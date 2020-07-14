City gives out almost 8000 kits for people to rebuild after Cape storm
We have dispersed almost 8000 kits that can enable them to rebuild their structures. Where they are on low-lying areas we are doing our level best to move them and put them in better places.Malusi Booi, Mayoral Committee Member for Human Settlements - City of Cape Town
People living in natural flood plans on the Cape Flats is an ongoing concern, says Kiewit.
We are doing our utmost best to try and educate people and that is why in most of the areas we advise people and we stop invasions because predominantly these areas that are most affected are areas that are illegally invaded...and why we try and remove those people who illegally invade these places.Malusi Booi, Mayoral Committee Member for Human Settlements - City of Cape Town
He defends the City's removing people who have invaded the land in such areas.
When we remove people they think we are being disingenuous to people, but we know that for us, even when it is dry we know which areas are dangerous because we have got those reports.Malusi Booi, Mayoral Committee Member for Human Settlements - City of Cape Town
Despite this, he says they are trying to assist.
We are doing our level best to assist because as a caring City we have an obligation to make sure that our citizens are safe.Malusi Booi, Mayoral Committee Member for Human Settlements - City of Cape Town
Booi agrees it would be preferable to improve the providing proper housing for people in need.
Listen to the interview below:
