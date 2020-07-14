Booze ban will lead to illicit trade, warns industry body
The council's national convener, Lucky Ntimane, says livelihoods are on the line following the government's shock move.
Ntimane warns that the decision will result in illicit trading.
It's a mess that will lead to illicit trading of alcohol. Those guys are going to make money, while they don't even pay tax or comply with government regulations. It's a sad state for us.Lucky Ntimane, Convenor - National Liquor Traders Council
Some traders stocked up last week Thursday in preparation for trade on Monday. What do they do with that stock now?Lucky Ntimane, Convenor - National Liquor Traders Council
Now we are faced with a grim picture where almost 50% of our taverns won't be able to operate in the near future.Lucky Ntimane, Convenor - National Liquor Traders Council
On Sunday night, President Cyril Ramaphosa suspended the sale, dispensing, and distribution of liquor with immediate effect.
Ramaphosa said banning the sale of alcohol would reduce the pressure on hospitals across the country.
But the National Liquor Traders Council tried to meet with the government before Sunday's announcement to come up with solutions to the problem of alcohol abuse.
The council was not given the time of day, Ntimane explains.
The council sent a letter to Ramaphosa and various ministries last week warning against the tightening of regulations linked to alcohol trade.
The industry had proposed various alternative solutions to help fight against alcohol abuse. But no one from the government got back to them.
Ntimane says the council is deeply disappointed that it was not consulted before the ban was reinstated.
It took all of us by surprise. We were not anticipating the move the President made.Lucky Ntimane, Convenor - National Liquor Traders Council
We hear the statistics and we are just as concerned about the pressure of the healthcare system, but all we've asked is for the government to come to the table to collaborate and develop a solution together.Lucky Ntimane, Convenor - National Liquor Traders Council
We were looking at coming up with consumer-driven initiatives that will address the issue of alcohol abuse and harm.Lucky Ntimane, Convenor - National Liquor Traders Council
It's an old age problem that we as a country have managed to avoid for a very long time and now it's rearing its ugly head. Those are the topics that we wanted to discuss with the government.Lucky Ntimane, Convenor - National Liquor Traders Council
