If we don't change our behaviour Covid regulations are meaningless, says analyst

Today at 14:10
Jason Staggie and the story of the Hard Livings
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Jason Staggie
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes - Luca Hart
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Luca Hart
Today at 15:10
Booze ban.. again.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lucky Ntimane - Convenor at National Liquor Traders Council
Today at 15:20
The Covid-19 Storm: was it avoidable?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Alex van den Heever - chair in the field of Social Security Systems Administration and Management Studies at the Wits
Today at 15:40
Ofentse Mokwena | Why does a looming truck driver strike signal an industry in crisis?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ofentse Mokwena - Transport Economist, Lecturer, and Researcher at the North West University
Today at 15:50
Donor fatigue sets in - but Ladles of Love continue to do incredible work!
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Danny Diliberto - Founder at Ladles of Love
Today at 16:10
CAS COOVADIA: With brave leadership our story can be one of hope and recovery
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Cas Coovadia
Today at 16:20
The start to the PSL and the fight with SAFA
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Comitis - Chairman at Cape Town City F.C.
Today at 16:55
Cars with Juliet McGuire: Volkswagen Amarok Canyon
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Juliet McGuire
Today at 17:05
The leisure travel flip flop
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa - CEO at Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA)
Today at 17:20
Nedbank Business Insider
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:46
South African musicians join forces to encourage unity, resilience, and action
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Zolani Mahola - Lead singer at Freshlyground
Today at 18:08
Government shock surprise with a ban of alcohol sales and distribution
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Alberts - CEO at Restaurant Association Of South Africa
Cas Coovadia - CEO at Business Unity SA
Lucky Ntimane - Convenor at National Liquor Traders Council
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Arthur Karas - Portfolio Manager of MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
Business leaders on how Covid 19 has changed SA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Linda Sinclair - CEO at Sorbet Group
Today at 19:19
Business Book feature - ‘Questions Are the Answer: A Breakthrough Approach to Your Most Vexing Problems at Work and in Life Hardcover’, by Hal Gregersen (Author), Ed Catmull (Foreword)
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ian Mann - Regular Book Reviewer and MD at Gateways Business Consultants
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Make Money Mondays
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dineo Moeketsi - Presenter at V Entertainment
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
'Government gave us no forewarning of booze ban' say liquor associations South African Liquor Brand owners Association CEO Kurt Moore says they were not consulted before the president's announcement. 13 July 2020 1:47 PM
Truck drivers angry at government's silence on employment of foreign nationals Fleetwatch editor Patrick O'Leary says the truck driver's union ATDF may have lost control of its members. 13 July 2020 12:45 PM
Reinstating alcohol ban may come back to bite govt, say makers of Johnnie Walker Diageo SA, producers of household liquor brands such as Johnnie Walker, Smirnoff, Ciroc, and Tanqueray, says the ban will have a d... 13 July 2020 11:29 AM
View all Local
'Government gave us no forewarning of booze ban' say liquor associations South African Liquor Brand owners Association CEO Kurt Moore says they were not consulted before the president's announcement. 13 July 2020 1:47 PM
If we don't change our behaviour Covid regulations are meaningless, says analyst Institute for Global Dialogue Sanusha Naidu says a balance between a State-led and market-led approach in the country is needed. 13 July 2020 7:49 AM
Alcohol prohibited with immediate effect, curfew resumes on Monday President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced that the sale and distribution of alcohol has been suspended with immediate effect. 12 July 2020 8:40 PM
View all Politics
'Government gave us no forewarning of booze ban' say liquor associations South African Liquor Brand owners Association CEO Kurt Moore says they were not consulted before the president's announcement. 13 July 2020 1:47 PM
Reinstating alcohol ban may come back to bite govt, say makers of Johnnie Walker Diageo SA, producers of household liquor brands such as Johnnie Walker, Smirnoff, Ciroc, and Tanqueray, says the ban will have a d... 13 July 2020 11:29 AM
6 booze restrictions proposed to govt, policy advisor reveals The Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance in South Africa (SAAPA SA) has advised the command council to introduce tougher restr... 12 July 2020 1:08 PM
View all Business
Private practices will be permanently shut without lifeline from medical aids Doctors are warning that many private medical practices may be forced to close down without an intervention from medical aid schem... 12 July 2020 11:52 AM
CT woman describes having 'terrifying' Covid-19 symptoms for almost four months Cape Town tennis coach Louise Chiat says she and thousands of others have had recurring and debilitating coronavirus symptoms for... 11 July 2020 11:00 AM
Great White named Helen filmed, for 1st time ever, strategically killing a whale Shark expert Ryan Johnson recounts, in detail, the strategic way a Great White went about killing a whale 10 times its size. 10 July 2020 11:30 AM
View all Lifestyle
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
If we don't change our behaviour Covid regulations are meaningless, says analyst

13 July 2020 7:49 AM
by
Tags:
Economy
Alcohol ban
regulations
COVID-19

Institute for Global Dialogue Sanusha Naidu says a balance between a State-led and market-led approach in the country is needed.

Sanusha Naidu of the Institute for Global Dialogue speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the legality of government’s immediate alcohol ban.

Did President Cyril Ramaphosa’s statement to the nation on June 12 indicate government is still walking a fine line between saving lives and livelihoods as we see a spike in Covid-19 infections?

There are differing views and debates about the banning of alcohol, she says with those arguing perhaps they should never have lifted the ban in the first place versus those who feel this is not something that should be banned.

Many would argue there are bigger structural issues that need to be addressed such as the state of South Africa's healthcare system and issues related to the economic impact of the lockdown, she adds.

The point that came out very clearly in the president's address last night was...He was highly frustrated and very sombre.

Sanusha Naidu, Senior researcher - Institute for Global Dialogue

She says there is only so much that can be put into the regulations, but people have to change social behaviour and take collective responsibility.

If you don't change your behaviour those regulations are meaningless.

Sanusha Naidu, Senior researcher - Institute for Global Dialogue

She says a balance has to be found in the social contract between citizens and government.

Naidu raises the other issue the president spoke about, of deploying ministers and deputy ministers to hotspots as part of a mitigation strategy.

That's all well and good...but it also has to be backed up with capacity.

Sanusha Naidu, Senior researcher - Institute for Global Dialogue

She is referring to the capacity of the healthcare system, public sector system, and dispensing of PPEs.

Corruption by officials in government related to Covid-19 spending needs to be addressed, she adds.

An alleged leaked state document has raised questions as to whether the ANC-led government is using Covid-19 to move towards a more state-led economic system.

Naidoo says a more hybrid system is advisable.

There has to be a hybrid system because yes there is always a controversy about whether a state-led economic approach is harmful to the marker, or whether the market should have free reign.

Sanusha Naidu, Senior researcher - Institute for Global Dialogue

We have let the market free reign for a long time and there have been many crises.

Sanusha Naidu, Senior researcher - Institute for Global Dialogue

A balance between a State-led and market-led approach needs to be found, she concludes.

Listen to the interview below:


Recommended

More from Local

liquor-sales-alcohol-beer-booze-drinking-consumption-drinks-bottles-123rf

'Government gave us no forewarning of booze ban' say liquor associations

13 July 2020 1:47 PM

South African Liquor Brand owners Association CEO Kurt Moore says they were not consulted before the president's announcement.

Read More arrow_forward

Trucks 123rf

Truck drivers angry at government's silence on employment of foreign nationals

13 July 2020 12:45 PM

Fleetwatch editor Patrick O'Leary says the truck driver's union ATDF may have lost control of its members.

Read More arrow_forward

alcohol-liquor-outlet-store-booze-spirits-brandy-whiskey-drinking-bottle-123rf

Reinstating alcohol ban may come back to bite govt, say makers of Johnnie Walker

13 July 2020 11:29 AM

Diageo SA, producers of household liquor brands such as Johnnie Walker, Smirnoff, Ciroc, and Tanqueray, says the ban will have a devastating impact on the economy.

Read More arrow_forward

zindzi-mandela-2jpg

Zindzi Mandela, SA ambassador to Denmark, dies

13 July 2020 7:56 AM

Details surrounding the death of the daughter of former President Nelson Mandela and Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's daughter are still sketchy.

Read More arrow_forward

liquor-store-sales-wine-champagne-mmc-brut-bubbly-alcohol-booze-drinking-123rf

Alcohol prohibited with immediate effect, curfew resumes on Monday

12 July 2020 8:40 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced that the sale and distribution of alcohol has been suspended with immediate effect.

Read More arrow_forward

Pediatrician entertaining patient children doctor medical 123rflifestyle 123rf

Private practices will be permanently shut without lifeline from medical aids

12 July 2020 11:52 AM

Doctors are warning that many private medical practices may be forced to close down without an intervention from medical aid schemes.

Read More arrow_forward

truck-torchedjpg

City of CT condemns attacks on truck operators

12 July 2020 11:07 AM

The City's mayoral committee member for transport, Felicity Purchase, says she's concerned that no arrests have been made in connection with the truck attacks.

Read More arrow_forward

candle.jpg

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

12 July 2020 9:10 AM

Schedules and load shedding status for your area.

Read More arrow_forward

190322reclaim-city-housing-protestjpg

About 600,000 Cape residents on housing waiting list, says Human Settlements MEC

11 July 2020 2:50 PM

The average waiting period for housing applicants in the Western Cape is 15 years, says Human Settlements MEC Tertius Simmers.

Read More arrow_forward

Light bulb, electricity, load shedding.

Load shedding a big blow to local businesses trying to recover from lockdown

11 July 2020 12:23 PM

Eskom announced the return of load shedding on Friday due to reduced generating capacity and increased pressure on the grid.

Read More arrow_forward

