'Businesses have civil responsibility to ensure mask-wearing, social distancing'





He says that there must be consequences for businesses that are not ensuring the safety of their workers and customers.

Everybody that is a business operator has now got a civil responsibility to make sure that people wear masks and practice social distancing. Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health

On Sunday night, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the compulsory wearing of masks will be enforced.

"Mask-wearing is not just about protecting yourself, it's about the protection of the other person you come into contact with", Dr Cloete explains.

This is the most important time for us to collectively rise to the reality that Covid-19 is with us... and will be with us for 12 to 18 months until there is a vaccine. Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health

It's so important that every one of us takes a responsibility to wear a mask. Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health

We cannot afford complacency at this time. We have 2,300 Covid-19 deaths. Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health

