Reinstating alcohol ban may come back to bite govt, say makers of Johnnie Walker
Diageo SA is the country's leading premium spirits company and contributed R200 million in taxes this month alone. But they didn't see the alcohol ban coming.
On Sunday night, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the sale and distribution of alcohol has been suspended with immediate effect.
RELATED: Alcohol prohibited with immediate effect, curfew resumes on Monday
Diageo SA spokesperson Sibani Mngadi says the ban comes as a big surprise for the alcohol industry, which has been consulted on government decisions in the past.
Mngadi says that the alcohol ban will have a detrimental impact on South Africa's already struggling economy.
There will be job losses. It's going to be devastating. It's going to be devastating also to the government at a time when we need maximum contribution to revenue.Sibani Mngadi, Spokesperson - Diageo SA
[South African government] is just bleeding almost R18 billion that you get from tax-related to alcohol, which can't be collected.Sibani Mngadi, Spokesperson - Diageo SA
There are more than one million jobs in the alcohol industry's value chain, thousands of which are now on the line.
Mngadi has questioned the government's decision making around the latest lockdown regulations.
You put a tavern on the one side, which was never assisted financially to kick off their business. They didn't get R5,000 like the taxi industry and they are being shut down at the moment.Sibani Mngadi, Spokesperson - Diageo SA
On the other hand, the taxi industry went straight ahead and violated the rules. It's being rewarded with 100% capacity as well as interprovincial movement.Sibani Mngadi, Spokesperson - Diageo SA
He says the alcohol industry has requested a meeting with government officials to present some of its proposals to curb alcohol abuse and alcohol-related hospital admissions.
Mngadi says the measures included incentives for more effective policing, screening of drinking and driving, and the curfew which has also been reinstated.
The president has argued that these incidents happen at night. If you apply the curfew effectively, then automatically you are reducing the extent of that problem.Sibani Mngadi, Spokesperson - Diageo SA
We wanted to present to the government a much more law enforcement-centered proposal.Sibani Mngadi, Spokesperson - Diageo SA
Listen to the discussion on Today with Kieno Kammies:
More from Local
'Government gave us no forewarning of booze ban' say liquor associations
South African Liquor Brand owners Association CEO Kurt Moore says they were not consulted before the president's announcement.Read More
Truck drivers angry at government's silence on employment of foreign nationals
Fleetwatch editor Patrick O'Leary says the truck driver's union ATDF may have lost control of its members.Read More
Zindzi Mandela, SA ambassador to Denmark, dies
Details surrounding the death of the daughter of former President Nelson Mandela and Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's daughter are still sketchy.Read More
If we don't change our behaviour Covid regulations are meaningless, says analyst
Institute for Global Dialogue Sanusha Naidu says a balance between a State-led and market-led approach in the country is needed.Read More
Alcohol prohibited with immediate effect, curfew resumes on Monday
President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced that the sale and distribution of alcohol has been suspended with immediate effect.Read More
Private practices will be permanently shut without lifeline from medical aids
Doctors are warning that many private medical practices may be forced to close down without an intervention from medical aid schemes.Read More
City of CT condemns attacks on truck operators
The City's mayoral committee member for transport, Felicity Purchase, says she's concerned that no arrests have been made in connection with the truck attacks.Read More
Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town
Schedules and load shedding status for your area.Read More
About 600,000 Cape residents on housing waiting list, says Human Settlements MEC
The average waiting period for housing applicants in the Western Cape is 15 years, says Human Settlements MEC Tertius Simmers.Read More
Load shedding a big blow to local businesses trying to recover from lockdown
Eskom announced the return of load shedding on Friday due to reduced generating capacity and increased pressure on the grid.Read More
More from Business
'Government gave us no forewarning of booze ban' say liquor associations
South African Liquor Brand owners Association CEO Kurt Moore says they were not consulted before the president's announcement.Read More
6 booze restrictions proposed to govt, policy advisor reveals
The Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance in South Africa (SAAPA SA) has advised the command council to introduce tougher restrictions on booze.Read More
Whoops! Presidency backtracks on info stating that leisure travel is allowed
The Presidency has now deleted an infographic on social media suggesting that leisure travel is allowed under level 3 regulations.Read More
Load shedding a big blow to local businesses trying to recover from lockdown
Eskom announced the return of load shedding on Friday due to reduced generating capacity and increased pressure on the grid.Read More
South Africa is an emerging epicentre of hunger – Oxfam
More people are likely to die from Covid-19-related hunger than the disease itself, warns Oxfam in its “Hunger Virus” report.Read More
Small Business Focus: How to get your marketing right in a shrinking media world
Pavlo Phitidis says focus must be on the customer group you are trying to reach. You've got to get your demographics right.Read More
Personal Finance Feature: Julia - The super saver
Though leaving corporate to venture into tourism has been a big test of resilience, she is still happy with her decision.Read More
SA is becoming a country of old people. Median age has risen from 23 to 27
Lumkile Mondi says skills and knowledge that have driven a lot of the growth in the past are going to be undermined.Read More
Supersaver Julia has changed lives, and she can change yours! – Bruce Whitfield
Need the inspiration to save? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews “Supersaver Julia” at around 7:15 pm tonight.Read More
Eskom heaps more misery on SA as load shedding returns. Because the cold front
"The generation system is constrained due to the cold front. Expect load shedding," warns Eskom's Sikonathi Mantshantsha.Read More