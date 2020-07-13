'I spend extravagantly on shoes. I have various pairs of Christian Louboutin'

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[PICS] Mopping up underway after CT storm wreaks havoc Trees were uprooted, roofs were blown off and even school structures were damaged following a strong storm in the Mother City. 13 July 2020 8:39 PM
Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town Schedules and load shedding status for your area. 13 July 2020 7:48 PM
Donations are dropping, but Ladles of Love continues to feed the hungry From soups to sandwiches, charity organisation Ladles of Love offers relief for those in need. 13 July 2020 6:04 PM
View all Local
'Few restaurants will now survive without selling alcohol. We were blindsided' Bruce Whitfield interviews reps from the Restaurant Association Of SA, Business Unity SA and the National Liquor Traders Council. 13 July 2020 6:33 PM
[VIDEO] Another cop filmed allegedly kneeling on suspect's neck and head A video shot from a passing car in Allentown in the USA, shockingly like George Floyd's brutal arrest is under investigation. 13 July 2020 2:39 PM
'Government gave us no forewarning of booze ban' say liquor associations South African Liquor Brand owners Association CEO Kurt Moore says they were not consulted before the president's announcement. 13 July 2020 1:47 PM
View all Politics
Foschini offers to buy Jet from Edcon The Foschini Group is offering to buy 371 JET stores. The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews portfolio manager Evan Walker. 13 July 2020 7:34 PM
Tourism sector explores legal options after govt gazettes redrafted travel rules Cogta Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma gazetted updated regulations on Sunday removing any ambiguity around overnight leisure trave... 13 July 2020 7:29 PM
Curfew and booze ban a double whammy that will sink dozens of restaurants - Rasa Wendy Alberts, the CEO of Rasa, says Sunday's announcement was a blow in the dark that will force dozens of restaurants to close. 13 July 2020 4:06 PM
View all Business
[PICS] Snow and much-needed rainfall hit Sutherland over the weekend The town of Sutherland was covered with snow and received some of the most significant rainfall in years this past weekend. 13 July 2020 5:18 PM
Private practices will be permanently shut without lifeline from medical aids Doctors are warning that many private medical practices may be forced to close down without an intervention from medical aid schem... 12 July 2020 11:52 AM
CT woman describes having 'terrifying' Covid-19 symptoms for almost four months Cape Town tennis coach Louise Chiat says she and thousands of others have had recurring and debilitating coronavirus symptoms for... 11 July 2020 11:00 AM
View all Lifestyle
'People like Pat Symcox are completely oblivious to issues of structural racism' "Was I surprised by Graeme Smith’s lukewarm response? Probably not," says freelance journalist Niren Tolsi. 10 July 2020 1:48 PM
Are the Stormers - who selflessly put themselves in harm’s way - in quarantine? "The Stormers are all getting tested," says John Goliath. "It’s fantastic that they do it, but there’s a risk involved." 9 July 2020 1:29 PM
[WATCH] Golfer David Poulter caught farting on mic, and his hilarious response Golfer Ian Poulter 'let one rip' as they say just after opponent Greg Chalmers was teeing off at the Travelers Championship. 6 July 2020 11:28 AM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Opinion
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle
fiber_manual_record
Entertainment

'I spend extravagantly on shoes. I have various pairs of Christian Louboutin'

13 July 2020 8:15 PM
by
Tags:
Hollywood
Johannesburg
Charlize Theron
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Braamfontein
Dineo Moeketsi
Mzansi magic
The Queen
National School of the Arts
Make Money Mondays
money beliefs
M-Net
make money mondays personal edition
high school musical
V Entertainment
Kea Khoza
KG Moeketsi
Zothile "Solo" Lang
New School for Jazz and Contemporary Music

Arabile Gumede interviews actress Dineo Moeketsi (Langa) about her attitude to money and beliefs about it.

Every week The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews a famous person about her or his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.) as part of his weekly “Make Money Mondays, Personal Edition” feature.

This week Arabile Gumede (in for Whitfield) spoke to V Entertainment presenter and actress Dineo Langa (Moeketsi).

Also, read:

TV personality and actress Dineo Moeketsi at the premiere of local movie production Mrs Right Guy. Picture: Neo Koza/EWN.

Langa is probably most well-known for playing Kea Khoza on The Queen (Mzansi Magic).

She is the daughter of radio host KG Moeketsi, who raised her as a single parent.

Langa is married to rapper Zothile "Solo" Langa.

Langa – a singer also – sung backup vocals for Flash Republic and was a top contender in M-Net’s High School Musical: Spotlight South Africa (2008).

Langa graduated from the National School of the Arts in Braamfontein (Johannesburg), Academy Award-winning actress Charlize Theron's alma mater.

She also attended the New School for Jazz and Contemporary Music in New York.

  • What is it that Langa believes about money?

  • Does it keep her up at night?

  • Does she spend like crazy or save compulsively?

  • How did her childhood experiences shape her views on money?

My first interaction with money was in my teens. My mother decided I deserved an allowance. This was on top of tuckshop money my grandmother gave me… I was spoiled with everything!

Dineo Langa

My mom was a smart, money-savvy person. She opened a bank account for me when I was 12… I didn’t have access to it… It made me miserable! I wanted all the money now, and I wanted to buy everything…

Dineo Langa

I’m so glad my husband is not listening right now! Luxury shoes… it sounds so obnoxious – I have various pairs of Christian Louboutin.

Dineo Langa

Listen to the interview in the audio below (and scroll down for more quotes from it).

My great-grandmother constantly encouraged the culture of saving. She was a huge, huge saver…

Dineo Langa

Unfortunately, some of us learn by putting our hands into the fire… I’m becoming much better at saving, but I’m still slightly impulsive when it comes to luxury items.

Dineo Langa

I was a waiter at 16. It’s hardcore! They don’t care about your feelings.

Dineo Langa

My life took a twist. I lost my great-grandmother at 15…

Dineo Langa

Clothes were my kryptonite in high school and it’s my kryptonite today.

Dineo Langa

My husband and I own a production company… It’s been a hurricane!

Dineo Langa

13 July 2020 8:15 PM
by
Tags:
Hollywood
Johannesburg
Charlize Theron
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Braamfontein
Dineo Moeketsi
Mzansi magic
The Queen
National School of the Arts
Make Money Mondays
money beliefs
M-Net
make money mondays personal edition
high school musical
V Entertainment
Kea Khoza
KG Moeketsi
Zothile "Solo" Lang
New School for Jazz and Contemporary Music

Recommended

More from Make Money Mondays

Aisha Pandor SweepSouth Alen Ribic

Job won’t make you rich. You must earn in your sleep - Aisha Pandor, SweepSouth

6 July 2020 8:39 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to SweepSouth cofounder Aisha Pandor about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eon de Vos

What in the world happened to Eon de Vos? And what does he believe about money?

29 June 2020 8:30 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Eon de Vos about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

e-zktkxn-400x400jpg

PJ Powers on lockdown and money

11 May 2020 8:32 PM

The woman who made us sing and dance and laugh and feel with Jabulani, talks lockdown and money tonight.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nataniël

'My most precious possession is a collection of letters from my grandmother'

20 April 2020 8:15 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Afrikaner icon Nataniël about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

160204Jan-HendrikvanderWest.jpg

Michelin star chef Jan Hendrik van der Westhuizen shares his money recipe

9 March 2020 8:32 PM

In 2016, he became the first SA chef to receive a Michelin star after opening his restaurant in Nice, France called JAN.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

947 Breakfast Club - Tsogo Sun Sunbreaks Summer Getaway - John Smit

Rugby legend John Smit on how he does not drop the finance ball

24 February 2020 8:29 PM

Rugby legend John Smit opens up about money and career changes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

130408jackparow.jpg

Jack Parow talks money, honey

17 February 2020 8:43 PM

Jack Parow tells The Money Show how he runs his finances cooler than you.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

download-6jpg

SuzelleDIY on how to DIY money matters

27 January 2020 8:39 PM

She loves ''braaing, dinner parties and DIY...and to go out for a koffie with my best friend Marianne''.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

1530282457-34-mm-b-2017png

TV anchor Macfarlane Moleli talks money

20 January 2020 8:22 PM

Macfarlane Moleli tells The Money Show how he structures his life and sets goals.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Motshidisi Mohono, sports anchor. Twitter

Sports anchor Motshidisi Mohono shares her money game plan

13 January 2020 8:31 PM

Motshidisi Mohono is one of the leading women sports reporters in South Africa. The Money Show asked her how she makes sure she’s top of her game with her money matters.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Jason Staggie uncovers his family's ties with the notorious Hard Livings gang

Entertainment Local

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

Local

Why South Africa – much like Zimbabwe - can’t print money to pay for Covid-19

Business Opinion

EWN Highlights

Zulu: We are still experiencing issues with paying out relief grants

13 July 2020 8:21 PM

WHO: There will be no return to old normal after COVID-19 pandemic

13 July 2020 8:19 PM

Overnight storm leaves a trail of damage across the Western Cape

13 July 2020 7:31 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA