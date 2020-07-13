[PICS] Mopping up underway after CT storm wreaks havoc





The City of Cape Town's Disaster Risk Management Centre(DRMC) says it's received a flood of calls related to the trail of damage left by the storm.

Most residents have reported uprooted trees blocking roads, roofs that are blown off, power outages caused by fallen trees, and localised flooding due to blocked drains.

A tree uprooted by the storm. Image: Supplied

City officials begin mop-up operations. Image: Supplied

Large oceans swells and sea foam along the Sea Point shoreline. Image: Supplied

Vehicles drive through foam and seawater that has crashed over the promenade and onto the road near Beach Road in Sea Point on 13 July 2020. Picture: Supplied

Some of the temporary classrooms damaged by a storm on 12 July 2020. Picture: Supplied

The City says areas with a high risk of flooding include those adjacent to canals or stormwater systems that get blocked due to littering and dumping as well as areas where structures are built near retention ponds, wetlands or in low-lying areas.

The City's JP Smith has urged residents to help mitigate the risk of flooding around their homes, by ensuring that gutters are cleaned regularly and that any potential obstructions are removed.

In informal areas, Smith advises residents to dig trenches around their structures so that water can be diverted.