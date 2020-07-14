South Africans are starving - Mzansi emerges as one of world's 'hunger hotspots'

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 11:05
Churches and Synagogues in Sea Point apparently refuse feeding scheme permission to use their premises to feed the homeless
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Isa Jacobson
Today at 11:32
Stiles Tiles
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Steve Joubert
Today at 11:45
Latest from the world of advertising with Jonathan Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
Today at 12:05
Creditors to vote on SAA rescue plan
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Bonga Dlulane- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:08
Meeting of creditors to decide the fate of embattled SAA
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Desmond Latham, COO frayintermedia- Aviation Expert.
Today at 12:10
SAA creditors vote on rescue plan
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mashudu Raphetha - President of the National Transport Movement Union at National Transport Movement
Today at 12:11
Housing department to proceed with development of housing plans to de-densify highly populated areas.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Geoffrey Makhubo - City of Johannesburg Mayor
Today at 12:15
IEC readiness for the Local Government Elections in 2021
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Grant Masterson - Program Manager at Electoral Institute For Sustainable Democracy In Africa
Today at 12:23
SA tourism industry may face 'permanent closure' due to Covid-19
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa- Tourism Business Council of South Africa CEO
Today at 12:23
The alcohol ban will impact on hosp admissions - how do we overturn or binge drinking culture in SA?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof Charles Parry - Dir of Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drug Research Unit at South African Medical Research Council
Professor Charles Parry
Today at 12:27
Restaurant association seeks legal advice on action to take regarding curfew and liquor restrictions
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Wendy Alberts, CEO of Restaurant Association of SA
Today at 12:28
Restaurants speak out on Major loss during lock-down period and further restrictions...
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
David Higgs- South African chef
Today at 12:37
The South African First Forum says it will be launching legal action against both the national and provincial education authorities.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Rod Solomons, Convenor - SA First Forum
Today at 12:37
How will the proposed basic income grant work?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lynette Maart - National Director at Black Sash
Lynette Maart - National Director at Black Sash
Today at 12:40
Why people don’t get emergency medical care in time: a study in South Africa
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof Justine Ina Davies - Professor of Global Health, Institute for Applied Research at University of Birmingham
Today at 12:41
Gauteng taxi unions sign historic agreement to end violence
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Jacob Mamabolo- Gauteng MEC for the Public Transport and Roads Infrastructure
Today at 12:45
Gauteng braces for more icy weather
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Edward Engelbrecht, Forecaster at the SAWS
Today at 12:45
Washington NFL team to retire Redskins name and logo
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof John Mason - Prof of African History at University of Virginia
Today at 12:52
Doomscrooling: What is it and why is it important to STOP!
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Ruth Ancer- Clinical Psychologist
Today at 12:52
Africa Report with JJ Cornish
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish, EWN Africa correspondent
JJ Cornish
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: How it works – The relationship between business and government
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Busisiwe Mavuso - CEO at Business Leadership SA
South Africans are starving - Mzansi emerges as one of world's 'hunger hotspots'

14 July 2020 10:40 AM
by
South Africa is one of several middle-income countries including India and Brazil, experiencing rapidly rising levels of hunger.

South Africa is emerging as one of the world's hunger hotspots according to aid charity Oxfam.

Just before lockdown we had 13.7 million people facing hunger, but during lockdown we saw a rise in urban hunger in particular.

Mthandazo Ndlovu, Democracy and Governance Manager - Oxfam South Africa

According to Oxfam's latest figures, the number of people now facing hunger in South Africa is closer to 15 million.

Millions of people who were just about managing before the national lockdown, have been tipped over the edge by the pandemic.

People who live in townships and informal settlements... around six and seven million people, predominantly unemployed, unregistered migrants and most in precarious circumstances...

Mthandazo Ndlovu, Democracy and Governance Manager - Oxfam South Africa

These are the people who are experiencing hunger as a result of a loss of income...

Mthandazo Ndlovu, Democracy and Governance Manager - Oxfam South Africa

On Monday Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu said government was looking at implementing a basic income grant to cushion the blow post-COVID-19.

She said government could not allow people to starve.

Much more needs to be done...we need to have a conversation about the gaps that remain.

Mthandazo Ndlovu, Democracy and Governance Manager - Oxfam South Africa

Listen to Oxfam's Mthandazo Ndlovu speaking on Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto:


EWN Highlights

Sudan declares emergency in North Darfur state after violence

14 July 2020 9:44 AM

Health workers strike at EC clinic over COVID-19 safety concerns

14 July 2020 9:12 AM

Govt looking at implementing basic income grant post-COVID-19 - Zulu

14 July 2020 8:43 AM

