Washington Redskins to ditch 'grotesquely' offensive name and logo

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 16:10
Trauma and the alcohol ban in SA
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Keith Cloete - Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health
Today at 16:20
Humankind: A New History of Human Nature by Rutger Bregman
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rutger Bregman
Today at 16:55
SADTU is calling for all schools to close until after the peak of #COVID19 in the country
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mugwena Maluleke - SADTU
Today at 17:05
Covid:19: The danger of overfilled taxi's.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jeremy Nel
JP Smith - Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of Cape Town
Today at 17:20
Business Ignite with CapeTalk
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:46
Heather Tom from The Bold and the Beautiful
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Healther Tom
Today at 18:09
SAA Business Plan approved and new CEO appointed
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Guy Leitch - Managing Editor at SA Flyer Magazine
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:50
Gold rally returns to its "gold standard" - why ?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Izak Odendaal - Investment Analyst at Old Mutual Wealth
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice + PLAY CLIPS
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus: Political crisis in Ivory Coast and Malawi's new president
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ronak Gopaldas - Director and Africa analyst at Signal Risk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: How it works – The relationship between business and government
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Busisiwe Mavuso - CEO at Business Leadership SA
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Homeless people left out in the cold in Sea Point, bemoans Seaboard CAN "Not one church or synagogue in Sea Point will help us, nor will the City of Cape Town", says the Seaboard Community Action Networ... 14 July 2020 2:19 PM
City gives out almost 8000 kits for people to rebuild after Cape storm Malusi Booi says the City is concerned with illegally-occupied low-lying flood plains that flood every winter as it is dangerous. 14 July 2020 1:59 PM
[WATCH] Wonderful rendition of Smile by family apart in Cape Town and London South African living in London, Carmen Alger posted the video on her Facebook page to share with friends and it has gone viral. 14 July 2020 1:06 PM
View all Local
'Few restaurants will now survive without selling alcohol. We were blindsided' Bruce Whitfield interviews reps from the Restaurant Association Of SA, Business Unity SA and the National Liquor Traders Council. 13 July 2020 6:33 PM
[VIDEO] Another cop filmed allegedly kneeling on suspect's neck and head A video shot from a passing car in Allentown in the USA, shockingly like George Floyd's brutal arrest is under investigation. 13 July 2020 2:39 PM
'Government gave us no forewarning of booze ban' say liquor associations South African Liquor Brand owners Association CEO Kurt Moore says they were not consulted before the president's announcement. 13 July 2020 1:47 PM
View all Politics
Covid-19 makes it clear – African agriculture is vital, now more than ever The economy is shedding jobs – but not in agriculture, says Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at Absa. 14 July 2020 2:23 PM
Booze ban will lead to illicit trade, warns industry body The National Liquor Traders Council says the government's decision to reinstate the alcohol ban will lead to illegal trade. 14 July 2020 10:36 AM
'I spend extravagantly on shoes. I have various pairs of Christian Louboutin' Arabile Gumede interviews actress Dineo Moeketsi (Langa) about her attitude to money and beliefs about it. 13 July 2020 8:15 PM
View all Business
Old age home residents recreate iconic album covers to pass time during lockdown Residents and caregivers at a nursing home in the UK have been recreating classic album covers to keep themselves occupied during... 14 July 2020 3:36 PM
'I spend extravagantly on shoes. I have various pairs of Christian Louboutin' Arabile Gumede interviews actress Dineo Moeketsi (Langa) about her attitude to money and beliefs about it. 13 July 2020 8:15 PM
Tourism sector explores legal options after govt gazettes redrafted travel rules Cogta Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma gazetted updated regulations on Sunday removing any ambiguity around overnight leisure trave... 13 July 2020 7:29 PM
View all Lifestyle
Washington Redskins to ditch 'grotesquely' offensive name and logo Amid the Black Lives Matter movement, a number of the team's sponsors called on the Redskins to change the team's name. 14 July 2020 1:41 PM
'People like Pat Symcox are completely oblivious to issues of structural racism' "Was I surprised by Graeme Smith’s lukewarm response? Probably not," says freelance journalist Niren Tolsi. 10 July 2020 1:48 PM
Are the Stormers - who selflessly put themselves in harm’s way - in quarantine? "The Stormers are all getting tested," says John Goliath. "It’s fantastic that they do it, but there’s a risk involved." 9 July 2020 1:29 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Wonderful rendition of Smile by family apart in Cape Town and London South African living in London, Carmen Alger posted the video on her Facebook page to share with friends and it has gone viral. 14 July 2020 1:06 PM
'I spend extravagantly on shoes. I have various pairs of Christian Louboutin' Arabile Gumede interviews actress Dineo Moeketsi (Langa) about her attitude to money and beliefs about it. 13 July 2020 8:15 PM
Jason Staggie uncovers his family's ties with the notorious Hard Livings gang Filmmaker and author Jason Staggie shares how his family was led into a life of crime in his documentary film 'Hard Livings'. 13 July 2020 5:33 PM
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Sport
fiber_manual_record
World

Washington Redskins to ditch 'grotesquely' offensive name and logo

14 July 2020 1:41 PM
by
Tags:
NFL
Sport
Football
Washington Redskins

Amid the Black Lives Matter movement, a number of the team's sponsors called on the Redskins to change the team's name.

One of the United States' leading National Football League (NFL) teams has bowed to public pressure and agreed to a name change.

For years the Washington Redskins have faced criticism for continuing to use the name, long deemed racist.

Amid the Black Lives Matter movement, a number of the team's sponsors including FedEx, Nike, Pepsi and Bank of America called on the team to rebrand.

Taking to Twitter on Monday the Redskins committed to retiring the name following the completion of a review.

Professor John Mason at the University of Virginia tells Lester Kiewit it's been a decades-long fight to get team bosses to agree to rename.

That name - which I'm not going to say out loud -is grotesquely offensive.

Prof John Mason, Prof of African History - University of Virginia

It is as bad as the N-word, or in South Africa you would say the K-word.

Prof John Mason, Prof of African History - University of Virginia

It has been decades that native American groups have been asking, or demanding that the football team change its name.

Click below to find out more about the history of the Washington Redskins football team:


14 July 2020 1:41 PM
by
Tags:
NFL
Sport
Football
Washington Redskins

Recommended

More from Sport

Lungi Ngidi

'People like Pat Symcox are completely oblivious to issues of structural racism'

10 July 2020 1:48 PM

"Was I surprised by Graeme Smith’s lukewarm response? Probably not," says freelance journalist Niren Tolsi.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

siya-kolisijpg

Are the Stormers - who selflessly put themselves in harm’s way - in quarantine?

9 July 2020 1:29 PM

"The Stormers are all getting tested," says John Goliath. "It’s fantastic that they do it, but there’s a risk involved."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

greg-chalmerspng

[WATCH] Golfer David Poulter caught farting on mic, and his hilarious response

6 July 2020 11:28 AM

Golfer Ian Poulter 'let one rip' as they say just after opponent Greg Chalmers was teeing off at the Travelers Championship.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

rugby-world-cup-masksjpg

RWC masks launched for 25th anniversary of '95 win - Morné du Plessis

21 June 2020 11:14 AM

SA's 3 World Cup-winning teams dedicate the anniversary of the '95 victory to the Springbok charity supporting injured players.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

raven-klaasen-insta-picpng

SA doubles star Raven Klaasen gearing up for US Open

19 June 2020 11:19 AM

South African doubles star Raven Klaasen says he's training in preparation for this year's US Open while some of his peers will sit the tournament out.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191023sa-vs-indgif

Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA

13 June 2020 1:21 PM

Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

gym-exercise-fitness-treadmill-equipment-health-club-weights-running-run-123rf

12 changes Virgin Active SA will implement when its club doors open again

9 June 2020 11:45 AM

It's not clear when gyms will reopen in SA, but Virgin Active is readying its clubs for when it gets the green light from the government.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

newlands-rugbypng

WP Rugby's Newlands development deal in jeopardy as Marais stalls on paperwork

5 June 2020 7:23 PM

It's reported that Western Province Rugby boss Zelt Marais did not sign the final documents handing over Newlands development rights to Investec.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

nathi-mthethwa-briefing-30-maypng

Contact and non-contact sport training to resume. Golfers, surfers seek clarity

30 May 2020 12:48 PM

Professional rugby and soccer teams can resume training under Level 3, says Sport Minister Nathi Mthethwa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

mthethwajpg

[WATCH] Sports Minister gives details on Level 3 lockdown regulations

30 May 2020 10:29 AM

Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has updated the nation on the resumption of non-contact sport.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from World

old-age-home-recreationspng

Old age home residents recreate iconic album covers to pass time during lockdown

14 July 2020 3:36 PM

Residents and caregivers at a nursing home in the UK have been recreating classic album covers to keep themselves occupied during the lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

police-officer-in-allentown-arresting-suspectpng

[VIDEO] Another cop filmed allegedly kneeling on suspect's neck and head

13 July 2020 2:39 PM

A video shot from a passing car in Allentown in the USA, shockingly like George Floyd's brutal arrest is under investigation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

woman-mask-covid19-virus-symptoms-self-isolation-quarantine-laptop-at-home-123rf

CT woman describes having 'terrifying' Covid-19 symptoms for almost four months

11 July 2020 11:00 AM

Cape Town tennis coach Louise Chiat says she and thousands of others have had recurring and debilitating coronavirus symptoms for months.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Food security hunger feeding 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

South Africa is an emerging epicentre of hunger – Oxfam

10 July 2020 3:39 PM

More people are likely to die from Covid-19-related hunger than the disease itself, warns Oxfam in its “Hunger Virus” report.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lungi Ngidi

'People like Pat Symcox are completely oblivious to issues of structural racism'

10 July 2020 1:48 PM

"Was I surprised by Graeme Smith’s lukewarm response? Probably not," says freelance journalist Niren Tolsi.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rapid test for antibody detection Covid-19 coronavirus antibody test 123rf

Covid-19 antibody test still very unreliable says UCT infectious diseases prof

10 July 2020 1:33 PM

Prof Mendelson says the SARS-CoV-2 antibody test is not the same as an HIV antibody test which is a far more reliable marker.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Brazilian Brazil Jair Bolsonaro 123rf 123rfworld

President Jair Bolsonaro catches the 'little flu' brutally ravaging Brazil

8 July 2020 9:25 AM

On Tuesday, Jair Bolsonaro told reporters – while standing centimetres from them – that he has Covid-19.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

coronavirus-disease-pandemic-covid-19-123rf

Did Covid-19 originate in Wuhan? Scientific evidence proves this may not be true

7 July 2020 11:27 AM

Oxford professor, Tom Jefferson says studies report the presence of the virus in sewage in Spain as early as March 2019.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Donald Trump USA America flag Star-Spangled Banner 123rf 123rfworld

Trump does about-turn on mask-wearing as US loses its grip on Covid-19

3 July 2020 1:10 PM

"I'm all for masks," US President Donald Trump now says, likening himself to the Lone Ranger.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

saffas-stuck-in-chinajpg

South Africans stuck in China barred from boarding connecting flight home

26 June 2020 12:59 PM

A group of desperate South Africans is pleading for help after they were left abandoned at the Guangzhou Airport terminal on Wednesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Alcohol ban is putting a band aid on a festering wound, says ministerial advisor

Local Politics

62% increase in daily trauma cases 1 month after curfew and alcohol ban lifted

Local

Jason Staggie uncovers his family's ties with the notorious Hard Livings gang

Entertainment Local

EWN Highlights

Former cricketers, coaches back Lungi Ngidi, demand end to subtle & overt racism

14 July 2020 3:47 PM

Mkhize: Taxi operators will be liable if commuters don’t wear masks

14 July 2020 3:37 PM

Case against 6 men accused of Andile Mbuthu’s murder postponed

14 July 2020 3:27 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA