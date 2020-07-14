Covid-19 regulation admission of guilt fines leave 1000s with criminal records

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 16:10
Trauma and the alcohol ban in SA
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Keith Cloete - Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health
Today at 16:20
Humankind: A New History of Human Nature by Rutger Bregman
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rutger Bregman
Today at 16:55
SADTU is calling for all schools to close until after the peak of #COVID19 in the country
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mugwena Maluleke - SADTU
Today at 17:05
Covid:19: The danger of overfilled taxi's.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jeremy Nel
JP Smith - Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of Cape Town
Today at 17:20
Business Ignite with CapeTalk
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:46
Heather Tom from The Bold and the Beautiful
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Healther Tom
Today at 18:09
SAA Business Plan approved and new CEO appointed
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Guy Leitch - Managing Editor at SA Flyer Magazine
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:50
Gold rally returns to its "gold standard" - why ?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Izak Odendaal - Investment Analyst at Old Mutual Wealth
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice + PLAY CLIPS
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus: Political crisis in Ivory Coast and Malawi's new president
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ronak Gopaldas - Director and Africa analyst at Signal Risk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: How it works – The relationship between business and government
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Busisiwe Mavuso - CEO at Business Leadership SA
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Homeless people left out in the cold in Sea Point, bemoans Seaboard CAN "Not one church or synagogue in Sea Point will help us, nor will the City of Cape Town", says the Seaboard Community Action Networ... 14 July 2020 2:19 PM
City gives out almost 8000 kits for people to rebuild after Cape storm Malusi Booi says the City is concerned with illegally-occupied low-lying flood plains that flood every winter as it is dangerous. 14 July 2020 1:59 PM
[WATCH] Wonderful rendition of Smile by family apart in Cape Town and London South African living in London, Carmen Alger posted the video on her Facebook page to share with friends and it has gone viral. 14 July 2020 1:06 PM
View all Local
View all Politics
Covid-19 makes it clear – African agriculture is vital, now more than ever The economy is shedding jobs – but not in agriculture, says Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at Absa. 14 July 2020 2:23 PM
Booze ban will lead to illicit trade, warns industry body The National Liquor Traders Council says the government's decision to reinstate the alcohol ban will lead to illegal trade. 14 July 2020 10:36 AM
'I spend extravagantly on shoes. I have various pairs of Christian Louboutin' Arabile Gumede interviews actress Dineo Moeketsi (Langa) about her attitude to money and beliefs about it. 13 July 2020 8:15 PM
View all Business
Old age home residents recreate iconic album covers to pass time during lockdown Residents and caregivers at a nursing home in the UK have been recreating classic album covers to keep themselves occupied during... 14 July 2020 3:36 PM
'I spend extravagantly on shoes. I have various pairs of Christian Louboutin' Arabile Gumede interviews actress Dineo Moeketsi (Langa) about her attitude to money and beliefs about it. 13 July 2020 8:15 PM
Tourism sector explores legal options after govt gazettes redrafted travel rules Cogta Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma gazetted updated regulations on Sunday removing any ambiguity around overnight leisure trave... 13 July 2020 7:29 PM
View all Lifestyle
Washington Redskins to ditch 'grotesquely' offensive name and logo Amid the Black Lives Matter movement, a number of the team's sponsors called on the Redskins to change the team's name. 14 July 2020 1:41 PM
'People like Pat Symcox are completely oblivious to issues of structural racism' "Was I surprised by Graeme Smith’s lukewarm response? Probably not," says freelance journalist Niren Tolsi. 10 July 2020 1:48 PM
Are the Stormers - who selflessly put themselves in harm’s way - in quarantine? "The Stormers are all getting tested," says John Goliath. "It’s fantastic that they do it, but there’s a risk involved." 9 July 2020 1:29 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Wonderful rendition of Smile by family apart in Cape Town and London South African living in London, Carmen Alger posted the video on her Facebook page to share with friends and it has gone viral. 14 July 2020 1:06 PM
'I spend extravagantly on shoes. I have various pairs of Christian Louboutin' Arabile Gumede interviews actress Dineo Moeketsi (Langa) about her attitude to money and beliefs about it. 13 July 2020 8:15 PM
Jason Staggie uncovers his family's ties with the notorious Hard Livings gang Filmmaker and author Jason Staggie shares how his family was led into a life of crime in his documentary film 'Hard Livings'. 13 July 2020 5:33 PM
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Politics

Covid-19 regulation admission of guilt fines leave 1000s with criminal records

14 July 2020 12:48 PM
by
Tags:
COVID-19
lockdown regulations
lockdown regulation fines

Cogta Minister could easily have made these administrative fines not criminal to avoid this entire problem, says Howard Dembovsky.

Have you received a fine for breaking a lockdown regulation?

As of 19 June, close to 23 000 South Africans have paid admission of guilt fines for breaking lockdown regulations.

Paying an admission of guilt fine is not necessarily in your best interest.

It might seem like an easy way out, but until government amends legislation you will be a convicted criminal from then on.

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Howard Dembovsky of the Justice Project SA, about the law and your rights.

The Disaster Management Act has been used to manage this particular situation that we find ourselves in and I doubt very much whether this will be the last extension.

Howard Dembovsky - Justice Project SA

Government has made it clear that this virus will be here for a long time yet. and in terms of the Act, the minister is allowed

In terms of the Act, the minister is allowed to prescribe penalties and offences in terms of the Disaster Management Regulations, and the minister has chosen to criminalise every single violation of the regulations.

Howard Dembovsky - Justice Project SA

Dembovsky says a particular judge did query why government has been made these criminal, rather than administrative, offences which do not carry criminal records with them.

He says as of 9 June, 276 607 people had been arrested for these offences.

There is an important difference between those arrested by police and those not arrested.

The police can issue a J534 form which is written notice to appear in court, which contains an admission of guilt fine which you can pay in order to avoid appearing in court.

Howard Dembovsky - Justice Project SA

He explains however that when one is arrested one is then considered to have been convicted by that court if you pay an admission of guilt fine.

The South African Police Services takes your fingerprints when they arrest you and that enables them to register a criminal record against your particulars.

Howard Dembovsky - Justice Project SA

This has been raised as a concern for a number of years as one could end up with a criminal record for a misdemeanour which he believes does not serve criminal justice.

The most frequent charge under lockdown was for failing to confine oneself to one's residence. And we know of people who were arrested for selling achar, people arrested for going to buy medication or even groceries.

Howard Dembovsky - Justice Project SA

He says it came down to the discretion of the police to decide if someone was telling the truth or not which is a major difficulty.

Of those thousands who paid admission of guilt fines, he says, some, but not all, will have criminal records.

It is dependent on whether you are arrested or not as to whether you incur a criminal record or not when you pay an admission of guilt fine.

Howard Dembovsky - Justice Project SA

So if you were arrested, your fingerprints were taken, a docket is registered, you are given a warning statement, you then pay and they register a criminal record on the Criminal Record Centre called the CRC.

Howard Dembovsky - Justice Project SA

But, if you were not formally arrested, the SAPS then just issue the offender with a receipt but do not register that person with a criminal record

How do you get rid of such a criminal record, asks Refilwe?

The saddest part is that you don't. You have to wait out a period of ten years and only after those ten years have elapsed are you entitled to then apply for that record to be expunged.

Howard Dembovsky - Justice Project SA

Expungement is not automatic after ten years. One has to apply for it. and hope for the best.

He says this is creating a parallel pandemic to Covid-19.

You are taking people and creating artificial criminals out of them. They are excluded from employment opportunities, excluded from travel opportunities - so you turn artificial criminals into real ones because you exclude them from the economy.

Howard Dembovsky - Justice Project SA

The Cogta minister could easily have made these administrative fines to avoid this entire problem, he concludes.

Listen to the interview below:


14 July 2020 12:48 PM
by
Tags:
COVID-19
lockdown regulations
lockdown regulation fines

Recommended

More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained

Maize field mealie farm farmer agriculture 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Covid-19 makes it clear – African agriculture is vital, now more than ever

14 July 2020 2:23 PM

The economy is shedding jobs – but not in agriculture, says Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at Absa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

carmen-alger-family-singing-videopng

[WATCH] Wonderful rendition of Smile by family apart in Cape Town and London

14 July 2020 1:06 PM

South African living in London, Carmen Alger posted the video on her Facebook page to share with friends and it has gone viral.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

adults-alcohol-alcoholic-beverage-1304473jpg

Would minimum unit pricing help curb SA's binge drinking culture?

14 July 2020 1:03 PM

On Sunday the government reinstated the ban on alcohol sales in a bid to relieve pressure on the country's trauma units.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

lockdown-collectionjpg

A book of the times - SA authors join forces for 'The Lockdown Collection'

14 July 2020 11:34 AM

Sara-Jayne King chats to two of the contributors to the newly released book The Lockdown Collection, Lindiwe Hani and Tracy Going.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

160610khayelitsha1-jpeg.jpeg

62% increase in daily trauma cases 1 month after curfew and alcohol ban lifted

14 July 2020 8:41 AM

W Cape Dept of Health's Dr Saadiq Kariem says freedom of movement plus alcohol leads to a massive increase in trauma cases.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Red wine white woman female funny reaction 123rf 123rflifestyle

'Few restaurants will now survive without selling alcohol. We were blindsided'

13 July 2020 6:33 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews reps from the Restaurant Association Of SA, Business Unity SA and the National Liquor Traders Council.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Food security hunger feeding 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

South Africa is an emerging epicentre of hunger – Oxfam

10 July 2020 3:39 PM

More people are likely to die from Covid-19-related hunger than the disease itself, warns Oxfam in its “Hunger Virus” report.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rapid test for antibody detection Covid-19 coronavirus antibody test 123rf

Covid-19 antibody test still very unreliable says UCT infectious diseases prof

10 July 2020 1:33 PM

Prof Mendelson says the SARS-CoV-2 antibody test is not the same as an HIV antibody test which is a far more reliable marker.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

bill-nye-screengrabpng

[WATCH] Bill Nye The Science Guy says wear a mask!

10 July 2020 10:26 AM

This is literally a matter of life or death exclaims Bill in his TikTok video that has had over 10 million views.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

171114grooteschuurhospitaljpg

Here's some good Covid-19 news...and let's face it, we need it

9 July 2020 4:13 PM

On Monday Groote Schuur hospital was able to discharge five patients from critical care after being treated on HFNO machines.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Alcohol ban is putting a band aid on a festering wound, says ministerial advisor

Local Politics

62% increase in daily trauma cases 1 month after curfew and alcohol ban lifted

Local

Jason Staggie uncovers his family's ties with the notorious Hard Livings gang

Entertainment Local

EWN Highlights

Former cricketers, coaches back Lungi Ngidi, demand end to subtle & overt racism

14 July 2020 3:47 PM

Mkhize: Taxi operators will be liable if commuters don’t wear masks

14 July 2020 3:37 PM

Case against 6 men accused of Andile Mbuthu’s murder postponed

14 July 2020 3:27 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA