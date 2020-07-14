South Africans are starving - Mzansi emerges as one of world's 'hunger hotspots'
South Africa is emerging as one of the world's hunger hotspots according to aid charity Oxfam.
Just before lockdown we had 13.7 million people facing hunger, but during lockdown we saw a rise in urban hunger in particular.Mthandazo Ndlovu, Democracy and Governance Manager - Oxfam South Africa
According to Oxfam's latest figures, the number of people now facing hunger in South Africa is closer to 15 million.
Millions of people who were just about managing before the national lockdown, have been tipped over the edge by the pandemic.
People who live in townships and informal settlements... around six and seven million people, predominantly unemployed, unregistered migrants and most in precarious circumstances...Mthandazo Ndlovu, Democracy and Governance Manager - Oxfam South Africa
These are the people who are experiencing hunger as a result of a loss of income...Mthandazo Ndlovu, Democracy and Governance Manager - Oxfam South Africa
On Monday Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu said government was looking at implementing a basic income grant to cushion the blow post-COVID-19.
She said government could not allow people to starve.
Much more needs to be done...we need to have a conversation about the gaps that remain.Mthandazo Ndlovu, Democracy and Governance Manager - Oxfam South Africa
Listen to Oxfam's Mthandazo Ndlovu speaking on Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto:
