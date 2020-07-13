Donations are dropping, but Ladles of Love continues to feed the hungry
When lockdown started, many people opened their hearts and their wallets to help feed the most vulnerable. We all knew that the country was facing difficult times, and that economy would take a hit.
The initial outpouring of generosity means that operations, like soup kitchen Ladles of Love, were able to expand and feed thousands of people across the Cape. But now three months into lockdown, donations of food and money are slowing down.
Danny Diliberto, founder at Ladles of Love, says that they have seen fewer donations come in, but they are still recovering enough to continue providing food to those in need.
In May, I think we were receiving around 35 to 40 donations a day, and that varied from R50 to thousands of rands. And we are now sitting at around 20 donations a day.Danny Diliberto, founder at Ladles of Love
With our sandwich drive, we are struggling to keep it going. We were doing about 140 000 sandwiches a week, we are down to about 100 000 now, still fantastic, but 40 000 drop is quite a lot when people turn to it.Danny Diliberto, founder at Ladles of Love
In addition to the sandwiches, Ladles of Love also provide cooked meals, and send bulk parcels to soup kitchens in need, so they can make and distribute food in various communities.
We are working with a catering company, Dish Social, out in Observatory. We are using their kitchens to make hot food. There are various soup kitchens, we give them the hot food, already cooked and they will take out to their community and serve it to the people.Danny Diliberto, founder at Ladles of Love
We have out bulk parcels, which is anywhere from 150 kilos all the way to our biggest which is 4 tons, of produce which they come and collect and cook it for their own soups kitchens.Danny Diliberto, founder at Ladles of Love
The sandwiches, we collect. We just hit 1.4 million sandwiches last week that we have sent out into the community.Danny Diliberto, founder at Ladles of Love
Ladles of Love is run purely on donations.
With the increased demand for food relief, they have had to employ a core team to help steer their operation. The organisation is also working with around 250 to 300 hundred beneficiaries who they help directly.
We are processing around 45 tons of food a week, which equates to around 370 000 meals a week.Danny Diliberto, founder at Ladles of Love
To help Ladles of Love continue their good work, either through donations or volunteering go to ctloved.co.za or ladlesoflove.org.za
Listen to the full interview below:
More from Local
[PICS] Mopping up underway after CT storm wreaks havoc
Trees were uprooted, roofs were blown off and even school structures were damaged following a strong storm in the Mother City.Read More
Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town
Schedules and load shedding status for your area.Read More
Jason Staggie uncovers his family's ties with the notorious Hard Livings gang
Filmmaker and author Jason Staggie shares how his family was led into a life of crime in his documentary film 'Hard Livings'.Read More
[PICS] Snow and much-needed rainfall hit Sutherland over the weekend
The town of Sutherland was covered with snow and received some of the most significant rainfall in years this past weekend.Read More
Covid-19: How dangerous is airborne transmission? Prof Mahdi explains
Shabir Madhi, Professor of Vaccinology at Wits outlines the latest developments in Covid-19 transmissions.Read More
'Businesses have civil responsibility to ensure mask-wearing, social distancing'
The Western Cape's Head of Health, Dr Keith Cloete, says all businesses have the civil duty to enforce Covid-19 safety measures, particularly mask-wearing.Read More
'Government gave us no forewarning of booze ban' say liquor associations
South African Liquor Brand owners Association CEO Kurt Moore says they were not consulted before the president's announcement.Read More
Truck drivers angry at government's silence on employment of foreign nationals
Fleetwatch editor Patrick O'Leary says the truck driver's union ATDF may have lost control of its members.Read More
Reinstating alcohol ban may come back to bite govt, say makers of Johnnie Walker
Diageo SA, producers of household liquor brands such as Johnnie Walker, Smirnoff, Ciroc, and Tanqueray, says the ban will have a devastating impact on the economy.Read More
Zindzi Mandela, SA ambassador to Denmark, dies
Details surrounding the death of the daughter of former President Nelson Mandela and Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's daughter are still sketchy.Read More