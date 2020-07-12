Private practices will be permanently shut without lifeline from medical aids
A proposal by the Progressive Health Forum (PHF) could help private doctors and specialists secure at least 70% of what they made before the Covid-19 pandemic.
RELATED: Private doctors experiencing severe financial distress and need a lifeline - PHF
The forum is proposing that medical aid schemes pay private practices upfront. They're asking for the equivalent to 70% of what they billed for in 2019.
PHF convenor Dr. Aslam Dasoo says approving this proposal will help general practitioners and specialists stay afloat.
RELATED: Doctors worry as people skip their appointments due to Covid-19 fear
Without private medical professionals, Dr. Dasoo warns that the overburdened public healthcare sector will collapse.
If the proposal isn't given the green light, you may find that you do not an ophthalmologist or a GP next year to go to because they will have closed their doors.Dr Aslam Dasoo, Convenor - Progressive Health Forum
The proposal keeps a whole range of medical practitioners in private practices viable and solvent, in particular, the general practices. GP are bedrocks of their communities.Dr Aslam Dasoo, Convenor - Progressive Health Forum
Closing those GP practices would mean that those patients would only have the public service to rely on and we know that they are completely inundated.Dr Aslam Dasoo, Convenor - Progressive Health Forum
Listen to the discussion on Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King:
