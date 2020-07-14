A book of the times - SA authors join forces for 'The Lockdown Collection'
A host of South Africa's favorite writers and thinkers have come together during the current coronavirus crisis to write about their experiences of lockdown.
An amalgam of two previous e-books; _Lockdown: The Corona Chronicles _and Lockdown Extended, this hard copy book The Lockdown Collection is the brainchild of author and publisher Melinda Ferguson.
The book showcases a list of South Africa's most celebrated writers including Sisonke Msimang, Fred Khumalo, Ben Trovato and Haji Mohammed Dawjee.
Also among the collective are Lindiwe Hani (Being Chris Hani's Daughter) and former TV presenter Tracy Going (Brutal Legacy).
The pair joined fellow contributor Sara-Jayne King on Weekend Breakfast.
Hani says the idea for the book came about via a WhatsApp group of authors:
Pumla (Dineo Gqola) flippantly mentioned 'oh maybe we should write a book' and of course our beloved Mel (Melinda Ferguson) jumped on that.Lindiwe Hani, Contributor - The Lockdown Collection
SA authors pen lockdown book in record time with maverick publisher
Going says all the writers were put under the strictest of deadlines by publisher Ferguson:
She did put us under pressure! She gave us about a week I think. She said 'that's it, you've got to deliver or you're not in!' and we all said OK.Tracy Going, Contributor - The Lockdown Collection
Listen as Lindiwe Hani and Tracy Going speak to Sara-Jayne King about the newly released book The Lockdown Collection:
