[WATCH] Enter Nedbank Business Ignite and give your company an adrenaline boost





The packages in this year's Nedbank Business Ignite are just what your business needs to help pivot and steer its way through these turbulent times.

Executive of Client Engagement for Nedbank, Alan Shannon, was a guest on SABC3's Expresso show this week. He said the popular annual campaign is a wonderful opportunity for businesses to get expertise the wouldn't otherwise have had access to.

It will help them carve out new markets and build sustainable businesses which is something we desperately need in the South African economy. Alan Shannon, Executive of Client Engagement - Nedbank

The competition focuses on small and medium-sized businesses that have managed to innovate during these challenging times.

Sharing those stories is what's going to help provide broad value to all businesses that either participate or just listen in to the conversations. Alan Shannon, Executive of Client Engagement - Nedbank

The packages up for grabs?

A 3-month incubation programme with Furaha Afrika Holdings - following the principles of innovation, digitisation and scaling a business - valued at R40 000 per winner.

An on-air advertising package on either 702 or Cape Talk (or a combination of both) to the value of R200 000.

And, R20,000 in cash.

Ignite your business! Click here to enter before 20 July.

Watch Nedbank's Alan Shannon chatting to the Expresso hosts in the videos below: