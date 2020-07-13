[PICS] Snow and much-needed rainfall hit Sutherland over the weekend





Jurg Wagenaar, a guest house and campsite owner who also runs an amateur stargazing facility in the Northern Cape town, says Sutherland - which has been in the grips of a drought - received 30mm of rain.

The town is known for being the home of South Africa's astronomical observatories, but also for its bitterly cold winters each year.

We had a little bit of snow. It's always exciting. We also had 30mm of rain. We're very grateful for that. Jurg Wagenaar, Guest house owner

Sutherland has been experiencing a drought for seven years, this is the first "decent" rain that we've had in many many years, and we're looking forward to some more. Jurg Wagenaar, Guest house owner

Wagenaar says hospitality businesses in the small town are seriously struggling with the current ban on interprovincial leisure travel.

Their local tourism industry is surviving on business travel, thanks to a group of engineers who are working on the installation of wind turbines in the region.

We've got a few people staying at the guesthouses working on the windpumps. Jurg Wagenaar, Guest house owner

Despite very little tourism and temperatures of 2 degrees Celsius, Wagenaar says the people of Sutherland always look on the bright side.

We're always happy, even if it's cold we make the best out of every day. Jurg Wagenaar, Guest house owner

