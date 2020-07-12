6 booze restrictions proposed to govt, policy advisor reveals
It's reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa could announce tighter regulations on the sale of alcohol when he addresses the nation tonight.
During his last address in June, Ramaphosa said the government was looking at “drastic measures” to curb the abuse of alcohol.
SAAPA SA director Maurice Smithers says the organisation has made several proposals related to the sale of booze in its latest submission to the government.
The alliance proposes that the government implements the following measures:
- Only trade alcohol on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday
- Introduce set quantity restrictions per customer
- Prohibit the production of certain sizes of alcohol for beers and wines
- Force the liquor industry to implement a system that keeps track of its stocks
- Raise the legal drinking age
- Require ID documents when purchasing any alcohol and create a digital record for each individual
RELATED: Interest groups propose 5 urgent measures to curb alcohol abuse in SA
Earlier this week, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said that alcohol-related trauma cases are putting a strain on the health system.
He said the issue has been reported to the national coronavirus command council (NCC).
The ban on alcohol sales was lifted last month when Level 3 lockdown regulations came into effect.
Smithers doesn't believe that reinstating the alcohol ban will be a sustainable solution.
However, he has called for stricter regulations governing the alcohol industry.
Should we have another alcohol ban? We're not so sure.Maurice Smithers, Director - Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance
We don't think that a ban is sustainable, but we definitely do think tighter restrictions are important. That's basically the recommendation that we've made to government in the report that we sent themMaurice Smithers, Director - Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance
We're suggesting to reduce [trading hours] by one more day... Instead of Monday to Thursday, have it from Tuesday to Thursday.Maurice Smithers, Director - Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance
We're also suggesting that there should be a limit on how much people can buy.Maurice Smithers, Director - Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance
Reduce the size of containers to 500ml for beers and 750ml on wine and spirits.Maurice Smithers, Director - Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance
Listen to the in-depth discussion on Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King:
More from Business
Whoops! Presidency backtracks on info stating that leisure travel is allowed
The Presidency has now deleted an infographic on social media suggesting that leisure travel is allowed under level 3 regulations.Read More
Load shedding a big blow to local businesses trying to recover from lockdown
Eskom announced the return of load shedding on Friday due to reduced generating capacity and increased pressure on the grid.Read More
South Africa is an emerging epicentre of hunger – Oxfam
More people are likely to die from Covid-19-related hunger than the disease itself, warns Oxfam in its “Hunger Virus” report.Read More
Small Business Focus: How to get your marketing right in a shrinking media world
Pavlo Phitidis says focus must be on the customer group you are trying to reach. You've got to get your demographics right.Read More
Personal Finance Feature: Julia - The super saver
Though leaving corporate to venture into tourism has been a big test of resilience, she is still happy with her decision.Read More
SA is becoming a country of old people. Median age has risen from 23 to 27
Lumkile Mondi says skills and knowledge that have driven a lot of the growth in the past are going to be undermined.Read More
Supersaver Julia has changed lives, and she can change yours! – Bruce Whitfield
Need the inspiration to save? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews “Supersaver Julia” at around 7:15 pm tonight.Read More
Eskom heaps more misery on SA as load shedding returns. Because the cold front
"The generation system is constrained due to the cold front. Expect load shedding," warns Eskom's Sikonathi Mantshantsha.Read More
Daniel Mminele on his shapeshifting career
Absa CEO Daniel Mminele says they had to transition very quickly within a very space of time into operating in a new normal.Read More
Payment methods ... the good, the bad and the ugly
Wendy Knowler says it is expensive to issue or bank a cheque. For example, to deposit a cheque can cost well over R100.Read More
More from Politics
[WATCH IT HERE] Ramaphosa to address South Africans on Sunday evening
EWN reports that President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation on Sunday night as South Africa's Covid-19 infections rapidly increase.Read More
About 600,000 Cape residents on housing waiting list, says Human Settlements MEC
The average waiting period for housing applicants in the Western Cape is 15 years, says Human Settlements MEC Tertius Simmers.Read More
Whoops! Presidency backtracks on info stating that leisure travel is allowed
The Presidency has now deleted an infographic on social media suggesting that leisure travel is allowed under level 3 regulations.Read More
'People like Pat Symcox are completely oblivious to issues of structural racism'
"Was I surprised by Graeme Smith’s lukewarm response? Probably not," says freelance journalist Niren Tolsi.Read More
Eskom's Oberholzer says new modifications to Medupi defects 'looking positive'
The new modification was put into effect at Medupi, and by May the unit was operating at maximum capacity, he says.Read More
'Anti-social behaviour' may exclude you from City's rental homes - Malusi Booi
Mayco Member for Human Settlements Malusi Booi says gangsterism in the City's rental stock units is a major problem.Read More
City of Cape Town: We can only avoid Stage 1 loadshedding
Mayco member says gas turbines will be used during peak hours and Steenbras Dam capacity used outside of peak hours.Read More
Claims that Mogoeng is an Islamophobe 'malicious fabrication', Kriegler protests
Retired ConCourt Justice Johann Kriegler has defended Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng against what he describes as a vicious attack.Read More
W Cape Soc Dev's Josh Chigome 'pushed and shoved' by cops on Signal Hill
Joshua Chigome took to Facebook to share his account of how police pushed him around for no reason while he was out walking.Read More
We need to find kingpins hiring hitmen in taxi killings - Bonginkosi Madikizela
Western Cape Transport MEC, Bonginkosi Madikizela talks to Refilwe Moloto about how the latest attack.Read More