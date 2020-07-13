Why South Africa – much like Zimbabwe - can’t print money to pay for Covid-19

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
View all Local
'Few restaurants will now survive without selling alcohol. We were blindsided' Bruce Whitfield interviews reps from the Restaurant Association Of SA, Business Unity SA and the National Liquor Traders Council. 13 July 2020 6:33 PM
[VIDEO] Another cop filmed allegedly kneeling on suspect's neck and head A video shot from a passing car in Allentown in the USA, shockingly like George Floyd's brutal arrest is under investigation. 13 July 2020 2:39 PM
'Government gave us no forewarning of booze ban' say liquor associations South African Liquor Brand owners Association CEO Kurt Moore says they were not consulted before the president's announcement. 13 July 2020 1:47 PM
View all Politics
Foschini offers to buy Jet from Edcon The Foschini Group is offering to buy 371 JET stores. The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews portfolio manager Evan Walker. 13 July 2020 7:34 PM
Tourism sector explores legal options after govt gazettes redrafted travel rules Cogta Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma gazetted updated regulations on Sunday removing any ambiguity around overnight leisure trave... 13 July 2020 7:29 PM
Curfew and booze ban a double whammy that will sink dozens of restaurants - Rasa Wendy Alberts, the CEO of Rasa, says Sunday's announcement was a blow in the dark that will force dozens of restaurants to close. 13 July 2020 4:06 PM
View all Business
[PICS] Snow and much-needed rainfall hit Sutherland over the weekend The town of Sutherland was covered with snow and received some of the most significant rainfall in years this past weekend. 13 July 2020 5:18 PM
Private practices will be permanently shut without lifeline from medical aids Doctors are warning that many private medical practices may be forced to close down without an intervention from medical aid schem... 12 July 2020 11:52 AM
CT woman describes having 'terrifying' Covid-19 symptoms for almost four months Cape Town tennis coach Louise Chiat says she and thousands of others have had recurring and debilitating coronavirus symptoms for... 11 July 2020 11:00 AM
View all Lifestyle
'People like Pat Symcox are completely oblivious to issues of structural racism' "Was I surprised by Graeme Smith’s lukewarm response? Probably not," says freelance journalist Niren Tolsi. 10 July 2020 1:48 PM
Are the Stormers - who selflessly put themselves in harm’s way - in quarantine? "The Stormers are all getting tested," says John Goliath. "It’s fantastic that they do it, but there’s a risk involved." 9 July 2020 1:29 PM
[WATCH] Golfer David Poulter caught farting on mic, and his hilarious response Golfer Ian Poulter 'let one rip' as they say just after opponent Greg Chalmers was teeing off at the Travelers Championship. 6 July 2020 11:28 AM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Opinion

Why South Africa – much like Zimbabwe - can’t print money to pay for Covid-19

13 July 2020 7:10 PM
by
Tags:
Zimbabwe
Venezuela
Argentina
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Quantitative Easing
Clement Manyathela
printing money
Nazmeera Moola
Public Wage Bill
Ninety One
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus in South Africa
covid-19 in south africa
debt-to-GDP
basic income grant

Why "quantitative easing" can’t work in South Africa, according to Nazmeera Moola (Head of SA Investments at Ninety One).

Quantitative easing (“printing money” amongst impolite company) is inappropriate for a broke South Africa struggling to finance the fight against Covid-19, argues Nazmeera Moola (Head of SA Investments at Ninety One).

Quantitative easing (aka “printing money”).

Read: Why quantitative easing isn’t appropriate for South Africa – Daily Maverick

Instead, she argues, we need structural reforms to boost economic growth and, therefore, tax revenue.

The government must, she says, cut expenditure.

This year, about 60% of all tax revenue will go towards paying government employees’ salaries.

In 2019, it was 47%.

If the government cuts total public sector wages by only 7%, it would free up enough money to pay a R350 per month Basic Income Grant to every person without a job between the ages of 19 and 59, says Moola.

“We would be cutting the wages of 2.5% of the population by 7% to pay a Basic Income Grant to 16% of the population,” says Moola.

Arabile Gumede (in for The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield) asked Moola to explain why she believes quantitative easing isn’t appropriate for South Africa and why Argentina, Venezuela and Zimbabwe may offer a warning to us.

We have a multi-year funding gap. We have expenditure that is unsustainable… and growth that perpetually disappoints…

Nazmeera Moola, Head of SA Investments - Ninety One

... Argentina, Venezuela and Zimbabwe are examples…

Nazmeera Moola, Head of SA Investments - Ninety One

Our expenditure is too high, and growth is too low. We must do the hard stuff, unfortunately…

Nazmeera Moola, Head of SA Investments - Ninety One

When you realise where the debt-to-GDP ratio is going… it starts to look pretty scary!

Nazmeera Moola, Head of SA Investments - Ninety One

Listen to the interview in the audio below.


13 July 2020 7:10 PM
by
Tags:
Zimbabwe
Venezuela
Argentina
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Quantitative Easing
Clement Manyathela
printing money
Nazmeera Moola
Public Wage Bill
Ninety One
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus in South Africa
covid-19 in south africa
debt-to-GDP
basic income grant

Recommended

More from Business

160520DineoMoeketsi.jpg

'I spend extravagantly on shoes. I have various pairs of Christian Louboutin'

13 July 2020 8:15 PM

Arabile Gumede interviews actress Dineo Moeketsi (Langa) about her attitude to money and beliefs about it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

foschinijpg

Foschini offers to buy Jet from Edcon

13 July 2020 7:34 PM

The Foschini Group is offering to buy 371 JET stores. The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews portfolio manager Evan Walker.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

hotel-room-bed-accommodation-tourism-travel-vacation-leisure-break-sleep-123rf

Tourism sector explores legal options after govt gazettes redrafted travel rules

13 July 2020 7:29 PM

Cogta Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma gazetted updated regulations on Sunday removing any ambiguity around overnight leisure travel.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Red wine white woman female funny reaction 123rf 123rflifestyle

'Few restaurants will now survive without selling alcohol. We were blindsided'

13 July 2020 6:33 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews reps from the Restaurant Association Of SA, Business Unity SA and the National Liquor Traders Council.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

restaurant-interior-table-fine-dining-wine-glass-cutlery-booking-food-meal-123rf

Curfew and booze ban a double whammy that will sink dozens of restaurants - Rasa

13 July 2020 4:06 PM

Wendy Alberts, the CEO of Rasa, says Sunday's announcement was a blow in the dark that will force dozens of restaurants to close.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

liquor-sales-alcohol-beer-booze-drinking-consumption-drinks-bottles-123rf

'Government gave us no forewarning of booze ban' say liquor associations

13 July 2020 1:47 PM

South African Liquor Brand owners Association CEO Kurt Moore says they were not consulted before the president's announcement.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

alcohol-liquor-outlet-store-booze-spirits-brandy-whiskey-drinking-bottle-123rf

Reinstating alcohol ban may come back to bite govt, say makers of Johnnie Walker

13 July 2020 11:29 AM

Diageo SA, producers of household liquor brands such as Johnnie Walker, Smirnoff, Ciroc, and Tanqueray, says the ban will have a devastating impact on the economy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

liquor-sales-alcohol-beer-booze-drinking-consumption-drinks-bottles-123rf

6 booze restrictions proposed to govt, policy advisor reveals

12 July 2020 1:08 PM

The Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance in South Africa (SAAPA SA) has advised the command council to introduce tougher restrictions on booze.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

hotel-room-bed-accommodation-tourism-travel-vacation-leisure-break-sleep-123rf

Whoops! Presidency backtracks on info stating that leisure travel is allowed

11 July 2020 1:10 PM

The Presidency has now deleted an infographic on social media suggesting that leisure travel is allowed under level 3 regulations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Light bulb, electricity, load shedding.

Load shedding a big blow to local businesses trying to recover from lockdown

11 July 2020 12:23 PM

Eskom announced the return of load shedding on Friday due to reduced generating capacity and increased pressure on the grid.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Opinion

160520DineoMoeketsi.jpg

'I spend extravagantly on shoes. I have various pairs of Christian Louboutin'

13 July 2020 8:15 PM

Arabile Gumede interviews actress Dineo Moeketsi (Langa) about her attitude to money and beliefs about it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

foschinijpg

Foschini offers to buy Jet from Edcon

13 July 2020 7:34 PM

The Foschini Group is offering to buy 371 JET stores. The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews portfolio manager Evan Walker.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Red wine white woman female funny reaction 123rf 123rflifestyle

'Few restaurants will now survive without selling alcohol. We were blindsided'

13 July 2020 6:33 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews reps from the Restaurant Association Of SA, Business Unity SA and the National Liquor Traders Council.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Food security hunger feeding 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

South Africa is an emerging epicentre of hunger – Oxfam

10 July 2020 3:39 PM

More people are likely to die from Covid-19-related hunger than the disease itself, warns Oxfam in its “Hunger Virus” report.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lungi Ngidi

'People like Pat Symcox are completely oblivious to issues of structural racism'

10 July 2020 1:48 PM

"Was I surprised by Graeme Smith’s lukewarm response? Probably not," says freelance journalist Niren Tolsi.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town CBD during lockdown Step Above

Weekday traffic in Cape Town still way below pre-lockdown levels

8 July 2020 3:03 PM

Traffic volumes on the N1, N2, N7 and M5 freeways were only at about 65% of normal levels by the end of June.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

black-family-house-for-sale-sold-property-household-investment-bond-rent-123rf

'Demand for property below R3 million is starting to recover'

8 July 2020 1:35 PM

For some properties – with interest rates at half-a-century lows – it’s becoming cheaper to buy than to rent.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

180831-old-mutual-edjpg

Old Mutual's hackneyed new TV ad looks like Allan Gray in green – Andy Rice

7 July 2020 7:38 PM

Ouch! The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield asks Andy Rice why he gives Old Mutual’s new television commercial a “zero”.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Clover blue man

Clover’s trippy blue bottle ad campaign – so bad (and bizarre) it’s good

7 July 2020 7:30 PM

People will be talking about it ‘till they’re blue in the face. The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews ad expert Andy Rice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 insurance 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle 123rfpersonalfinance

Shareholder activists grill Santam about 'business interruption insurance'

7 July 2020 6:47 PM

The lockdown did it – not the pandemic – so we can’t pay, argues Santam. Bruce Whitfield interviews Tracey Davies of Just Share.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Jason Staggie uncovers his family's ties with the notorious Hard Livings gang

Entertainment Local

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

Local

Why South Africa – much like Zimbabwe - can’t print money to pay for Covid-19

Business Opinion

EWN Highlights

Zulu: We are still experiencing issues with paying out relief grants

13 July 2020 8:21 PM

WHO: There will be no return to old normal after COVID-19 pandemic

13 July 2020 8:19 PM

Overnight storm leaves a trail of damage across the Western Cape

13 July 2020 7:31 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA