Why South Africa – much like Zimbabwe - can’t print money to pay for Covid-19
Quantitative easing (“printing money” amongst impolite company) is inappropriate for a broke South Africa struggling to finance the fight against Covid-19, argues Nazmeera Moola (Head of SA Investments at Ninety One).
Read: Why quantitative easing isn’t appropriate for South Africa – Daily Maverick
Instead, she argues, we need structural reforms to boost economic growth and, therefore, tax revenue.
The government must, she says, cut expenditure.
This year, about 60% of all tax revenue will go towards paying government employees’ salaries.
In 2019, it was 47%.
If the government cuts total public sector wages by only 7%, it would free up enough money to pay a R350 per month Basic Income Grant to every person without a job between the ages of 19 and 59, says Moola.
“We would be cutting the wages of 2.5% of the population by 7% to pay a Basic Income Grant to 16% of the population,” says Moola.
Arabile Gumede (in for The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield) asked Moola to explain why she believes quantitative easing isn’t appropriate for South Africa and why Argentina, Venezuela and Zimbabwe may offer a warning to us.
We have a multi-year funding gap. We have expenditure that is unsustainable… and growth that perpetually disappoints…Nazmeera Moola, Head of SA Investments - Ninety One
... Argentina, Venezuela and Zimbabwe are examples…Nazmeera Moola, Head of SA Investments - Ninety One
Our expenditure is too high, and growth is too low. We must do the hard stuff, unfortunately…Nazmeera Moola, Head of SA Investments - Ninety One
When you realise where the debt-to-GDP ratio is going… it starts to look pretty scary!Nazmeera Moola, Head of SA Investments - Ninety One
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
More from Business
'I spend extravagantly on shoes. I have various pairs of Christian Louboutin'
Arabile Gumede interviews actress Dineo Moeketsi (Langa) about her attitude to money and beliefs about it.Read More
Foschini offers to buy Jet from Edcon
The Foschini Group is offering to buy 371 JET stores. The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews portfolio manager Evan Walker.Read More
Tourism sector explores legal options after govt gazettes redrafted travel rules
Cogta Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma gazetted updated regulations on Sunday removing any ambiguity around overnight leisure travel.Read More
'Few restaurants will now survive without selling alcohol. We were blindsided'
Bruce Whitfield interviews reps from the Restaurant Association Of SA, Business Unity SA and the National Liquor Traders Council.Read More
Curfew and booze ban a double whammy that will sink dozens of restaurants - Rasa
Wendy Alberts, the CEO of Rasa, says Sunday's announcement was a blow in the dark that will force dozens of restaurants to close.Read More
'Government gave us no forewarning of booze ban' say liquor associations
South African Liquor Brand owners Association CEO Kurt Moore says they were not consulted before the president's announcement.Read More
Reinstating alcohol ban may come back to bite govt, say makers of Johnnie Walker
Diageo SA, producers of household liquor brands such as Johnnie Walker, Smirnoff, Ciroc, and Tanqueray, says the ban will have a devastating impact on the economy.Read More
6 booze restrictions proposed to govt, policy advisor reveals
The Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance in South Africa (SAAPA SA) has advised the command council to introduce tougher restrictions on booze.Read More
Whoops! Presidency backtracks on info stating that leisure travel is allowed
The Presidency has now deleted an infographic on social media suggesting that leisure travel is allowed under level 3 regulations.Read More
Load shedding a big blow to local businesses trying to recover from lockdown
Eskom announced the return of load shedding on Friday due to reduced generating capacity and increased pressure on the grid.Read More
More from Opinion
'I spend extravagantly on shoes. I have various pairs of Christian Louboutin'
Arabile Gumede interviews actress Dineo Moeketsi (Langa) about her attitude to money and beliefs about it.Read More
Foschini offers to buy Jet from Edcon
The Foschini Group is offering to buy 371 JET stores. The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews portfolio manager Evan Walker.Read More
'Few restaurants will now survive without selling alcohol. We were blindsided'
Bruce Whitfield interviews reps from the Restaurant Association Of SA, Business Unity SA and the National Liquor Traders Council.Read More
South Africa is an emerging epicentre of hunger – Oxfam
More people are likely to die from Covid-19-related hunger than the disease itself, warns Oxfam in its “Hunger Virus” report.Read More
'People like Pat Symcox are completely oblivious to issues of structural racism'
"Was I surprised by Graeme Smith’s lukewarm response? Probably not," says freelance journalist Niren Tolsi.Read More
Weekday traffic in Cape Town still way below pre-lockdown levels
Traffic volumes on the N1, N2, N7 and M5 freeways were only at about 65% of normal levels by the end of June.Read More
'Demand for property below R3 million is starting to recover'
For some properties – with interest rates at half-a-century lows – it’s becoming cheaper to buy than to rent.Read More
Old Mutual's hackneyed new TV ad looks like Allan Gray in green – Andy Rice
Ouch! The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield asks Andy Rice why he gives Old Mutual’s new television commercial a “zero”.Read More
Clover’s trippy blue bottle ad campaign – so bad (and bizarre) it’s good
People will be talking about it ‘till they’re blue in the face. The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews ad expert Andy Rice.Read More
Shareholder activists grill Santam about 'business interruption insurance'
The lockdown did it – not the pandemic – so we can’t pay, argues Santam. Bruce Whitfield interviews Tracey Davies of Just Share.Read More