Trauma and the alcohol ban in SA
Guests
Dr Keith Cloete - Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health
Humankind: A New History of Human Nature by Rutger Bregman
Guests
Rutger Bregman
SADTU is calling for all schools to close until after the peak of #COVID19 in the country
Guests
Mugwena Maluleke - SADTU
Covid:19: The danger of overfilled taxi's.
Guests
Jeremy Nel
JP Smith - Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of Cape Town
Business Ignite with CapeTalk
Heather Tom from The Bold and the Beautiful
Guests
Healther Tom
SAA Business Plan approved and new CEO appointed
Guests
Guy Leitch - Managing Editor at SA Flyer Magazine
Market Commentary
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Gold rally returns to its "gold standard" - why ?
Guests
Izak Odendaal - Investment Analyst at Old Mutual Wealth
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice + PLAY CLIPS
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Africa Business Focus: Political crisis in Ivory Coast and Malawi's new president
Guests
Ronak Gopaldas - Director and Africa analyst at Signal Risk
ZOOM: How it works – The relationship between business and government
Guests
Busisiwe Mavuso - CEO at Business Leadership SA
City gives out almost 8000 kits for people to rebuild after Cape storm

14 July 2020 1:59 PM
by
Tags:
Housing
Cape storm

Malusi Booi says the City is concerned with illegally-occupied low-lying flood plains that flood every winter as it is dangerous.

We have dispersed almost 8000 kits that can enable them to rebuild their structures. Where they are on low-lying areas we are doing our level best to move them and put them in better places.

Malusi Booi, Mayoral Committee Member for Human Settlements - City of Cape Town

RELATED: [PICS] Mopping up underway after CT storm wreaks havoc

People living in natural flood plans on the Cape Flats is an ongoing concern, says Kiewit.

We are doing our utmost best to try and educate people and that is why in most of the areas we advise people and we stop invasions because predominantly these areas that are most affected are areas that are illegally invaded...and why we try and remove those people who illegally invade these places.

Malusi Booi, Mayoral Committee Member for Human Settlements - City of Cape Town

He defends the City's removing people who have invaded the land in such areas.

When we remove people they think we are being disingenuous to people, but we know that for us, even when it is dry we know which areas are dangerous because we have got those reports.

Malusi Booi, Mayoral Committee Member for Human Settlements - City of Cape Town

Despite this, he says they are trying to assist.

We are doing our level best to assist because as a caring City we have an obligation to make sure that our citizens are safe.

Malusi Booi, Mayoral Committee Member for Human Settlements - City of Cape Town

Booi agrees it would be preferable to improve the providing proper housing for people in need.

Listen to the interview below:


