July 2020 1:29 PM
[WATCH] Golfer David Poulter caught farting on mic, and his hilarious response Golfer Ian Poulter 'let one rip' as they say just after opponent Greg Chalmers was teeing off at the Travelers Championship. 6 July 2020 11:28 AM
Meet Sophie Rebecca, the trans ballet dancer challenging long-held stereotypes UK ballet dancer Sophie Rebecca is the first openly transgender person to train on the Royal Academy of Dance's syllabus for femal... 10 July 2020 11:14 AM
Media24 will shut down these magazines and newspaper titles Publisher Media24 has announced that a number of newspapers and magazines in its portfolio will either be closed or restructured. 7 July 2020 11:45 AM
Are we boiling frogs? And why do SUV drivers look so confused, asks Tom Eaton The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews columnist Tom Eaton about his new book, "Is it me, or is it getting hot in here?" 6 July 2020 8:18 PM
CT woman describes having 'terrifying' Covid-19 symptoms for almost four months Cape Town tennis coach Louise Chiat says she and thousands of others have had recurring and debilitating coronavirus symptoms for... 11 July 2020 11:00 AM
South Africa is an emerging epicentre of hunger – Oxfam More people are likely to die from Covid-19-related hunger than the disease itself, warns Oxfam in its “Hunger Virus” report. 10 July 2020 3:39 PM
'People like Pat Symcox are completely oblivious to issues of structural racism' "Was I surprised by Graeme Smith’s lukewarm response? Probably not," says freelance journalist Niren Tolsi. 10 July 2020 1:48 PM
South Africa is an emerging epicentre of hunger – Oxfam More people are likely to die from Covid-19-related hunger than the disease itself, warns Oxfam in its “Hunger Virus” report. 10 July 2020 3:39 PM
World Bank declares Mauritius to be a high-income country It’s official – Mauritius is a rich country. It joins Seychelles as the only other African country on the list. 7 July 2020 8:36 PM
World Bank declares once-poor Tanzania a middle-income country It’s official - Tanzania, though not yet rich, is no longer poor. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba (Africa State of Mind). 7 July 2020 8:09 PM
Private practices will be permanently shut without lifeline from medical aids

12 July 2020 11:52 AM
by
Tags:
Medical aid
medical aid shcemes
private doctors
Progressive Health Forum
Private practices

Doctors are warning that many private medical practices may be forced to close down without an intervention from medical aid schemes.

A proposal by the Progressive Health Forum (PHF) could help private doctors and specialists secure at least 70% of what they made before the Covid-19 pandemic.

RELATED: Private doctors experiencing severe financial distress and need a lifeline - PHF

The forum is proposing that medical aid schemes pay private practices upfront. They're asking for the equivalent to 70% of what they billed for in 2019.

PHF convenor Dr. Aslam Dasoo says approving this proposal will help general practitioners and specialists stay afloat.

RELATED: Doctors worry as people skip their appointments due to Covid-19 fear

Without private medical professionals, Dr. Dasoo warns that the overburdened public healthcare sector will collapse.

If the proposal isn't given the green light, you may find that you do not an ophthalmologist or a GP next year to go to because they will have closed their doors.

Dr Aslam Dasoo, Convenor - Progressive Health Forum

The proposal keeps a whole range of medical practitioners in private practices viable and solvent, in particular, the general practices. GP are bedrocks of their communities.

Dr Aslam Dasoo, Convenor - Progressive Health Forum

Closing those GP practices would mean that those patients would only have the public service to rely on and we know that they are completely inundated.

Dr Aslam Dasoo, Convenor - Progressive Health Forum

Listen to the discussion on Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King:


