Washington Redskins to ditch 'grotesquely' offensive name and logo
One of the United States' leading National Football League (NFL) teams has bowed to public pressure and agreed to a name change.
For years the Washington Redskins have faced criticism for continuing to use the name, long deemed racist.
Amid the Black Lives Matter movement, a number of the team's sponsors including FedEx, Nike, Pepsi and Bank of America called on the team to rebrand.
Taking to Twitter on Monday the Redskins committed to retiring the name following the completion of a review.
July 13, 2020
Professor John Mason at the University of Virginia tells Lester Kiewit it's been a decades-long fight to get team bosses to agree to rename.
That name - which I'm not going to say out loud -is grotesquely offensive.Prof John Mason, Prof of African History - University of Virginia
It is as bad as the N-word, or in South Africa you would say the K-word.Prof John Mason, Prof of African History - University of Virginia
It has been decades that native American groups have been asking, or demanding that the football team change its name.
Click below to find out more about the history of the Washington Redskins football team:
