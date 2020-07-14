[WATCH] Wonderful rendition of Smile by family apart in Cape Town and London





Carmen Alger posted the video on her Facebook page to share with friends and it has gone viral.

She writes, 'One of the happy things to come out of lockdown : realising my family and I can sing together even though we're countries apart. I miss you all very much.'

Watch the beautiful rendition of Smile that Carmen put together with her family in Cape Town - all singing their parts from their different homes - Carmen, her sister, brother, and mom.

The Daily Voice spoke to her and she works as a music teacher in London, who has not been able to visit South Africa and her family because of the lockdown.

