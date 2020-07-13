Curfew and booze ban a double whammy that will sink dozens of restaurants - Rasa

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[PICS] Mopping up underway after CT storm wreaks havoc Trees were uprooted, roofs were blown off and even school structures were damaged following a strong storm in the Mother City. 13 July 2020 8:39 PM
Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town Schedules and load shedding status for your area. 13 July 2020 7:48 PM
Donations are dropping, but Ladles of Love continues to feed the hungry From soups to sandwiches, charity organisation Ladles of Love offers relief for those in need. 13 July 2020 6:04 PM
View all Local
'Few restaurants will now survive without selling alcohol. We were blindsided' Bruce Whitfield interviews reps from the Restaurant Association Of SA, Business Unity SA and the National Liquor Traders Council. 13 July 2020 6:33 PM
[VIDEO] Another cop filmed allegedly kneeling on suspect's neck and head A video shot from a passing car in Allentown in the USA, shockingly like George Floyd's brutal arrest is under investigation. 13 July 2020 2:39 PM
'Government gave us no forewarning of booze ban' say liquor associations South African Liquor Brand owners Association CEO Kurt Moore says they were not consulted before the president's announcement. 13 July 2020 1:47 PM
View all Politics
View all Business
[PICS] Snow and much-needed rainfall hit Sutherland over the weekend The town of Sutherland was covered with snow and received some of the most significant rainfall in years this past weekend. 13 July 2020 5:18 PM
Private practices will be permanently shut without lifeline from medical aids Doctors are warning that many private medical practices may be forced to close down without an intervention from medical aid schem... 12 July 2020 11:52 AM
CT woman describes having 'terrifying' Covid-19 symptoms for almost four months Cape Town tennis coach Louise Chiat says she and thousands of others have had recurring and debilitating coronavirus symptoms for... 11 July 2020 11:00 AM
View all Lifestyle
'People like Pat Symcox are completely oblivious to issues of structural racism' "Was I surprised by Graeme Smith’s lukewarm response? Probably not," says freelance journalist Niren Tolsi. 10 July 2020 1:48 PM
Are the Stormers - who selflessly put themselves in harm’s way - in quarantine? "The Stormers are all getting tested," says John Goliath. "It’s fantastic that they do it, but there’s a risk involved." 9 July 2020 1:29 PM
[WATCH] Golfer David Poulter caught farting on mic, and his hilarious response Golfer Ian Poulter 'let one rip' as they say just after opponent Greg Chalmers was teeing off at the Travelers Championship. 6 July 2020 11:28 AM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
[VIDEO] Another cop filmed allegedly kneeling on suspect's neck and head A video shot from a passing car in Allentown in the USA, shockingly like George Floyd's brutal arrest is under investigation. 13 July 2020 2:39 PM
CT woman describes having 'terrifying' Covid-19 symptoms for almost four months Cape Town tennis coach Louise Chiat says she and thousands of others have had recurring and debilitating coronavirus symptoms for... 11 July 2020 11:00 AM
South Africa is an emerging epicentre of hunger – Oxfam More people are likely to die from Covid-19-related hunger than the disease itself, warns Oxfam in its “Hunger Virus” report. 10 July 2020 3:39 PM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

Curfew and booze ban a double whammy that will sink dozens of restaurants - Rasa

13 July 2020 4:06 PM
by
Tags:
Economy
Alcohol ban
booze ban
wendy alberts
curfew
Restaurant Association
Rasa

Wendy Alberts, the CEO of Rasa, says Sunday's announcement was a blow in the dark that will force dozens of restaurants to close.

The Restaurant Association of South Africa (Rasa) says many of its members have announced that they'll be closing their doors following the return of the curfew and alcohol ban.

Rasa CEO Wendy Alberts says many struggling restaurants have relied on alcohol takeaways and dinner reservations since reopening two weeks ago.

Alberts has slammed the government for reinstating the curfew and alcohol ban without consulting with industry.

RELATED: 'Government gave us no forewarning of booze ban' say liquor associations

It's irresponsible for the government to not consult with us as an industry.

Wendy Alberts, CEO - Restaurant Association of SA

All we've asked for from the onset is transparent communication, clarity, and the opportunity to engage with the government.

Wendy Alberts, CEO - Restaurant Association of SA

We are the largest industry that's affected by the curfew. If they consulted with us, we could have told them that it makes no financial sense for us not to serve dinner.

Wendy Alberts, CEO - Restaurant Association of SA

She says President Cyril Ramaphosa has no idea of the hardship faced by the decimated restaurant sector.

According to Alberts, a number of Rasa members have contacted the association overnight to announce their decision to retrench staff and close their doors until level 1 lockdown.

We've received a massive number of reports from members of the association who've decided to simply retrench all their staff and close their doors until level 1. They don't have the financial means to continue.

Wendy Alberts, CEO - Restaurant Association of SA

There's just no money left in the industry left to support the businesses.

Wendy Alberts, CEO - Restaurant Association of SA

Rasa is preparing its legal papers to approach the National Liquor Authority to get rebates for roughly 10,000 restaurants.

Listen to Wendy Alberts in conversation with Pippa Hudson:


13 July 2020 4:06 PM
by
Tags:
Economy
Alcohol ban
booze ban
wendy alberts
curfew
Restaurant Association
Rasa

Recommended

More from Business

160520DineoMoeketsi.jpg

'I spend extravagantly on shoes. I have various pairs of Christian Louboutin'

13 July 2020 8:15 PM

Arabile Gumede interviews actress Dineo Moeketsi (Langa) about her attitude to money and beliefs about it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

foschinijpg

Foschini offers to buy Jet from Edcon

13 July 2020 7:34 PM

The Foschini Group is offering to buy 371 JET stores. The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews portfolio manager Evan Walker.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

hotel-room-bed-accommodation-tourism-travel-vacation-leisure-break-sleep-123rf

Tourism sector explores legal options after govt gazettes redrafted travel rules

13 July 2020 7:29 PM

Cogta Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma gazetted updated regulations on Sunday removing any ambiguity around overnight leisure travel.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Quantitative easing printing money 123rfbusiness 123rf

Why South Africa – much like Zimbabwe - can’t print money to pay for Covid-19

13 July 2020 7:10 PM

Why "quantitative easing" can’t work in South Africa, according to Nazmeera Moola (Head of SA Investments at Ninety One).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Red wine white woman female funny reaction 123rf 123rflifestyle

'Few restaurants will now survive without selling alcohol. We were blindsided'

13 July 2020 6:33 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews reps from the Restaurant Association Of SA, Business Unity SA and the National Liquor Traders Council.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

liquor-sales-alcohol-beer-booze-drinking-consumption-drinks-bottles-123rf

'Government gave us no forewarning of booze ban' say liquor associations

13 July 2020 1:47 PM

South African Liquor Brand owners Association CEO Kurt Moore says they were not consulted before the president's announcement.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

alcohol-liquor-outlet-store-booze-spirits-brandy-whiskey-drinking-bottle-123rf

Reinstating alcohol ban may come back to bite govt, say makers of Johnnie Walker

13 July 2020 11:29 AM

Diageo SA, producers of household liquor brands such as Johnnie Walker, Smirnoff, Ciroc, and Tanqueray, says the ban will have a devastating impact on the economy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

liquor-sales-alcohol-beer-booze-drinking-consumption-drinks-bottles-123rf

6 booze restrictions proposed to govt, policy advisor reveals

12 July 2020 1:08 PM

The Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance in South Africa (SAAPA SA) has advised the command council to introduce tougher restrictions on booze.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

hotel-room-bed-accommodation-tourism-travel-vacation-leisure-break-sleep-123rf

Whoops! Presidency backtracks on info stating that leisure travel is allowed

11 July 2020 1:10 PM

The Presidency has now deleted an infographic on social media suggesting that leisure travel is allowed under level 3 regulations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Light bulb, electricity, load shedding.

Load shedding a big blow to local businesses trying to recover from lockdown

11 July 2020 12:23 PM

Eskom announced the return of load shedding on Friday due to reduced generating capacity and increased pressure on the grid.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

160520DineoMoeketsi.jpg

'I spend extravagantly on shoes. I have various pairs of Christian Louboutin'

13 July 2020 8:15 PM

Arabile Gumede interviews actress Dineo Moeketsi (Langa) about her attitude to money and beliefs about it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

hotel-room-bed-accommodation-tourism-travel-vacation-leisure-break-sleep-123rf

Tourism sector explores legal options after govt gazettes redrafted travel rules

13 July 2020 7:29 PM

Cogta Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma gazetted updated regulations on Sunday removing any ambiguity around overnight leisure travel.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Red wine white woman female funny reaction 123rf 123rflifestyle

'Few restaurants will now survive without selling alcohol. We were blindsided'

13 July 2020 6:33 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews reps from the Restaurant Association Of SA, Business Unity SA and the National Liquor Traders Council.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190722 cold winter gear snow cold snap scarf beanie

[PICS] Snow and much-needed rainfall hit Sutherland over the weekend

13 July 2020 5:18 PM

The town of Sutherland was covered with snow and received some of the most significant rainfall in years this past weekend.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pediatrician entertaining patient children doctor medical 123rflifestyle 123rf

Private practices will be permanently shut without lifeline from medical aids

12 July 2020 11:52 AM

Doctors are warning that many private medical practices may be forced to close down without an intervention from medical aid schemes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

woman-mask-covid19-virus-symptoms-self-isolation-quarantine-laptop-at-home-123rf

CT woman describes having 'terrifying' Covid-19 symptoms for almost four months

11 July 2020 11:00 AM

Cape Town tennis coach Louise Chiat says she and thousands of others have had recurring and debilitating coronavirus symptoms for months.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Great White shark 123rf 123rflifestyle

Great White named Helen filmed, for 1st time ever, strategically killing a whale

10 July 2020 11:30 AM

Shark expert Ryan Johnson recounts, in detail, the strategic way a Great White went about killing a whale 10 times its size.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

sophie-rebecca-ballet-dancerjpg

Meet Sophie Rebecca, the trans ballet dancer challenging long-held stereotypes

10 July 2020 11:14 AM

UK ballet dancer Sophie Rebecca is the first openly transgender person to train on the Royal Academy of Dance's syllabus for female dancers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

bill-nye-screengrabpng

[WATCH] Bill Nye The Science Guy says wear a mask!

10 July 2020 10:26 AM

This is literally a matter of life or death exclaims Bill in his TikTok video that has had over 10 million views.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town CBD during lockdown Step Above

Weekday traffic in Cape Town still way below pre-lockdown levels

8 July 2020 3:03 PM

Traffic volumes on the N1, N2, N7 and M5 freeways were only at about 65% of normal levels by the end of June.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Jason Staggie uncovers his family's ties with the notorious Hard Livings gang

Entertainment Local

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

Local

Why South Africa – much like Zimbabwe - can’t print money to pay for Covid-19

Business Opinion

EWN Highlights

Zulu: We are still experiencing issues with paying out relief grants

13 July 2020 8:21 PM

WHO: There will be no return to old normal after COVID-19 pandemic

13 July 2020 8:19 PM

Overnight storm leaves a trail of damage across the Western Cape

13 July 2020 7:31 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA