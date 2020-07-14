Homeless people left out in the cold in Sea Point, bemoans Seaboard CAN

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 16:10
Trauma and the alcohol ban in SA
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Keith Cloete - Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health
Today at 16:20
Humankind: A New History of Human Nature by Rutger Bregman
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rutger Bregman
Today at 16:55
SADTU is calling for all schools to close until after the peak of #COVID19 in the country
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mugwena Maluleke - SADTU
Today at 17:05
Covid:19: The danger of overfilled taxi's.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jeremy Nel
JP Smith - Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of Cape Town
Today at 17:20
Business Ignite with CapeTalk
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:46
Heather Tom from The Bold and the Beautiful
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Healther Tom
Today at 18:09
SAA Business Plan approved and new CEO appointed
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Guy Leitch - Managing Editor at SA Flyer Magazine
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:50
Gold rally returns to its "gold standard" - why ?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Izak Odendaal - Investment Analyst at Old Mutual Wealth
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice + PLAY CLIPS
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus: Political crisis in Ivory Coast and Malawi's new president
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ronak Gopaldas - Director and Africa analyst at Signal Risk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: How it works – The relationship between business and government
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Busisiwe Mavuso - CEO at Business Leadership SA
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Homeless people left out in the cold in Sea Point, bemoans Seaboard CAN "Not one church or synagogue in Sea Point will help us, nor will the City of Cape Town", says the Seaboard Community Action Networ... 14 July 2020 2:19 PM
City gives out almost 8000 kits for people to rebuild after Cape storm Malusi Booi says the City is concerned with illegally-occupied low-lying flood plains that flood every winter as it is dangerous. 14 July 2020 1:59 PM
[WATCH] Wonderful rendition of Smile by family apart in Cape Town and London South African living in London, Carmen Alger posted the video on her Facebook page to share with friends and it has gone viral. 14 July 2020 1:06 PM
View all Local
View all Politics
Covid-19 makes it clear – African agriculture is vital, now more than ever The economy is shedding jobs – but not in agriculture, says Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at Absa. 14 July 2020 2:23 PM
Booze ban will lead to illicit trade, warns industry body The National Liquor Traders Council says the government's decision to reinstate the alcohol ban will lead to illegal trade. 14 July 2020 10:36 AM
'I spend extravagantly on shoes. I have various pairs of Christian Louboutin' Arabile Gumede interviews actress Dineo Moeketsi (Langa) about her attitude to money and beliefs about it. 13 July 2020 8:15 PM
View all Business
Old age home residents recreate iconic album covers to pass time during lockdown Residents and caregivers at a nursing home in the UK have been recreating classic album covers to keep themselves occupied during... 14 July 2020 3:36 PM
'I spend extravagantly on shoes. I have various pairs of Christian Louboutin' Arabile Gumede interviews actress Dineo Moeketsi (Langa) about her attitude to money and beliefs about it. 13 July 2020 8:15 PM
Tourism sector explores legal options after govt gazettes redrafted travel rules Cogta Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma gazetted updated regulations on Sunday removing any ambiguity around overnight leisure trave... 13 July 2020 7:29 PM
View all Lifestyle
Washington Redskins to ditch 'grotesquely' offensive name and logo Amid the Black Lives Matter movement, a number of the team's sponsors called on the Redskins to change the team's name. 14 July 2020 1:41 PM
'People like Pat Symcox are completely oblivious to issues of structural racism' "Was I surprised by Graeme Smith’s lukewarm response? Probably not," says freelance journalist Niren Tolsi. 10 July 2020 1:48 PM
Are the Stormers - who selflessly put themselves in harm’s way - in quarantine? "The Stormers are all getting tested," says John Goliath. "It’s fantastic that they do it, but there’s a risk involved." 9 July 2020 1:29 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Wonderful rendition of Smile by family apart in Cape Town and London South African living in London, Carmen Alger posted the video on her Facebook page to share with friends and it has gone viral. 14 July 2020 1:06 PM
'I spend extravagantly on shoes. I have various pairs of Christian Louboutin' Arabile Gumede interviews actress Dineo Moeketsi (Langa) about her attitude to money and beliefs about it. 13 July 2020 8:15 PM
Jason Staggie uncovers his family's ties with the notorious Hard Livings gang Filmmaker and author Jason Staggie shares how his family was led into a life of crime in his documentary film 'Hard Livings'. 13 July 2020 5:33 PM
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Homeless people left out in the cold in Sea Point, bemoans Seaboard CAN

14 July 2020 2:19 PM
by
Tags:
Sea Point
Homeless people
Soup Kitchen
atlantic seaboard
Seaboard CAN
Isa Lee Jacobson

"Not one church or synagogue in Sea Point will help us, nor will the City of Cape Town", says the Seaboard Community Action Network (CAN).

Ahead of the storm which battered Cape Town last week, the Seaboard CAN's soup kitchen was put out on the streets.

The Seaboard CAN runs a soup kitchen in the Sea Point that feeds between 120 to 140 homeless people daily.

But they were recently told to leave the premises of the Sea Point Evangelical Congregational Church where they previously operated from, and have been struggling to find an alternative space since.

Homeless people queue for food near a bus stop in Sea Point on Friday 10 July. Image: Facebook/Isa Jacobson

The Seaboard CAN has approached various religious organisations in the area asking for space to run their soup kitchen.

Seaboard CAN organiser, Isa-Lee Jacobson, says religious leaders with vacant buildings in the area have not been willing to help.

One church apparently said that Sea Point residents would complain if they opened their doors to the soup kitchen.

RELATED: City of CT feels no remorse for tearing down tents in Obs - homeless resident

I'm standing there in the middle of the road telling people that I can't help them. It's devastating to be in that position.

Isa-Lee Jacobson, Coordinator - Seaboard Community Action Network

For 10 days now, we've had to operate without any kind of space because we were asked to leave the church which we were running the soup kitchen from since the middle of April. We were out on the streets.

Isa-Lee Jacobson, Coordinator - Seaboard Community Action Network

RELATED: Community Chest shelters over 150 homeless people as chilly weather hits CT

At the same time, officials from the local Social Development Department say shelters across Cape Town are full.

Jacobson says the City of Cape Town's Safe Space under Culemborg bridge cannot accommodate any more people either.

Meanwhile, she says Sea Point Civic Centre stands vacant, but homeless people are forced to fend for themselves, facing harsh winter weather during the Covid-19 pandemic.

We're sitting with the Seapoint Civic Centre, a huge space that's locked up... The only time you can get access to it is if you pay... If they could just open it up for us we wouldn't have this problem.

Isa-Lee Jacobson, Coordinator - Seaboard Community Action Network

We have no community halls, we have no spaces... It becomes incumbent upon the citizen to deliver... but in actual fact we really need the City to.

Isa-Lee Jacobson, Coordinator - Seaboard Community Action Network

On Friday, we were distributing black plastic sheets to keep [homeless people] sheltered from the impending storm.

Isa-Lee Jacobson, Coordinator - Seaboard Community Action Network

Some Sea Point residents have been opposed to the presence of homeless people in their area.

Lorraine, who lives in Three Anchor Bay, claims the homeless people are drug users and have attacked elderly residents in the past.

However, Peter Wagenaar, the man whose car was torched in May for feeding homeless people in the area, says he supports the good work of the Seaboard CAN.

He says helping the homeless is about affirming their human right to dignity.

Listen to the discussion on Today with Kieno Kammies:


14 July 2020 2:19 PM
by
Tags:
Sea Point
Homeless people
Soup Kitchen
atlantic seaboard
Seaboard CAN
Isa Lee Jacobson

Recommended

More from Local

storm-city-workers-clean-streets

City gives out almost 8000 kits for people to rebuild after Cape storm

14 July 2020 1:59 PM

Malusi Booi says the City is concerned with illegally-occupied low-lying flood plains that flood every winter as it is dangerous.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

carmen-alger-family-singing-videopng

[WATCH] Wonderful rendition of Smile by family apart in Cape Town and London

14 July 2020 1:06 PM

South African living in London, Carmen Alger posted the video on her Facebook page to share with friends and it has gone viral.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

adults-alcohol-alcoholic-beverage-1304473jpg

Would minimum unit pricing help curb SA's binge drinking culture?

14 July 2020 1:03 PM

On Sunday the government reinstated the ban on alcohol sales in a bid to relieve pressure on the country's trauma units.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

tobaccoprotest_1285

Covid-19 regulation admission of guilt fines leave 1000s with criminal records

14 July 2020 12:48 PM

Cogta Minister could easily have made these administrative fines not criminal to avoid this entire problem, says Howard Dembovsky.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

older-woman-wine-glass-alcohol-pexels-photo-free-to-use-without-attributionjpeg

Alcohol ban is putting a band aid on a festering wound, says ministerial advisor

14 July 2020 11:59 AM

A medical expert who serves on the Ministerial Advisory Committee (MAC) says the alcohol ban is not a sustainable solution in the fight against Covid-19.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

lockdown-collectionjpg

A book of the times - SA authors join forces for 'The Lockdown Collection'

14 July 2020 11:34 AM

Sara-Jayne King chats to two of the contributors to the newly released book The Lockdown Collection, Lindiwe Hani and Tracy Going.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Food security hunger feeding 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

South Africans are starving - Mzansi emerges as one of world's 'hunger hotspots'

14 July 2020 10:40 AM

South Africa is one of several middle-income countries including India and Brazil, experiencing rapidly rising levels of hunger.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

lesotho-alcoholjpegjpg

Booze ban will lead to illicit trade, warns industry body

14 July 2020 10:36 AM

The National Liquor Traders Council says the government's decision to reinstate the alcohol ban will lead to illegal trade.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

160610khayelitsha1-jpeg.jpeg

62% increase in daily trauma cases 1 month after curfew and alcohol ban lifted

14 July 2020 8:41 AM

W Cape Dept of Health's Dr Saadiq Kariem says freedom of movement plus alcohol leads to a massive increase in trauma cases.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

khayelitsha-cookies-staff-baking-cookes-facebookjpg

Capetonians rally in the spirit of Ubuntu behind Khayelitsha Cookies

14 July 2020 7:20 AM

MD says people's support buying nearly all 200,000 cookies that couldn't be delivered to hotels due to lockdown gives them hope.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Alcohol ban is putting a band aid on a festering wound, says ministerial advisor

Local Politics

62% increase in daily trauma cases 1 month after curfew and alcohol ban lifted

Local

Jason Staggie uncovers his family's ties with the notorious Hard Livings gang

Entertainment Local

EWN Highlights

Former cricketers, coaches back Lungi Ngidi, demand end to subtle & overt racism

14 July 2020 3:47 PM

Mkhize: Taxi operators will be liable if commuters don’t wear masks

14 July 2020 3:37 PM

Case against 6 men accused of Andile Mbuthu’s murder postponed

14 July 2020 3:27 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA