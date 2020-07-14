Alcohol ban is putting a band aid on a festering wound, says ministerial advisor

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 16:10
Trauma and the alcohol ban in SA
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Keith Cloete - Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health
Today at 16:20
Humankind: A New History of Human Nature by Rutger Bregman
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rutger Bregman
Today at 16:55
SADTU is calling for all schools to close until after the peak of #COVID19 in the country
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mugwena Maluleke - SADTU
Today at 17:05
Covid:19: The danger of overfilled taxi's.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jeremy Nel
JP Smith - Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of Cape Town
Today at 17:20
Business Ignite with CapeTalk
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:46
Heather Tom from The Bold and the Beautiful
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Healther Tom
Today at 18:09
SAA Business Plan approved and new CEO appointed
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Guy Leitch - Managing Editor at SA Flyer Magazine
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:50
Gold rally returns to its "gold standard" - why ?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Izak Odendaal - Investment Analyst at Old Mutual Wealth
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice + PLAY CLIPS
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus: Political crisis in Ivory Coast and Malawi's new president
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ronak Gopaldas - Director and Africa analyst at Signal Risk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: How it works – The relationship between business and government
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Busisiwe Mavuso - CEO at Business Leadership SA
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Homeless people left out in the cold in Sea Point, bemoans Seaboard CAN "Not one church or synagogue in Sea Point will help us, nor will the City of Cape Town", says the Seaboard Community Action Networ... 14 July 2020 2:19 PM
City gives out almost 8000 kits for people to rebuild after Cape storm Malusi Booi says the City is concerned with illegally-occupied low-lying flood plains that flood every winter as it is dangerous. 14 July 2020 1:59 PM
[WATCH] Wonderful rendition of Smile by family apart in Cape Town and London South African living in London, Carmen Alger posted the video on her Facebook page to share with friends and it has gone viral. 14 July 2020 1:06 PM
View all Local
View all Politics
Covid-19 makes it clear – African agriculture is vital, now more than ever The economy is shedding jobs – but not in agriculture, says Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at Absa. 14 July 2020 2:23 PM
Booze ban will lead to illicit trade, warns industry body The National Liquor Traders Council says the government's decision to reinstate the alcohol ban will lead to illegal trade. 14 July 2020 10:36 AM
'I spend extravagantly on shoes. I have various pairs of Christian Louboutin' Arabile Gumede interviews actress Dineo Moeketsi (Langa) about her attitude to money and beliefs about it. 13 July 2020 8:15 PM
View all Business
Old age home residents recreate iconic album covers to pass time during lockdown Residents and caregivers at a nursing home in the UK have been recreating classic album covers to keep themselves occupied during... 14 July 2020 3:36 PM
'I spend extravagantly on shoes. I have various pairs of Christian Louboutin' Arabile Gumede interviews actress Dineo Moeketsi (Langa) about her attitude to money and beliefs about it. 13 July 2020 8:15 PM
Tourism sector explores legal options after govt gazettes redrafted travel rules Cogta Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma gazetted updated regulations on Sunday removing any ambiguity around overnight leisure trave... 13 July 2020 7:29 PM
View all Lifestyle
Washington Redskins to ditch 'grotesquely' offensive name and logo Amid the Black Lives Matter movement, a number of the team's sponsors called on the Redskins to change the team's name. 14 July 2020 1:41 PM
'People like Pat Symcox are completely oblivious to issues of structural racism' "Was I surprised by Graeme Smith’s lukewarm response? Probably not," says freelance journalist Niren Tolsi. 10 July 2020 1:48 PM
Are the Stormers - who selflessly put themselves in harm’s way - in quarantine? "The Stormers are all getting tested," says John Goliath. "It’s fantastic that they do it, but there’s a risk involved." 9 July 2020 1:29 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Wonderful rendition of Smile by family apart in Cape Town and London South African living in London, Carmen Alger posted the video on her Facebook page to share with friends and it has gone viral. 14 July 2020 1:06 PM
'I spend extravagantly on shoes. I have various pairs of Christian Louboutin' Arabile Gumede interviews actress Dineo Moeketsi (Langa) about her attitude to money and beliefs about it. 13 July 2020 8:15 PM
Jason Staggie uncovers his family's ties with the notorious Hard Livings gang Filmmaker and author Jason Staggie shares how his family was led into a life of crime in his documentary film 'Hard Livings'. 13 July 2020 5:33 PM
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Politics

Alcohol ban is putting a band aid on a festering wound, says ministerial advisor

14 July 2020 11:59 AM
by
Tags:
Alcohol ban
Dr Angelique Coetzee
Ministerial Advisory Committee
lockdown level 3
ban on alcohol

A medical expert who serves on the Ministerial Advisory Committee (MAC) says the alcohol ban is not a sustainable solution in the fight against Covid-19.

Dr. Angelique Coetzee, the chairperson of the South African Medical Association (SAMA) and member of the MAC, says the government needs a more comprehensive plan to deal with the pandemic.

Dr. Coetzee says the renewed alcohol ban does not deal with the underlying social factors contributing to South Africa's long-standing culture of alcohol abuse.

What the [ban] is effectively doing is to put a plaster on a wound that is festering beneath the plaster.

Dr Angelique Coetzee, Chairperson - South African Medical Association

If we do not address the problem, we will forever have an alcohol ban.

Dr Angelique Coetzee, Chairperson - South African Medical Association

Considering that Covid-19 will be part of our lives for the two years, Dr. Coetzee says prohibition is not an effective, long-term solution.

She says a prolonged ban on alcohol will negatively impact the economy and thousands of livelihoods.

RELATED: Reinstating alcohol ban may come back to bite govt, say makers of Johnnie Walker

The alcohol ban is the plaster that we put in to help the healthcare system which is not sufficiently prepared for the current pandemic.. but this [alcohol abuse] problem is going to stay with us for many years. What are going to do going forward?

Dr Angelique Coetzee, Chairperson - South African Medical Association

For the next two years, how are we going to handle this? Because Covid is not going away. How long are we going to ban alcohol for? These are livelihoods of people. Same with cigarettes.

Dr Angelique Coetzee, Chairperson - South African Medical Association

Our economy is in danger... the sale of the alcohol is at least generating some income.

Dr Angelique Coetzee, Chairperson - South African Medical Association

Dr. Coetzee has also questioned the government's implementation of "inconsistent" lockdown regulations to combat the virus.

She says it doesn't make sense to ban alcohol sales while allowing 100% loading capacity on short-distance taxis.

Aren't there better rules to consider... [instead of] just banning?... But on the same hand, you are saying you can put taxis at 100% for short distances.

Dr Angelique Coetzee, Chairperson - South African Medical Association

The alcohol ban makes sense in areas where there are hotspots and in areas where there is a problem.

Dr Angelique Coetzee, Chairperson - South African Medical Association

Listen to Dr Angelique Coetzee in conversation with Kieno Kammies:


14 July 2020 11:59 AM
by
Tags:
Alcohol ban
Dr Angelique Coetzee
Ministerial Advisory Committee
lockdown level 3
ban on alcohol

Recommended

More from Local

seaboard-can-facebookjpg

Homeless people left out in the cold in Sea Point, bemoans Seaboard CAN

14 July 2020 2:19 PM

"Not one church or synagogue in Sea Point will help us, nor will the City of Cape Town", says the Seaboard Community Action Network (CAN).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

storm-city-workers-clean-streets

City gives out almost 8000 kits for people to rebuild after Cape storm

14 July 2020 1:59 PM

Malusi Booi says the City is concerned with illegally-occupied low-lying flood plains that flood every winter as it is dangerous.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

carmen-alger-family-singing-videopng

[WATCH] Wonderful rendition of Smile by family apart in Cape Town and London

14 July 2020 1:06 PM

South African living in London, Carmen Alger posted the video on her Facebook page to share with friends and it has gone viral.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

adults-alcohol-alcoholic-beverage-1304473jpg

Would minimum unit pricing help curb SA's binge drinking culture?

14 July 2020 1:03 PM

On Sunday the government reinstated the ban on alcohol sales in a bid to relieve pressure on the country's trauma units.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

tobaccoprotest_1285

Covid-19 regulation admission of guilt fines leave 1000s with criminal records

14 July 2020 12:48 PM

Cogta Minister could easily have made these administrative fines not criminal to avoid this entire problem, says Howard Dembovsky.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

lockdown-collectionjpg

A book of the times - SA authors join forces for 'The Lockdown Collection'

14 July 2020 11:34 AM

Sara-Jayne King chats to two of the contributors to the newly released book The Lockdown Collection, Lindiwe Hani and Tracy Going.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Food security hunger feeding 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

South Africans are starving - Mzansi emerges as one of world's 'hunger hotspots'

14 July 2020 10:40 AM

South Africa is one of several middle-income countries including India and Brazil, experiencing rapidly rising levels of hunger.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

lesotho-alcoholjpegjpg

Booze ban will lead to illicit trade, warns industry body

14 July 2020 10:36 AM

The National Liquor Traders Council says the government's decision to reinstate the alcohol ban will lead to illegal trade.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

160610khayelitsha1-jpeg.jpeg

62% increase in daily trauma cases 1 month after curfew and alcohol ban lifted

14 July 2020 8:41 AM

W Cape Dept of Health's Dr Saadiq Kariem says freedom of movement plus alcohol leads to a massive increase in trauma cases.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

khayelitsha-cookies-staff-baking-cookes-facebookjpg

Capetonians rally in the spirit of Ubuntu behind Khayelitsha Cookies

14 July 2020 7:20 AM

MD says people's support buying nearly all 200,000 cookies that couldn't be delivered to hotels due to lockdown gives them hope.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

storm-city-workers-clean-streets

City gives out almost 8000 kits for people to rebuild after Cape storm

14 July 2020 1:59 PM

Malusi Booi says the City is concerned with illegally-occupied low-lying flood plains that flood every winter as it is dangerous.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

tobaccoprotest_1285

Covid-19 regulation admission of guilt fines leave 1000s with criminal records

14 July 2020 12:48 PM

Cogta Minister could easily have made these administrative fines not criminal to avoid this entire problem, says Howard Dembovsky.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Red wine white woman female funny reaction 123rf 123rflifestyle

'Few restaurants will now survive without selling alcohol. We were blindsided'

13 July 2020 6:33 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews reps from the Restaurant Association Of SA, Business Unity SA and the National Liquor Traders Council.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

police-officer-in-allentown-arresting-suspectpng

[VIDEO] Another cop filmed allegedly kneeling on suspect's neck and head

13 July 2020 2:39 PM

A video shot from a passing car in Allentown in the USA, shockingly like George Floyd's brutal arrest is under investigation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

liquor-sales-alcohol-beer-booze-drinking-consumption-drinks-bottles-123rf

'Government gave us no forewarning of booze ban' say liquor associations

13 July 2020 1:47 PM

South African Liquor Brand owners Association CEO Kurt Moore says they were not consulted before the president's announcement.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

diepslootcoronavirus5

If we don't change our behaviour Covid regulations are meaningless, says analyst

13 July 2020 7:49 AM

Institute for Global Dialogue Sanusha Naidu says a balance between a State-led and market-led approach in the country is needed.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

liquor-store-sales-wine-champagne-mmc-brut-bubbly-alcohol-booze-drinking-123rf

Alcohol prohibited with immediate effect, curfew resumes on Monday

12 July 2020 8:40 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced that the sale and distribution of alcohol has been suspended with immediate effect.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

liquor-sales-alcohol-beer-booze-drinking-consumption-drinks-bottles-123rf

6 booze restrictions proposed to govt, policy advisor reveals

12 July 2020 1:08 PM

The Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance in South Africa (SAAPA SA) has advised the command council to introduce tougher restrictions on booze.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190322reclaim-city-housing-protestjpg

About 600,000 Cape residents on housing waiting list, says Human Settlements MEC

11 July 2020 2:50 PM

The average waiting period for housing applicants in the Western Cape is 15 years, says Human Settlements MEC Tertius Simmers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

hotel-room-bed-accommodation-tourism-travel-vacation-leisure-break-sleep-123rf

Whoops! Presidency backtracks on info stating that leisure travel is allowed

11 July 2020 1:10 PM

The Presidency has now deleted an infographic on social media suggesting that leisure travel is allowed under level 3 regulations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Alcohol ban is putting a band aid on a festering wound, says ministerial advisor

Local Politics

62% increase in daily trauma cases 1 month after curfew and alcohol ban lifted

Local

Jason Staggie uncovers his family's ties with the notorious Hard Livings gang

Entertainment Local

EWN Highlights

Former cricketers, coaches back Lungi Ngidi, demand end to subtle & overt racism

14 July 2020 3:47 PM

Mkhize: Taxi operators will be liable if commuters don’t wear masks

14 July 2020 3:37 PM

Case against 6 men accused of Andile Mbuthu’s murder postponed

14 July 2020 3:27 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA