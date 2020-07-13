[VIDEO] Another cop filmed allegedly kneeling on suspect's neck and head

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:20
The Covid-19 Storm: was it avoidable?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Alex van den Heever - chair in the field of Social Security Systems Administration and Management Studies at the Wits
Today at 15:40
Ofentse Mokwena | Why does a looming truck driver strike signal an industry in crisis?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ofentse Mokwena - Transport Economist, Lecturer, and Researcher at the North West University
Today at 15:50
Donor fatigue sets in - but Ladles of Love continue to do incredible work!
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Danny Diliberto - Founder at Ladles of Love
Today at 16:10
CAS COOVADIA: With brave leadership our story can be one of hope and recovery
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Cas Coovadia
Today at 16:20
The start to the PSL and the fight with SAFA
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Comitis - Chairman at Cape Town City F.C.
Today at 16:55
Cars with Juliet McGuire: Volkswagen Amarok Canyon
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Juliet McGuire
Today at 17:05
The leisure travel flip flop
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa - CEO at Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA)
Today at 17:20
Nedbank Business Insider
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:46
South African musicians join forces to encourage unity, resilience, and action
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Zolani Mahola - Lead singer at Freshlyground
Today at 18:08
Government shock surprise with a ban of alcohol sales and distribution
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Alberts - CEO at Restaurant Association Of South Africa
Cas Coovadia - CEO at Business Unity SA
Lucky Ntimane - Convenor at National Liquor Traders Council
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Arthur Karas - Portfolio Manager of MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
Business leaders on how Covid 19 has changed SA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Linda Sinclair - CEO at Sorbet Group
Today at 18:49
Explained: Why quantitative easing isn’t appropriate for South Africa
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nazmeera Moola - Head of SA Investments at Ninety One
Today at 19:19
Business Book feature - ‘Questions Are the Answer: A Breakthrough Approach to Your Most Vexing Problems at Work and in Life Hardcover’, by Hal Gregersen (Author), Ed Catmull (Foreword)
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ian Mann - Regular Book Reviewer and MD at Gateways Business Consultants
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Make Money Mondays
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dineo Moeketsi - Presenter at V Entertainment
Latest Local
Covid-19: How dangerous is airborne transmission? Prof Mahdi explains Shabir Madhi, Professor of Vaccinology at Wits outlines the latest developments in Covid-19 transmissions. 13 July 2020 2:53 PM
'Businesses have civil responsibility to ensure mask-wearing, social distancing' The Western Cape's Head of Health, Dr Keith Cloete, says all businesses have the civil duty to enforce Covid-19 safety measures, p... 13 July 2020 2:44 PM
'Government gave us no forewarning of booze ban' say liquor associations South African Liquor Brand owners Association CEO Kurt Moore says they were not consulted before the president's announcement. 13 July 2020 1:47 PM
[VIDEO] Another cop filmed allegedly kneeling on suspect's neck and head A video shot from a passing car in Allentown in the USA, shockingly like George Floyd's brutal arrest is under investigation. 13 July 2020 2:39 PM
Alcohol prohibited with immediate effect, curfew resumes on Monday President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced that the sale and distribution of alcohol has been suspended with immediate effect. 12 July 2020 8:40 PM
6 booze restrictions proposed to govt, policy advisor reveals The Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance in South Africa (SAAPA SA) has advised the command council to introduce tougher restr... 12 July 2020 1:08 PM
6 booze restrictions proposed to govt, policy advisor reveals The Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance in South Africa (SAAPA SA) has advised the command council to introduce tougher restr... 12 July 2020 1:08 PM
Load shedding a big blow to local businesses trying to recover from lockdown Eskom announced the return of load shedding on Friday due to reduced generating capacity and increased pressure on the grid. 11 July 2020 12:23 PM
South Africa is an emerging epicentre of hunger – Oxfam More people are likely to die from Covid-19-related hunger than the disease itself, warns Oxfam in its “Hunger Virus” report. 10 July 2020 3:39 PM
Private practices will be permanently shut without lifeline from medical aids Doctors are warning that many private medical practices may be forced to close down without an intervention from medical aid schem... 12 July 2020 11:52 AM
CT woman describes having 'terrifying' Covid-19 symptoms for almost four months Cape Town tennis coach Louise Chiat says she and thousands of others have had recurring and debilitating coronavirus symptoms for... 11 July 2020 11:00 AM
Great White named Helen filmed, for 1st time ever, strategically killing a whale Shark expert Ryan Johnson recounts, in detail, the strategic way a Great White went about killing a whale 10 times its size. 10 July 2020 11:30 AM
'People like Pat Symcox are completely oblivious to issues of structural racism' "Was I surprised by Graeme Smith’s lukewarm response? Probably not," says freelance journalist Niren Tolsi. 10 July 2020 1:48 PM
Are the Stormers - who selflessly put themselves in harm’s way - in quarantine? "The Stormers are all getting tested," says John Goliath. "It’s fantastic that they do it, but there’s a risk involved." 9 July 2020 1:29 PM
[WATCH] Golfer David Poulter caught farting on mic, and his hilarious response Golfer Ian Poulter 'let one rip' as they say just after opponent Greg Chalmers was teeing off at the Travelers Championship. 6 July 2020 11:28 AM
[VIDEO] Another cop filmed allegedly kneeling on suspect's neck and head

13 July 2020 2:39 PM
by
Tags:
CapeTalk Viral

A video shot from a passing car in Allentown in the USA, shockingly like George Floyd's brutal arrest is under investigation.

A video reportedly video filmed from a passing car outside St. Luke’s Hospital-Sacred Heart in Allentown, Pennsylvania shows a police officer putting his knee on a man’s head and neck during an arrest over the weekend.

George Floyd was killed in a similar way in May in Minneapolis, Minnesota, during an arrest for allegedly using a counterfeit banknote.

Floyd's attorney Ben Crump took to Twitter and demanded the officer's name and badge number.

Black Lives Matter protests were held and authorities have said this is now under investigation.

For this and other trending stories listen to Barbara Friedman on Barbs Wire below:


13 July 2020 2:39 PM
by
Tags:
CapeTalk Viral

Share this:
