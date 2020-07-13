Covid-19: How dangerous is airborne transmission? Prof Mahdi explains





In his latest address to the South African nation, President Cyril Ramaphosa highlighted the recently discovered information on coronavirus airborne droplets.

This could be another way to contract Covid-19 and highlights the importance of wearing face masks for protection.

Shabir Madhi, Professor of Vaccinology at University of the Witwatersrand (Witz), says that airborne droplets are one of three possible ways to get Covid-19. He adds that there is no way of telling which method is more dangerous.

In addition to airborne transmission, there is fomite transmission, which involves touching contaminated surfaces and then the most common form which is the direct transmission between people.

Right now, in any setting, we don't know the relative importance of each of the three different modes of transmission. Shabir Madhi, Professor of Vaccinology at WITS

There is airborne transmission, where you inhale micro-particles directly into your lungs, that are contaminated with the virus. Shabir Madhi, Professor of Vaccinology at WITS

While experts are uncertain about the gravity of each mode of transmission, Professor Madhi says that this most likely depends on the setting you find yourself in.

For example, if you are in a close setting where there is poor ventilation and many people in the room, airborne transmission is more likely to play an important role than fomite transmission. Shabir Madhi, Professor of Vaccinology at WITS

Due to this, Professor Madhi says in light of the new information around airborne transmission, some of the lockdown regulations are contradictory, such as gatherings and increased taxi capacity.

Obviously the more people we have in a taxi the greater the chance that there may be transmission to many people over a short period of time. Shabir Madhi, Professor of Vaccinology at WITS

The same thing goes for seeing contradictions in attending places of worship compared to visiting family. Certainly it may be much safer visiting your family but do it outdoors rather than going indoors. Shabir Madhi, Professor of Vaccinology at WITS

But, he adds, the regulations are sensible given the current situation South Africa is in.

Some of [the regulations] are driven by being pragmatic about where we are and what we can achieve in our own context. Shabir Madhi, Professor of Vaccinology at WITS

At the end of the day, the responsibility really rests in the hands of the citizens. And for the citizens to also take the initiative in terms of measuring their own risk of exposure and what chances they want to take in terms of possibly being infected. Shabir Madhi, Professor of Vaccinology at WITS

Listen to the full audio below: