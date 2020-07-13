If we don't change our behaviour Covid regulations are meaningless, says analyst
Sanusha Naidu of the Institute for Global Dialogue speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the legality of government’s immediate alcohol ban.
Did President Cyril Ramaphosa’s statement to the nation on June 12 indicate government is still walking a fine line between saving lives and livelihoods as we see a spike in Covid-19 infections?
There are differing views and debates about the banning of alcohol, she says with those arguing perhaps they should never have lifted the ban in the first place versus those who feel this is not something that should be banned.
Many would argue there are bigger structural issues that need to be addressed such as the state of South Africa's healthcare system and issues related to the economic impact of the lockdown, she adds.
The point that came out very clearly in the president's address last night was...He was highly frustrated and very sombre.Sanusha Naidu, Senior researcher - Institute for Global Dialogue
She says there is only so much that can be put into the regulations, but people have to change social behaviour and take collective responsibility.
If you don't change your behaviour those regulations are meaningless.Sanusha Naidu, Senior researcher - Institute for Global Dialogue
She says a balance has to be found in the social contract between citizens and government.
Naidu raises the other issue the president spoke about, of deploying ministers and deputy ministers to hotspots as part of a mitigation strategy.
That's all well and good...but it also has to be backed up with capacity.Sanusha Naidu, Senior researcher - Institute for Global Dialogue
She is referring to the capacity of the healthcare system, public sector system, and dispensing of PPEs.
Corruption by officials in government related to Covid-19 spending needs to be addressed, she adds.
An alleged leaked state document has raised questions as to whether the ANC-led government is using Covid-19 to move towards a more state-led economic system.
Naidoo says a more hybrid system is advisable.
There has to be a hybrid system because yes there is always a controversy about whether a state-led economic approach is harmful to the marker, or whether the market should have free reign.Sanusha Naidu, Senior researcher - Institute for Global Dialogue
We have let the market free reign for a long time and there have been many crises.Sanusha Naidu, Senior researcher - Institute for Global Dialogue
A balance between a State-led and market-led approach needs to be found, she concludes.
Listen to the interview below:
