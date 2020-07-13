[VIDEO] Another cop filmed allegedly kneeling on suspect's neck and head





A video reportedly video filmed from a passing car outside St. Luke’s Hospital-Sacred Heart in Allentown, Pennsylvania shows a police officer putting his knee on a man’s head and neck during an arrest over the weekend.

George Floyd was killed in a similar way in May in Minneapolis, Minnesota, during an arrest for allegedly using a counterfeit banknote.

Floyd's attorney Ben Crump took to Twitter and demanded the officer's name and badge number.

Black Lives Matter protests were held and authorities have said this is now under investigation.

GRAPHIC VIDEO: @AllentownPolice held down this man’s face to the pavement and then one of its officers placed their knee on his neck!! This happened yesterday and is exactly what led to #GeorgeFloyd’s death. We need this officer’s name and badge # NOW. #ICantBreathe pic.twitter.com/3qSlKGSgF4 — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) July 12, 2020

For this and other trending stories listen to Barbara Friedman on Barbs Wire below: