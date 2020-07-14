Alcohol ban is putting a band aid on a festering wound, says ministerial advisor
Dr. Angelique Coetzee, the chairperson of the South African Medical Association (SAMA) and member of the MAC, says the government needs a more comprehensive plan to deal with the pandemic.
Dr. Coetzee says the renewed alcohol ban does not deal with the underlying social factors contributing to South Africa's long-standing culture of alcohol abuse.
What the [ban] is effectively doing is to put a plaster on a wound that is festering beneath the plaster.Dr Angelique Coetzee, Chairperson - South African Medical Association
If we do not address the problem, we will forever have an alcohol ban.Dr Angelique Coetzee, Chairperson - South African Medical Association
Considering that Covid-19 will be part of our lives for the two years, Dr. Coetzee says prohibition is not an effective, long-term solution.
She says a prolonged ban on alcohol will negatively impact the economy and thousands of livelihoods.
RELATED: Reinstating alcohol ban may come back to bite govt, say makers of Johnnie Walker
The alcohol ban is the plaster that we put in to help the healthcare system which is not sufficiently prepared for the current pandemic.. but this [alcohol abuse] problem is going to stay with us for many years. What are going to do going forward?Dr Angelique Coetzee, Chairperson - South African Medical Association
For the next two years, how are we going to handle this? Because Covid is not going away. How long are we going to ban alcohol for? These are livelihoods of people. Same with cigarettes.Dr Angelique Coetzee, Chairperson - South African Medical Association
Our economy is in danger... the sale of the alcohol is at least generating some income.Dr Angelique Coetzee, Chairperson - South African Medical Association
Dr. Coetzee has also questioned the government's implementation of "inconsistent" lockdown regulations to combat the virus.
She says it doesn't make sense to ban alcohol sales while allowing 100% loading capacity on short-distance taxis.
Aren't there better rules to consider... [instead of] just banning?... But on the same hand, you are saying you can put taxis at 100% for short distances.Dr Angelique Coetzee, Chairperson - South African Medical Association
The alcohol ban makes sense in areas where there are hotspots and in areas where there is a problem.Dr Angelique Coetzee, Chairperson - South African Medical Association
Listen to Dr Angelique Coetzee in conversation with Kieno Kammies:
