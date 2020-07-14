Capetonians rally in the spirit of Ubuntu behind Khayelitsha Cookies





Through no fault of their own, Khayelitsha Cookies are sitting with a surplus supply of cookies due to orders being cancelled by the hospitality and conferencing sector when lockdown commenced.

Because the orders were cancelled, and therefore not paid up, they face a massive loss if the cookies have to be dumped.

They had over 200,000 cookies that were baked in March for the hotel and conference industry.

Refilwe Moloto speaks to MD and co-owner Adri Williams about how the public has responded so generously to their plea to sell the cookies from this all women and 51% female black-owned business.

We bake to order so that the cookies are fresh when they arrive at the hotels especially, and on 24 March the announcement came through that within two days we are going to go into a hard lockdown. Adri Williams, MD - Khayelitsha Cookies

She says the hotels had no choice but to cancel the orders.

So here we were sitting with over 200,000 cookies in our warehouse and it was already baked and we couldn't ship it out. Adri Williams, MD - Khayelitsha Cookies

She says at that stage they had no idea the lockdown would continue for many months to come,

The hospitality sector makes up around 70% of their business from cookies at hotel conferences, those in hotel rooms as well as brownies for hotel restaurant dessert menus, and more.

She says the cookies have a 6-month shelf life.

But Khayelitsha cookies donated items such as brownies and cheese straw with only a month shelf life to charitable organisations.

Despite the fact that the female staff had reduced shifts to two days a week due to lockdown, Willimas says they decided not to implement retrenchments.

We have real Ubuntu in our factory and we had a long chat with staff, and they said you know what Adri, we would rather all suffer together. Adri Williams, MD - Khayelitsha Cookies

That is the core of Khayelitsha Cookies she says.

We stand together in Ubuntu. So instead of having to kick some of the flock out to the wolves - and that was their words - let's rather suffer together and later rejoice together. Adri Williams, MD - Khayelitsha Cookies

So the factory staff agreed to the two-day a week shifts, admin staff to three-day week o a rotational basis in order to cut costs during the lockdown.

She says this has been sad and gut-wrenching.

A post on Khayelitsha Cookies Facebook pleading for the public to help buy the cookies has put a dent in the total but there are still some left.

We have 38,000 of those cookies left that is about to expire in the middle of August. Adri Williams, MD - Khayelitsha Cookies

So get buying these delicious cookies everyone and help keep this amazing business alive.

We never anticipated this amazing response. it gave us so much hope at our company saying you know what, it is the right thing not to close doors. Adri Williams, MD - Khayelitsha Cookies

Click on the Khayelitsha Cookies website to still order cookies.

Listen to the interview with Adri below and support Khayelistsha cookies: