Reinstating alcohol ban may come back to bite govt, say makers of Johnnie Walker





Diageo SA is the country's leading premium spirits company and contributed R200 million in taxes this month alone. But they didn't see the alcohol ban coming.

On Sunday night, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the sale and distribution of alcohol has been suspended with immediate effect.

Diageo SA spokesperson Sibani Mngadi says the ban comes as a big surprise for the alcohol industry, which has been consulted on government decisions in the past.

Mngadi says that the alcohol ban will have a detrimental impact on South Africa's already struggling economy.

There will be job losses. It's going to be devastating. It's going to be devastating also to the government at a time when we need maximum contribution to revenue. Sibani Mngadi, Spokesperson - Diageo SA

[South African government] is just bleeding almost R18 billion that you get from tax-related to alcohol, which can't be collected. Sibani Mngadi, Spokesperson - Diageo SA

There are more than one million jobs in the alcohol industry's value chain, thousands of which are now on the line.

Mngadi has questioned the government's decision making around the latest lockdown regulations.

You put a tavern on the one side, which was never assisted financially to kick off their business. They didn't get R5,000 like the taxi industry and they are being shut down at the moment. Sibani Mngadi, Spokesperson - Diageo SA

On the other hand, the taxi industry went straight ahead and violated the rules. It's being rewarded with 100% capacity as well as interprovincial movement. Sibani Mngadi, Spokesperson - Diageo SA

He says the alcohol industry has requested a meeting with government officials to present some of its proposals to curb alcohol abuse and alcohol-related hospital admissions.

Mngadi says the measures included incentives for more effective policing, screening of drinking and driving, and the curfew which has also been reinstated.

The president has argued that these incidents happen at night. If you apply the curfew effectively, then automatically you are reducing the extent of that problem. Sibani Mngadi, Spokesperson - Diageo SA

We wanted to present to the government a much more law enforcement-centered proposal. Sibani Mngadi, Spokesperson - Diageo SA

