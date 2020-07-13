Curfew and booze ban a double whammy that will sink dozens of restaurants - Rasa





The Restaurant Association of South Africa (Rasa) says many of its members have announced that they'll be closing their doors following the return of the curfew and alcohol ban.

Rasa CEO Wendy Alberts says many struggling restaurants have relied on alcohol takeaways and dinner reservations since reopening two weeks ago.

Alberts has slammed the government for reinstating the curfew and alcohol ban without consulting with industry.

It's irresponsible for the government to not consult with us as an industry. Wendy Alberts, CEO - Restaurant Association of SA

All we've asked for from the onset is transparent communication, clarity, and the opportunity to engage with the government. Wendy Alberts, CEO - Restaurant Association of SA

We are the largest industry that's affected by the curfew. If they consulted with us, we could have told them that it makes no financial sense for us not to serve dinner. Wendy Alberts, CEO - Restaurant Association of SA

She says President Cyril Ramaphosa has no idea of the hardship faced by the decimated restaurant sector.

According to Alberts, a number of Rasa members have contacted the association overnight to announce their decision to retrench staff and close their doors until level 1 lockdown.

We've received a massive number of reports from members of the association who've decided to simply retrench all their staff and close their doors until level 1. They don't have the financial means to continue. Wendy Alberts, CEO - Restaurant Association of SA

There's just no money left in the industry left to support the businesses. Wendy Alberts, CEO - Restaurant Association of SA

Rasa is preparing its legal papers to approach the National Liquor Authority to get rebates for roughly 10,000 restaurants.

