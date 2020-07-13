Donations are dropping, but Ladles of Love continues to feed the hungry





When lockdown started, many people opened their hearts and their wallets to help feed the most vulnerable. We all knew that the country was facing difficult times, and that economy would take a hit.

The initial outpouring of generosity means that operations, like soup kitchen Ladles of Love, were able to expand and feed thousands of people across the Cape. But now three months into lockdown, donations of food and money are slowing down.

Danny Diliberto, founder at Ladles of Love, says that they have seen fewer donations come in, but they are still recovering enough to continue providing food to those in need.

In May, I think we were receiving around 35 to 40 donations a day, and that varied from R50 to thousands of rands. And we are now sitting at around 20 donations a day. Danny Diliberto, founder at Ladles of Love

With our sandwich drive, we are struggling to keep it going. We were doing about 140 000 sandwiches a week, we are down to about 100 000 now, still fantastic, but 40 000 drop is quite a lot when people turn to it. Danny Diliberto, founder at Ladles of Love

In addition to the sandwiches, Ladles of Love also provide cooked meals, and send bulk parcels to soup kitchens in need, so they can make and distribute food in various communities.

We are working with a catering company, Dish Social, out in Observatory. We are using their kitchens to make hot food. There are various soup kitchens, we give them the hot food, already cooked and they will take out to their community and serve it to the people. Danny Diliberto, founder at Ladles of Love

We have out bulk parcels, which is anywhere from 150 kilos all the way to our biggest which is 4 tons, of produce which they come and collect and cook it for their own soups kitchens. Danny Diliberto, founder at Ladles of Love

The sandwiches, we collect. We just hit 1.4 million sandwiches last week that we have sent out into the community. Danny Diliberto, founder at Ladles of Love

Ladles of Love is run purely on donations.

With the increased demand for food relief, they have had to employ a core team to help steer their operation. The organisation is also working with around 250 to 300 hundred beneficiaries who they help directly.

We are processing around 45 tons of food a week, which equates to around 370 000 meals a week. Danny Diliberto, founder at Ladles of Love

To help Ladles of Love continue their good work, either through donations or volunteering go to ctloved.co.za or ladlesoflove.org.za

